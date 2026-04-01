Tennessee High School Lands Standout College Basketball Player As Head Coach

A former Tennessee high school basketball standout who would become the career scoring leader at Middle Tennessee State University has been named the head girls basketball coach in the state.

Desmond Yates will lead the John Overton High School girls basketball program starting with the 2026-27 season, moving over from his previous role as an assistant for the boys team under John Hopson.

Yates, a graduate of Fayette-Ware High School and a native of Somerville, Tennessee, became the all-time leading scorer at Middle Tennessee State during his senior season when he was also named to the Lou Henson All-America team presented by CollegeInsider.com .

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead this program,” Yates said in a press release from the school. “I’m dedicated to the development of our players and serving our community. Great programs aren’t built on talent alone, they’re built on attitude, energy and relentless effort every single day.

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“And that’s exactly what we are going to bring.”

New Tennessee Girls Head Basketball Coach Had Record-Breaking College Career

Yates also earned all-conference honors three seasons while at Middle Tennessee State. His career scoring record still stands to this day, as he finished with 2,635 points with 750 rebounds, 93 steals, 93 assists and 83 blocks.

“I have full confidence in Coach Yates’ ability to lead our Lady Bobcats and take this program to the next level,” Executive Principal Dr. Kelby Garner said. “He brings the experience, basketball IQ and vision necessary to build a true powerhouse.

“Even more, his already established positive presence in our building will have an immediate and lasting impact on our student-athletes and overall team culture.

Yates also has head coaching experience leading Team Mookie Betts in the Nike Elite Youth Champions League.

Desmond Yates Was Standout In Tennessee Boys High School Basketball

The Bobcats finished 18-8 last year and 10-2 in Class 4A, District 8 competition.

At Fayette-Ware, Yates was a four-time all-region selection, averaging double figures all four seasons while ranking among the top rebounds in the west Tennessee region during his career.