Westfield (NY) boys hoops star slams home 2,000th career point

Carson Swanson records a triple-double, scoring 43 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while netting the 2,000th point of his high school career

Gary Adornato, Kevin L. Smith

Westfield's Carson Swanson celebrates after scoring his 2,000th career point, with a dunk. It was part of an incredible 43-point triple-double performance during a 87-40 win over Maple Grove.
Carson Swanson, a star senior guard for Westfield boys basketball, cracked a milestone in a big way on Monday.

In a New York Section VI basketball game, Swanson slammed home a one-handed dunk to record his 2,000th career point in the second half against Maple Grove.

Westfield went on to win 87-40 over Maple Grove. Swanson finished with a triple-double — tallying 43 points on 17-of-25 shooting, 10 boards and 10 steals.

Swanson had 34 points in the first half, and notched No. 2,000 on his 38th point.

According to NYSPHSAA’s records, Swanson joins more than 30 New York state boys basketball players to score over 2,000 points in their careers.

Joe Girard III of Glens Falls is the all-time leader with 4,763 points.

