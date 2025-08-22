High School

Mallard Creek vs. Rolesville: Live Score Updates from North Carolina Top 20 Clash - Aug. 22, 2025

No. 3 Rolesville visits No. 12 Mallard Creek in a heavyweight North Carolina high school football opener

No. 12 Mallard Creek will provide a major challenge to No. 3 when the 2025 North Carolina football season kicks-off Friday night.
Mallard Creek Football Instagram

North Carolina high school football fans will get an early look at a pair of state powers when No. 12 Mallard Creek hosts No. 3 Rolesville to kickoff the 2025 NC high school football season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch

Rolesville

  • Anthony Roberts, WR - A four-star talent who is rising up the ranks in the Class of 2027. He is the No. 40 wide receiver in the country and the No. 11 player in North Carolina.
  • Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Edge - This 4-star senior edge is headed to UNC to play for Bill Belichick, one of the best defensive minds in the game.
  • Marquis Bryant, S - This 4-star is rated No. 7 in NC and he is the No. 16 safety in the nation.
  • Amir Brown, RB - Another 4-star slated to take his talents to UNC. This Top 20 national running back is in the Class of 2027.

Mallard Creek

  • Deuce Midgett, LB
  • Askia Mustafa, LB
  • Perry Justice, QB/S

Streaming and Tickets

If you want to follow along with our updates you can watch a Live Steam of the contest on the NFHS Network. If you plan to attend the contest you can purchase your digital tickets here.

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and choose who you think will win below.

Mallard Creek at Rolesville: Live Score Updates from North Carolina Top 20 Clash - Aug. 22, 2025

1

2

3

4

F

Rolesville

Mallard Creek

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Pregame:

The Rolesville Rams travel to Mallard Creek to open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Hoover, Ala.

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

