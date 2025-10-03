High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 7 on October 3rd

Brady Twombly

Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10.
Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 66 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Charlotte Metro, including nine games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 11 Independence is traveling to No. 14 West Charlotte, No. 21 Crest is hosting No. 23 South Point and No. 12 Freedom is taking on No. 17 Watauga on Friday night.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

A.L. Brown vs Olympic

Albemarle vs North Stanly

Alexander Central vs St. Stephens

Andrew Jackson vs Cheraw

Anson vs West Stanly

Ardrey Kell vs Palisades

Ashe County vs North Wilkes

Bandys vs Foard

Bessemer City vs Lincolnton

Blacksburg vs Chesnee

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs Union Academy

Buford vs Central

Burns vs Stuart Cramer

Camden vs South Pointe

Central Cabarrus vs Cox Mill

Charlotte Christian vs Christ School

Chester vs Eau Claire

Chesterfield vs North Central

Cherryville vs West Lincoln

Clover vs Northwestern

Community School of Davidson vs Lake Norman Charter

Concord vs Jay M. Robinson

Corvian Community School vs Pine Lake Preparatory

Crest vs South Point

Cuthbertson vs Sun Valley

Davie County vs North Iredell

East Burke vs West Caldwell

East Gaston vs Highland Tech

East Lincoln vs West Iredell

East Mecklenburg vs Providence

East Rowan vs Salisbury

East Rutherford vs Draughn

Flora vs Lancaster

Forest Hills vs Mount Pleasant

Forestview vs Huss

Fort Mill vs Rock Hill

Freedom vs Watauga

Great Falls vs Lee Central

Harding University vs West Cabarrus

Hartsville vs Lower Richland

Hibriten vs Chase

Hickory vs Maiden

Hickory Grove Christian vs Covenant Day

Hickory Ridge vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

High Point Christian Academy vs SouthLake Christian Academy

Indian Land vs Nation Ford

Independence vs West Charlotte

Johnson vs Lewisville

Kings Mountain vs North Gaston

Lamar vs McBee

Marvin Ridge vs Weddington

McDowell vs South Caldwell

Monroe vs Parkwood

Mooresville vs South Iredell

Mountain Island Charter vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Newton-Conover vs North Lincoln

Piedmont vs Porter Ridge

Pine Forest vs Richmond

R-S Central vs Patton

South Mecklenburg vs West Mecklenburg

South Rowan vs West Rowan

South Stanly vs North Rowan

