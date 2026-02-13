Western New York school district cancels basketball seasons
A school district in Western New York has decided to cancel its JV and varsity boys basketball seasons amid an investigation involving middle and high school students.
Warsaw Central School District, which is located between Buffalo and Rochester and south of Batavia, provided a statement on social media:
The district has received additional information related to its ongoing investigation involving a number of students in the middle/high school. At this time, the newly received information does not directly impact the current investigation; however, it may lead to the initiation of a separate inquiry. We take this additional information very seriously and are carefully reviewing it to determine appropriate next steps. We continue to move swiftly with our current investigation and are taking appropriate action based on the findings to date. Should the additional information require further review, we will promptly initiate any appropriate inquiry or process and take all necessary steps. The district is also cooperating fully with law enforcement and the district attorney’s office.
As a result of this matter, the remainder of the boys JV and varsity basketball season has been cancelled. This decision was not made lightly but reflects our commitment to addressing the situation thoroughly and maintaining the integrity of our programs. The safety and wellbeing of our students remain our highest priority. We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and staff.
We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as this process continues.
Warsaw CSD declined to comment on the investigation and provide further information on the incident.
Pete Hoffmeister – chief of the Warsaw Police Department – told 13WHAM in Rochester last week that the incident did involve Warsaw basketball players. Hoffmeister also noted his department was not investigating the incident.
On Tuesday, WKBW in Buffalo spoke with Deanna Johnson Myers, a 2022 graduate of Warsaw High School, who stated she knows one of the students was allegedly victimized.
“It was minimized,” Myers said. “It was called hazing, and that's not what hazing is. It was sexual assault, period, point blank, and it needs to be addressed as that. I understand it was minors, but that doesn't make it any less.”
Before the cancellation, four basketball teams for the JV and varsity squads between Feb. 4 and Thursday (Feb. 12) were postponed.
The Warsaw varsity boys basketball team capped its 2025-26 season with a 2-16 record. The JV team finished its campaign at 6-8.
