Lexington Linebacker Sets North Carolina High School Record with 3 Pick-6s
On Friday night, Lexington senior Kamari McDonald delivered a performance that no other North Carolina high school football player had ever accomplished. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound linebacker returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 40-0 victory over East Davidson, a feat that cemented his place in the NCHSAA Football Record Book.
McDonald’s three interception returns covered a total of 136 yards, including a momentum-swinging 60-yard pick-six that gave Lexington a commanding 20-0 lead in the first half.
Breaking a Long-Standing Mark
Before McDonald’s breakout, the state record for interception returns in a single game was two, a mark shared by 11 players. The last to reach that number was Greg Covington of Hickory in 2005. Nearly two decades later, McDonald pushed the bar higher with his third score of the night.
His total also ties him for second-most pick-sixes in a season in North Carolina history. Only Calvin Humphrey of High Point Central has more, with four in 1999.
More Than Just Defense
While McDonald’s defensive fireworks grabbed headlines, his contributions went beyond interceptions. A two-way starter, he also caught three passes for 47 yards on offense and recorded five tackles against East Davidson.
For the season, McDonald has four interceptions to his name. He also leads Lexington’s receiving corps with 15 catches for 222 yards, showing just how valuable he is on both sides of the ball.
A Leader for Lexington
McDonald’s historic night was also a statement about Lexington’s growth this season. The Yellow Jackets not only shut out their rival but also showed the kind of playmaking ability that can swing games in an instant. With McDonald anchoring the defense and sparking the offense, Lexington looks to carry that momentum deeper into conference play.
As his head-turning performance gets etched into the record books, McDonald has ensured his name will be remembered long after this season ends.