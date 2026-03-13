Charlotte vs. UAB Prediction, Odds for American Conference Championship Quarterfinal

After enjoying a BYE through the first two rounds, the UAB Blazers are ready for American Conference Championship action when they take on the Charlotte 49ers in the quarterfinals. Charlotte is coming off a 74-60 win against Tulane, but will now be the underdog against Charlotte.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's action.

Charlotte vs. UAB Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Charlotte +3.5 (-115)

UAB -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Charlotte +128

UAB -154

Total

OVER 147.5 (-105)

UNDER 147.5 (-115)

Charlotte vs. UAB How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Charlotte Record: 16-16 (9-9 in American)

UAB Record: 20-11 (11-7 in American)

Charlotte vs. UAB Betting Trends

Charlotte is 17-14 ATS this season

UAB is 15-15 ATS this season

The OVER is 18-12-1 in Charlotte games this season

The UNDER is 17-13 in UAB games this season

Charlotte vs. UAB Key Player to Watch

Chance Westry, G - UAB Blazers

Chance Westry is leading UAB in both points per game, averaging 15.7, and assists per game, averaging 5.3, which means the offense goes through him. He recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists against Charlotte last week, so if he puts up another performance like that, UAB will be advancing to the semifinals.

Charlotte vs. UAB Prediction and Pick

It's hard to handicap a game between two completely opposite teams, and that's what we have in this matchup. Charlotte is a three-point shooting team that's all offense and no defense. UAB is a two-point shooting team that struggles on offense but thrives defensively.

That's why I'm going to bet the total instead and take the UNDER. Both teams do a solid job defending what the other team's offense does at a high rate. UAB does a great job defending the perimeter, while Charlotte ranks around the middle of the pack in the country in defending two-point shots.

It's also worth noting that Charlotte plays one of the slowest paces in the country, ranking 350th in adjusted tempo. That's enough for me to bet the UNDER in this one.

Pick: UNDER 147.5 (-115)

