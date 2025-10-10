High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 8 on October 10th

Brady Twombly

Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 66 games scheduled for Friday, October 10 in the Charlotte Metro, including 12 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 25 Kings Mountain is traveling to No. 13 Ashbrook as well as No. 6 Weddington vs Cuthbertson.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

A.L. Brown vs Central Cabarrus

Albemarle vs Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy

Alexander Central vs McDowell

Andrew Jackson vs Chesterfield

Anson vs Mount Pleasant

Ardrey Kell vs Rocky River

Ashbrook vs Kings Mountain

Ashe County vs Wilkes Central

Avery County vs Mountain Heritage

Bandys vs North Lincoln

Bessemer City vs Highland Tech

Blacksburg vs Landrum

Bunker Hill vs Newton-Conover

Cannon vs Charlotte Latin

Catawba Ridge vs Indian Land

Chambers vs Independence

Charlotte Catholic vs Sun Valley

Charlotte Christian vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Charlotte Country Day School vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Cherryville vs East Gaston

Chester vs Fairfield Central

Christ School vs Providence Day

Christ the King vs Lake Norman Charter

Community School of Davidson vs Lincoln Charter

Concord vs Jesse Carson

Covenant Day vs SouthLake Christian Academy

Cox Mill vs Hickory Ridge

Crest vs Huss

Cuthbertson vs Weddington

Davie County vs Statesville

David W. Butler vs North Mecklenburg

Draughn vs Hibriten

Dreher vs Lancaster

East Burke vs R-S Central

East Lincoln vs Foard

East Rowan vs West Rowan

Fort Mill vs Northwestern

Freedom vs St. Stephens

Garinger vs Hough

Great Falls vs Lamar

Harding University vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Hartsville vs Crestwood

Hickory vs West Iredell

Hickory Grove Christian vs Mount Zion Christian Academy

Jack Britt vs Richmond

Jay M. Robinson vs South Rowan

Johnson vs McBee

Lake Norman vs South Iredell

Lake Norman Charter vs Christ the King

Lee Central vs Lewisville

Lincolnton vs Shelby

Marvin Ridge vs Porter Ridge

Mooresville vs North Iredell

Myers Park vs Hopewell

Nation Ford vs Rock Hill

North Gaston vs South Point

North Rowan vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

North Stanly vs South Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus vs Salisbury

Olympic vs Central Cabarrus

Olympic vs West Cabarrus

Patton vs West Caldwell

South Pointe vs York

Stuart Cramer vs West Lincoln

Union Academy vs Mountain Island Charter

Watauga vs South Caldwell

Wilkes Central vs Ashe County

