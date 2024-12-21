Monroe vs. Northeastern: Live score, updates of North Carolina high school football championships (12/21/2024)
Is this Michigan Wolverines signee Jordan Young and Monroe High School's weekend to finish off what it started?
The Redhawks and Northeastern - both undefeated - will clash Saturday night in a matchup of potent offenses, even if their modes are different.
Quarterback Kaegan Chambers is a 1,000-yard passer and rusher for Monroe, while his counterpart - Northeastern's Trevaris Jones - has thrown for 3,745 yards and 42 touchdowns (while rushing for nearly 500 yards as well).
The two programs meet at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time in an NCHSAA Class 2A championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of North Carolina through championship weekend. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: NORTHEASTERN VS. MONROE
FIRST QUARTER
Will update when game begins.
--
About Northeastern
Key players— LB Maurice Bowser, LB/DL Zion Demps, QB Trevaris Jones, WR Tyell Saunders, WR/DB Ty'jae Simpson.
About Monroe
Key players— QB Kaegan Chambers, LB Jeremiah Lindsey, RB Zion Lindsey, DL Joey Shearin, WR/DB Jordan Young.
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---