Westfield (NY) boys hoops star slams home 2,000th career point

87-40 over Maple Grove. 2000 point vibes! 9-1!

⚠️ C. Swanson 43p, 10a, 10s. 34p in 1st half. 2000 career points at 38 on a dunk!

⚠️ Z. Maguire 16p, 9r@C_Swanson11 @ZJMaguire @centercourt42 @CoachesCorner23 @wnyhoopmania pic.twitter.com/PN11zUiA03