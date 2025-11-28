North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, November 28
There are 28 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, November 28. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week for the Fourth Round of the North Carolina playoffs are No. 7 Hoggard hosting No. 16 Millbrook, also No. 12 West Charlotte takes on No. 3 Hough.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Class 8A games being played on Friday, November 28, and the game of the night is No. 12 West Charlotte vs No. 3 Hough.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 7A games on Friday, November 28. The game of the night is in 7A is No. 5 Weddington vs No. 17 Independence.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 6A games being contested on Friday, November 28, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 18 Northern Guilford vs No. 11 Ashbrook.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 5A games being played on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 20 Crest vs South Point.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. Highlighted by Central Davidson vs No. 22 Reidsville.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is West Davidson vs Lincolnton.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is East Bladen vs No. 8 Tarboro.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is Northside - Pinetown vs Wilson Prep.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.