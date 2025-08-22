Mallard Creek vs. Rolesville: Live Score Updates from North Carolina Top 20 Clash - Aug. 22, 2025
No. 3 Rolesville visits No. 12 Mallard Creek in a heavyweight North Carolina high school football opener
North Carolina high school football fans will get an early look at a pair of state powers when No. 12 Mallard Creek hosts No. 3 Rolesville to kickoff the 2025 NC high school football season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
Rolesville
- Anthony Roberts, WR - A four-star talent who is rising up the ranks in the Class of 2027. He is the No. 40 wide receiver in the country and the No. 11 player in North Carolina.
- Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Edge - This 4-star senior edge is headed to UNC to play for Bill Belichick, one of the best defensive minds in the game.
- Marquis Bryant, S - This 4-star is rated No. 7 in NC and he is the No. 16 safety in the nation.
- Amir Brown, RB - Another 4-star slated to take his talents to UNC. This Top 20 national running back is in the Class of 2027.
Mallard Creek
- Deuce Midgett, LB
- Askia Mustafa, LB
- Perry Justice, QB/S
Streaming and Tickets
If you want to follow along with our updates you can watch a Live Steam of the contest on the NFHS Network. If you plan to attend the contest you can purchase your digital tickets here.
Pick 'Em
Mallard Creek at Rolesville: Live Score Updates from North Carolina Top 20 Clash - Aug. 22, 2025
1
2
3
4
F
Rolesville
Mallard Creek
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Pregame:
The Rolesville Rams travel to Mallard Creek to open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Hoover, Ala.
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
Published