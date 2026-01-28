Four-star, 6-foot-8 Wing Reclassifies; Commits to Big Ten Program
A four-star high school boys basketball small forward out of North Carolina made his college decision on Wednesday – and the announcement came with something extra.
Trevor Manhertz – a 6-foot-9, 185-pound wing who was recently in the Class of 2027 – said on social media that he is reclassifying to 2026 and committing to Indiana.
The now-Class of 2026 recruit considered Duke and Louisville before choosing the Hoosiers. After his recruitment process started, Manhertz also had Charlotte, Old Dominion, Boston University, Northeastern and UNC Asheville on his radar.
Manhertz is currently playing for the Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. The Greenies are 18-4 and one of the top-15 teams in the state.
A Cary, North Carolina native, Manhertz played for Green Level High School last season. As a junior, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals through 31 games.
Manhertz averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his sophomore campaign for the Gators.
The Hoosiers are 14-7 and 5-5 in the Big Ten so far this season. Indiana recorded a 72-67 upset over 12th-ranked Purdue on Tuesday.
Indiana will travel to the West Coast and face UCLA (Jan. 31) and USC (Feb. 3) in the coming days.
