High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 11 on October 30-31

Brady Twombly

Hough Huskies vs South Mecklenburg Sabres - Oct 17, 2025
Hough Huskies vs South Mecklenburg Sabres - Oct 17, 2025 / Brad Arrowood

There are 70 games scheduled from Thursday, October 30, to Friday, October 31 in the Charlotte Metro, including ten games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams, as No. 2 Providence Day hosts Charlotte Country Day and No. 20 Crest travels to Kings Mountain on Friday night.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are nine Charlotte high school football games in North Carolina on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The first game, A.L. Brown vs West Cabarrus, starts at 7:00 PM.

A.L. Brown vs West Cabarrus

Ballantyne Ridge vs Rocky River

Bunker Hill vs West Iredell

Cox Mill vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Forest Hills vs Monroe

Hopewell vs Hough

Mountain Island Charter vs North Rowan

Myers Park vs South Mecklenburg

Morehead vs Forest Hills

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 61 Charlotte high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. highlighted by Charlotte Country Day School vs Providence Day at 7:00 PM.

Albemarle vs South Stanly

Alexander Central vs South Caldwell

Ambassadors Christian Academy vs South Point

Andrew Jackson vs Buford

Anson vs Parkwood

Ardrey Kell vs Providence

Ashbrook vs Huss

Ashe County vs Starmount

Avery County vs Mitchell

Bandys vs Hickory

Bessemer City vs Cherryville

Blacksburg vs Liberty

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Burns vs Shelby

Catawba Ridge vs Clover

Central vs North Central

Central Cabarrus vs Harding University

Chambers vs Mallard Creek

Charlotte Catholic vs Piedmont

Charlotte Christian vs Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Country Day School vs Providence Day

Cheraw vs Chesterfield

Community School of Davidson vs Pine Lake Preparatory

Concord vs East Rowan

Covenant Day vs High Point Christian Academy

Crest vs Kings Mountain

Cuthbertson vs Marvin Ridge

Davie County vs South Iredell

David W. Butler vs Independence

Draughn vs East Burke

East Gaston vs Stuart Cramer

East Mecklenburg vs Palisades

Foard vs North Lincoln

Forest Hills vs Monroe

Forestview vs North Gaston

Fort Mill vs Nation Ford

Freedom vs McDowell

Garinger vs West Mecklenburg

Great Falls vs McBee

Hartsville vs South Florence

Hickory vs Bandys

Hickory Grove Christian vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Hickory Ridge vs Olympic

Hibriten vs West Caldwell

Indian Land vs Northwestern

Jay M. Robinson vs Northwest Cabarrus

Jesse Carson vs South Rowan

Lake Norman vs Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter vs Lincoln Charter

Lamar vs Lewisville

Lancaster vs York

Maiden vs Newton-Conover

Marvin Ridge vs Cuthbertson

Mount Pleasant vs West Stanly

North Iredell vs Statesville

North Stanly vs Union Academy

Patton vs Chase

Pinecrest vs Richmond

Porter Ridge vs Sun Valley

Richland Northeast vs South Pointe

Salisbury vs West Rowan

St. Stephens vs Watauga

West Charlotte vs North Mecklenburg

West Lincoln vs Lincolnton

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina