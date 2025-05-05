Westhill lacrosse hazing abduction was attempted a day earlier, according to emerging details
The hazing incident involving the Westhill High lacrosse team, which has sent shock waves throughout Syracuse, New York and the state, was actually attempted the day prior to the April 24th event, according to a new statement by Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, published by Syracuse.com on Monday.
According to Fitzpatrick, some of the players attempted an abduction on Wednesday, April 23rd, but it failed when the targets of the hazing attempt recognized the older players and knew it was "sick joke."
None of the potential victims of the failed attempt, have filed complaints, according to the report, but the District Attorney's office is continuing to investigate this incident as well.
The following evening, after several team members attended another local high school lacrosse game together, a vehicle transported several of the younger players to what they expected was a post game meal at a local McDonald's, stopped in a deserted wooded area. The driver said he was lost before a group of Westhill students emerged from the trees, disguised as kidnappers and armed with an airsoft gun and a knife.
The frightened group of young teens ran from the scene, but one player was captured and abducted. He was tied up with a pillow case placed over his head and thrown in the trunk of a car. He was driven to another wooded area where he was left alone, before his captors returned to reveal it was all a prank and drove him home.
Fitzpatrick's office got involved after the victim's parents made a complaint to the school the next morning. He warned the 11 Westhill students suspected in the incident to turn themselves in or they would face felony kidnapping charges. All 11 complied and have been charged with a misdemeanor. The players involved, who some have described as good kids who made a mistake, have not been publicly identified, but would have been had they not turned themselves in to authorities.
On Friday, Westhill lacrosse coach Aaron Cahill made a statement, denying any advance knowledge of the hazing plot, by himself or his coaches, and stating that the events do not reflect the culture of the program.
Last week, the school district to cancel the remainder of Westhill's lacrosse season even though not every member of the team was involved.
"Some may argue that all student-athletes should not be punished for the actions of a few," said Westhill School Superintendent Steve Dunham, last week, in a letter to parents announcing his decision. "While I understand the perspective, we must address the culture of the program, and the most appropriate way to do that is with a reset."