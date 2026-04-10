Legendary Asheville Christian Coach Andy Ray Steps Down After 26 Seasons, Nearly 400 Wins

After more than two decades on the sidelines, Asheville Christian Academy boys basketball coach Andy Ray has resigned, bringing an end to one of the most accomplished coaching tenures in North Carolina independent school basketball.

According to a report by BlueRidgeNow.com, Ray informed the Citizen Times of his decision on April 9, reflecting on a career that extended far beyond wins and losses.

“Watching our young men grow, not only in the skill of this great sport, but also to observe and provide support and guidance,” Ray said. “They wrestled with the questions of faith and character, and to encourage a true effort of academic advancement has been enjoyed beyond measure.”

Nearly 400 Wins, Multiple Championships

Ray spent 26 seasons leading the Lions on the court, compiling an impressive 398 career victories while establishing Asheville Christian as a consistent contender in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA).

Under his leadership, the school's boys basketball program captured multiple conference titles and reached the pinnacle twice, winning NCISAA state championships in 2009 and again in 2021. His teams were known not only for their competitiveness but also for their discipline and continuity.

Even in his final season, Ray's squad excelled. In 2025-26, he guided the Lions to a strong 17-10 record and a trip to the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A playoffs, reinforcing the program’s stability and standard of success.

Impact Beyond Basketball

While his on-court résumé stands out, those closest to the program point to Ray’s influence off the court as his most lasting contribution.

“As those who know Coach Ray personally can attest, his generosity, commitment and unwavering dedication to his teams, the broader basketball family and the entire ACA community set him apart,” athletic director Joe Johnson said in a statement. “His faith in Jesus Christ shaped his leadership and motivated him to coach with purpose beyond the scoreboard.”

Ray’s emphasis on faith, character development and academics became a cornerstone of the program, helping shape generations of student-athletes.

A Lasting Legacy

Ray leaves Asheville Christian Academy as one of the most respected coaching figures in the state’s independent school basketball community. His combination of longevity, competitive success and mentorship created a culture that will endure well beyond his tenure.

As the Lions transition to a new era, Ray’s impact — measured in championships, relationships and lives influenced — will remain deeply embedded in the foundation of the program.