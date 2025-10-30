Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled from Thursday, October 30, to Friday, October 31 in the Charlotte Metro, including ten games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams, as No. 2 Providence Day hosts Charlotte Country Day and No. 20 Crest travels to Kings Mountain on Friday night.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are nine Charlotte high school football games in North Carolina on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The first game, A.L. Brown vs West Cabarrus, starts at 7:00 PM.
A.L. Brown vs West Cabarrus
Ballantyne Ridge vs Rocky River
Bunker Hill vs West Iredell
Cox Mill vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Forest Hills vs Monroe
Hopewell vs Hough
Mountain Island Charter vs North Rowan
Myers Park vs South Mecklenburg
Morehead vs Forest Hills
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 61 Charlotte high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. highlighted by Charlotte Country Day School vs Providence Day at 7:00 PM.
Albemarle vs South Stanly
Alexander Central vs South Caldwell
Ambassadors Christian Academy vs South Point
Andrew Jackson vs Buford
Anson vs Parkwood
Ardrey Kell vs Providence
Ashbrook vs Huss
Ashe County vs Starmount
Avery County vs Mitchell
Bandys vs Hickory
Bessemer City vs Cherryville
Blacksburg vs Liberty
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Burns vs Shelby
Catawba Ridge vs Clover
Central vs North Central
Central Cabarrus vs Harding University
Chambers vs Mallard Creek
Charlotte Catholic vs Piedmont
Charlotte Christian vs Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Country Day School vs Providence Day
Cheraw vs Chesterfield
Community School of Davidson vs Pine Lake Preparatory
Concord vs East Rowan
Covenant Day vs High Point Christian Academy
Crest vs Kings Mountain
Cuthbertson vs Marvin Ridge
Davie County vs South Iredell
David W. Butler vs Independence
Draughn vs East Burke
East Gaston vs Stuart Cramer
East Mecklenburg vs Palisades
Foard vs North Lincoln
Forest Hills vs Monroe
Forestview vs North Gaston
Fort Mill vs Nation Ford
Freedom vs McDowell
Garinger vs West Mecklenburg
Great Falls vs McBee
Hartsville vs South Florence
Hickory vs Bandys
Hickory Grove Christian vs Metrolina Christian Academy
Hickory Ridge vs Olympic
Hibriten vs West Caldwell
Indian Land vs Northwestern
Jay M. Robinson vs Northwest Cabarrus
Jesse Carson vs South Rowan
Lake Norman vs Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter vs Lincoln Charter
Lamar vs Lewisville
Lancaster vs York
Maiden vs Newton-Conover
Marvin Ridge vs Cuthbertson
Mount Pleasant vs West Stanly
North Iredell vs Statesville
North Stanly vs Union Academy
Patton vs Chase
Pinecrest vs Richmond
Porter Ridge vs Sun Valley
Richland Northeast vs South Pointe
Salisbury vs West Rowan
St. Stephens vs Watauga
West Charlotte vs North Mecklenburg
West Lincoln vs Lincolnton