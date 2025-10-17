High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 9 on October 17-18

Hough Huskies football
Hough Huskies football / Courtesy of the Hough Huskies Football

There are 70 games scheduled for Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18 in the Charlotte Metro, including 13 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams, as No. 3 Hough takes on No. 22 South Mecklenburg and No. 19 Hickory travels to No. 17 East Lincoln.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 69 Charlotte high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. There are 12 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Charlotte Latin vs Providence Day at 7:00 PM.

A.L. Brown vs Hickory Ridge

Albemarle vs Union Academy

Alexander Central vs Watauga

Andrew Jackson vs Central

Anson vs Morehead

Anson vs Monroe

Ardrey Kell vs Ballantyne Ridge

Ashbrook vs Forestview

Asheville School vs Covenant Day

Ashe County vs East Wilkes

Avery County vs Hendersonville

Bandys vs Maiden

Buford vs Chesterfield

Bunker Hill vs Foard

Burns vs Cherryville

Camden vs York

Cannon vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Catawba Ridge vs Nation Ford

Central Cabarrus vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Chambers vs North Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic vs Marvin Ridge

Charlotte Latin vs Providence Day

Chase vs East Burke

Cheraw vs North Central

Chester vs Columbia

Christ the King vs Pine Lake Preparatory

Clover vs Indian Land

Community School of Davidson vs Corvian Community School

Concord vs Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill vs West Cabarrus

Crest vs North Gaston

Darlington vs Hartsville

David W. Butler vs West Charlotte

Davie County vs Mooresville

Draughn vs West Caldwell

East Gaston vs Shelby

East Lincoln vs Hickory

East Mecklenburg vs Rocky River

East Rowan vs Jesse Carson

East Rutherford vs Patton

Foard vs Bunker Hill

Forest Hills vs West Stanly

Forestview vs Ashbrook

Freedom vs South Caldwell

Garinger vs Hopewell

Great Falls vs Johnson

Harding University vs Olympic

Hendersonville vs Avery County

Hickory Grove Christian vs SouthLake Christian Academy

Hibriten vs R-S Central

Highland Tech vs West Lincoln

Hoke County vs Richmond

Hough vs South Mecklenburg

Independence vs Mallard Creek

Jay M. Robinson vs West Rowan

Kings Mountain vs South Point

Lake Norman vs North Iredell

Lake Norman Charter vs Langtree Charter Academy

Lancaster vs South Pointe

Lewisville vs McBee

Lincolnton vs Stuart Cramer

McDowell vs St. Stephens

Mount Pleasant vs Parkwood

Myers Park vs West Mecklenburg

Newton-Conover vs West Iredell

North Rowan vs North Stanly

Northwestern vs Rock Hill

Palisades vs Providence

Piedmont vs Sun Valley

Salisbury vs South Rowan

South Iredell vs Statesville

South Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There is one Charlotte high school football game in North Carolina on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Porter Ridge vs No. 6 Weddington starts at 7:00 PM.

Porter Ridge vs Weddington

