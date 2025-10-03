Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Charlotte Metro, including nine games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 11 Independence is traveling to No. 14 West Charlotte, No. 21 Crest is hosting No. 23 South Point and No. 12 Freedom is taking on No. 17 Watauga on Friday night.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
A.L. Brown vs Olympic
Albemarle vs North Stanly
Alexander Central vs St. Stephens
Andrew Jackson vs Cheraw
Anson vs West Stanly
Ardrey Kell vs Palisades
Ashe County vs North Wilkes
Bandys vs Foard
Bessemer City vs Lincolnton
Blacksburg vs Chesnee
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs Union Academy
Buford vs Central
Burns vs Stuart Cramer
Camden vs South Pointe
Central Cabarrus vs Cox Mill
Charlotte Christian vs Christ School
Chester vs Eau Claire
Chesterfield vs North Central
Cherryville vs West Lincoln
Clover vs Northwestern
Community School of Davidson vs Lake Norman Charter
Concord vs Jay M. Robinson
Corvian Community School vs Pine Lake Preparatory
Crest vs South Point
Cuthbertson vs Sun Valley
Davie County vs North Iredell
East Burke vs West Caldwell
East Gaston vs Highland Tech
East Lincoln vs West Iredell
East Mecklenburg vs Providence
East Rowan vs Salisbury
East Rutherford vs Draughn
Flora vs Lancaster
Forest Hills vs Mount Pleasant
Forestview vs Huss
Fort Mill vs Rock Hill
Freedom vs Watauga
Garinger vs Myers Park
Great Falls vs Lee Central
Harding University vs West Cabarrus
Hartsville vs Lower Richland
Hibriten vs Chase
Hickory vs Maiden
Hickory Grove Christian vs Covenant Day
Hickory Ridge vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
High Point Christian Academy vs SouthLake Christian Academy
Indian Land vs Nation Ford
Independence vs West Charlotte
Jesse Carson vs Northwest Cabarrus
Johnson vs Lewisville
Kings Mountain vs North Gaston
Lake Norman vs Statesville
Lamar vs McBee
Mallard Creek vs North Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge vs Weddington
McDowell vs South Caldwell
Monroe vs Parkwood
Mooresville vs South Iredell
Mountain Island Charter vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Newton-Conover vs North Lincoln
Piedmont vs Porter Ridge
Pine Forest vs Richmond
R-S Central vs Patton
South Mecklenburg vs West Mecklenburg
South Rowan vs West Rowan
South Stanly vs North Rowan
