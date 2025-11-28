High School

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, November 28

Get NCHSAA live updates and final scores as the Fourth Round of the 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 28, 2025

Brady Twombly

Hoggard beat Rolesville 40-14 in Round 3 of the 2025 NCHSAA playoffs Friday Nov. 22, 2025 in Wilmington, N.C.
Hoggard beat Rolesville 40-14 in Round 3 of the 2025 NCHSAA playoffs Friday Nov. 22, 2025 in Wilmington, N.C. / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 28 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, November 28. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week for the Fourth Round of the North Carolina playoffs are No. 7 Hoggard hosting No. 16 Millbrook, also No. 12 West Charlotte takes on No. 3 Hough.

NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are two Class 8A games being played on Friday, November 28, and the game of the night is No. 12 West Charlotte vs No. 3 Hough.

View full Class 8A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are four Class 7A games on Friday, November 28. The game of the night is in 7A is No. 5 Weddington vs No. 17 Independence.

View full Class 7A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are four Class 6A games being contested on Friday, November 28, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 18 Northern Guilford vs No. 11 Ashbrook.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are four Class 5A games being played on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 20 Crest vs South Point.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are four Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. Highlighted by Central Davidson vs No. 22 Reidsville.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are four Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is West Davidson vs Lincolnton.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are four Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is East Bladen vs No. 8 Tarboro.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are two Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is Northside - Pinetown vs Wilson Prep.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

