Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled for Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18 in the Charlotte Metro, including 13 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams, as No. 3 Hough takes on No. 22 South Mecklenburg and No. 19 Hickory travels to No. 17 East Lincoln.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 69 Charlotte high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. There are 12 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Charlotte Latin vs Providence Day at 7:00 PM.
A.L. Brown vs Hickory Ridge
Albemarle vs Union Academy
Alexander Central vs Watauga
Andrew Jackson vs Central
Anson vs Morehead
Ardrey Kell vs Ballantyne Ridge
Ashbrook vs Forestview
Asheville School vs Covenant Day
Ashe County vs East Wilkes
Avery County vs Hendersonville
Bandys vs Maiden
Buford vs Chesterfield
Bunker Hill vs Foard
Burns vs Cherryville
Camden vs York
Cannon vs Metrolina Christian Academy
Catawba Ridge vs Nation Ford
Central Cabarrus vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Chambers vs North Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic vs Marvin Ridge
Charlotte Latin vs Providence Day
Chase vs East Burke
Cheraw vs North Central
Chester vs Columbia
Christ the King vs Pine Lake Preparatory
Clover vs Indian Land
Community School of Davidson vs Corvian Community School
Concord vs Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill vs West Cabarrus
Crest vs North Gaston
Darlington vs Hartsville
David W. Butler vs West Charlotte
Davie County vs Mooresville
Draughn vs West Caldwell
East Gaston vs Shelby
East Lincoln vs Hickory
East Mecklenburg vs Rocky River
East Rowan vs Jesse Carson
East Rutherford vs Patton
Forest Hills vs West Stanly
Freedom vs South Caldwell
Garinger vs Hopewell
Great Falls vs Johnson
Harding University vs Olympic
Hendersonville vs Avery County
Hickory Grove Christian vs SouthLake Christian Academy
Hibriten vs R-S Central
Highland Tech vs West Lincoln
Hoke County vs Richmond
Hough vs South Mecklenburg
Independence vs Mallard Creek
Jay M. Robinson vs West Rowan
Kings Mountain vs South Point
Lake Norman vs North Iredell
Lake Norman Charter vs Langtree Charter Academy
Lancaster vs South Pointe
Lewisville vs McBee
Lincolnton vs Stuart Cramer
McDowell vs St. Stephens
Mount Pleasant vs Parkwood
Myers Park vs West Mecklenburg
Newton-Conover vs West Iredell
North Rowan vs North Stanly
Northwestern vs Rock Hill
Palisades vs Providence
Piedmont vs Sun Valley
Salisbury vs South Rowan
South Iredell vs Statesville
South Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There is one Charlotte high school football game in North Carolina on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Porter Ridge vs No. 6 Weddington starts at 7:00 PM.
Porter Ridge vs Weddington