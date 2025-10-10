Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled for Friday, October 10 in the Charlotte Metro, including 12 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 25 Kings Mountain is traveling to No. 13 Ashbrook as well as No. 6 Weddington vs Cuthbertson.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
A.L. Brown vs Central Cabarrus
Albemarle vs Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy
Alexander Central vs McDowell
Andrew Jackson vs Chesterfield
Anson vs Mount Pleasant
Ardrey Kell vs Rocky River
Ashbrook vs Kings Mountain
Ashe County vs Wilkes Central
Avery County vs Mountain Heritage
Bandys vs North Lincoln
Bessemer City vs Highland Tech
Blacksburg vs Landrum
Bunker Hill vs Newton-Conover
Cannon vs Charlotte Latin
Catawba Ridge vs Indian Land
Chambers vs Independence
Charlotte Catholic vs Sun Valley
Charlotte Christian vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Charlotte Country Day School vs Metrolina Christian Academy
Cherryville vs East Gaston
Chester vs Fairfield Central
Christ School vs Providence Day
Community School of Davidson vs Lincoln Charter
Concord vs Jesse Carson
Covenant Day vs SouthLake Christian Academy
Cox Mill vs Hickory Ridge
Crest vs Huss
Cuthbertson vs Weddington
Davie County vs Statesville
David W. Butler vs North Mecklenburg
Draughn vs Hibriten
Dreher vs Lancaster
East Burke vs R-S Central
East Lincoln vs Foard
East Rowan vs West Rowan
Fort Mill vs Northwestern
Freedom vs St. Stephens
Garinger vs Hough
Great Falls vs Lamar
Harding University vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Hartsville vs Crestwood
Hickory vs West Iredell
Hickory Grove Christian vs Mount Zion Christian Academy
Jack Britt vs Richmond
Jay M. Robinson vs South Rowan
Johnson vs McBee
Lake Norman vs South Iredell
Lee Central vs Lewisville
Lincolnton vs Shelby
Marvin Ridge vs Porter Ridge
Mooresville vs North Iredell
Myers Park vs Hopewell
Nation Ford vs Rock Hill
North Gaston vs South Point
North Rowan vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
North Stanly vs South Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus vs Salisbury
Olympic vs West Cabarrus
Patton vs West Caldwell
South Pointe vs York
Stuart Cramer vs West Lincoln
Union Academy vs Mountain Island Charter
Watauga vs South Caldwell
