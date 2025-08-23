North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
A.L. Brown 21, Porter Ridge 31
Albemarle 12, College Prep & Leadership Academy 6
Alexander Central 21, Newton-Conover 42
Alleghany 28, North Surry 20
American Leadership Academy-Johnston 42, Lejeune 0
Andrews 0, Madison 26
Anson 30, Red Springs 32
Apex Friendship 9, Broughton 7
Arendell Parrott Academy 52, Maryland School for the Deaf 26
Ardrey Kell 27, Cuthbertson 13
Ashbrook 35, West Mecklenburg 8
Asheville 40, East Rutherford 36
Asheville Christian Academy 0, Providence Academy 64
Asheville School (Independent) 41, Hayesville 0
Asheboro 59, High Point Central 0
Athens Drive 20, Green Level 34
Atkins 0, Walkertown 55
Avery County 19, Hampton 60
Ayden - Grifton 35, Princeton 40
Bandys 38, St. Stephens 19
Bartlett Yancey 37, Northern 0
Bear Grass Charter 19, Wayne Christian 12
Bessemer City 14, Pine Lake Preparatory 10
Bishop McGuinness 37, Forbush 20
Brevard 31, A.C. Reynolds 7
Broughton 7, Apex Friendship 9
Bunn 18, South Granville 0
Bunker Hill 46, Draughn 6
Burns 14, Crest 55
C.B. Aycock 48, Rosewood 7
Camden County 8, Northside - Pinetown 48
Cape Fear 42, Douglas Byrd 0
Cardinal Gibbons 34, Dudley 6
Carrboro 15, Jordan-Matthews 20
Carver 8, Parkland 6
Cary Christian 50, Richard Winn Academy 16
Cedar Ridge 0, East Chapel Hill 44
Central Cabarrus 16, Montgomery Central 11
Central Davidson 15, Jesse Carson 6
Chambers 35, Clover 34
Chapel Hill 27, Seaforth 20
Charles D. Owen 35, Rosman 0
Charlotte Catholic 37, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Christian 30, Page 9
Charlotte Country Day School 38, Christ the King 7
Charlotte Latin 48, Mitchell 13
Chatham Central 30, Graham 26
Cherokee 20, North Buncombe 7
Cherryville 68, North Stokes 8
Christ School 16, Ambassador Christian 28
Clayton 52, Wilson Prep 12
Cleveland 60, Pinecrest 19
Clinton 19, Lakewood 14
Community Christian 48, Northeast Academy 30
Community School of Davidson 21, North Stanly 27
Concord 16, Mount Pleasant 27
Corinth Holders 35, North Brunswick 27
Corvian Community School 31, Harding University 18
Cox Mill 7, Marvin Ridge 26
Crest 55, Burns 14
Croatan 60, East Carteret 0
Cummings 0, Walter M. Williams 43
Currituck County 20, Norfolk Academy 37
D.H. Conley 14, E.A. Laney 7
Davie County 0, West Forsyth 35
Dillon 33, Scotland 36
Dixon 42, Topsail 40
East Bladen 18, Heide Trask 6
East Burke 0, West Iredell 26
East Carteret 0, Croatan 60
East Chapel Hill 44, Cedar Ridge 0
East Columbus 10, Latta 74
East Davidson 0, Southwestern Randolph 30
East Duplin 21, Wallace-Rose Hill 0
East Forsyth 31, Glenn 0
East Gaston 7, North Gaston 14
East Henderson 0, Hendersonville 68
East Lincoln 60, South Iredell 35
East Mecklenburg 15, Hopewell 22
East Rowan 20, Wheatmore 13
East Surry 20, Statesville 48
East Wake 42, Riverside-Durham 6
East Wilkes 21, Hibriten 24
Eastern Alamance 14, Eastern Guilford 20
Eastern Randolph 20, Southern Alamance 8
Eastern Wayne 54, Goldsboro 0
Elkin 41, Surry Central 28
Erwin 21, West Henderson 27
Faith Christian 46, Pungo Christian Academy 12
Fairmont 6, Lumberton 24
Farmville Central 33, Washington 16
Fike 47, North Moore 20
First Flight 19, Perquimans 27
Foard 14, Mountain Island Charter 0
Forest Hills 21, Salisbury 0
Forestview 12, Stuart Cramer 34
Fort Mill 52, Ballantyne Ridge 6
Franklinton 29, Person 20
Franklin 15, Murphy 29
Freedom 46, Patton 6
Fuquay - Varina 7, Middle Creek 37
Gaffney 21, Independence 27
Garinger 36, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 6
Gates County 22, Hertford County 26
Glenn 0, East Forsyth 31
Goldsboro 0, Eastern Wayne 54
GRACE Christian 37, Triangle Math and Science Academy 2
Graham 26, Chatham Central 30
Gray's Creek 25, Pine Forest 18
Grayson 24, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 19
Green Hope 52, Ravenscroft 0
Greene Central 55, North Lenoir 0
Grimsley 28, West Charlotte 27
Hampton 60, Avery County 19
Harding University 18, Corvian Community School 31
Harrells Christian Academy 38, South Wake 0
Harnett Central 55, Northwood 7
Havelock 0, West Craven 7
Heide Trask 6, East Bladen 18
Hendersonville 68, East Henderson 0
Heritage 29, Wakefield 20
Hertford County 26, Gates County 22
Hibriten 24, East Wilkes 21
Hickory 25, South Point 27
Hickory Grove Christian 49, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 12
Hickory Ridge 0, Providence 35
High Point Christian Academy 34, Cannon 14
Highland Tech 6, Lincoln Charter 50
Hillside 22, E.E. Smith 0
Hobbton 0, Midway 35
Hoggard 28, Richmond 21
Hoke County 0, Monroe 35
Holly Springs 7, Panther Creek 16
Hopewell 22, East Mecklenburg 15
Hough 14, South Pointe 10
Howard 21, Weldon 8
Hunt 37, Lee County 7
Huss 10, T.C. Roberson 14
Independence 27, Gaffney 21
J.F. Webb 46, Western Harnett 22
J.H. Rose 20, Northern Nash 26
Jack Britt 41, South View 18
Jacksonville 43, West Carteret 24
James Kenan 56, Southern Wayne 3
Jesse Carson 6, Central Davidson 15
John A. Holmes 14, Pasquotank County 21
John Paul II 41, Wake Christian Academy 8
Jones Senior 6, South Lenoir 46
Jordan 22, Leesville Road 20
Jordan-Matthews 20, Carrboro 15
KIPP Pride 72, Pamlico County 7
Kings Mountain 30, Shelby 14
Kinston 19, South Central 21
Knightdale 20, Southern Nash 29
Lake Norman 20, Sun Valley 16
Lake Norman Charter 7, SouthLake Christian Academy 13
Lakewood 14, Clinton 19
Langtree Charter Academy 0, West Wilkes 64
Latta 74, East Columbus 10
Lawrence Academy 26, St. David's 19
Ledford Senior 0, Oak Grove 49
Lee County 7, Hunt 37
Leesville Road 20, Jordan 22
Lexington Senior 13, West Davidson 0
Lincoln Charter 50, Highland Tech 6
Lincolnton 26, Maiden 29
Lumberton 24, Fairmont 6
Madison 26, Andrews 0
Maiden 29, Lincolnton 26
Mallard Creek 36, Rolesville 21
Manteo 28, Washington County 14
Martin County 14, North Pitt 18
Marvin Ridge 26, Cox Mill 7
McDowell 24, R-S Central 21
Metrolina Christian Academy 13, Trinity Christian 20
Middle Creek 37, Fuquay - Varina 7
Midway 35, Hobbton 0
Millbrook 34, Garner Magnet 13
Mitchell 13, Charlotte Latin 48
Monroe 35, Hoke County 0
Montgomery Central 11, Central Cabarrus 16
Mooresville 10, Weddington 31
Morehead 0, Northeast Guilford 46
Mount Airy 21, Starmount 6
Mount Pleasant 27, Concord 16
Mount Tabor 0, Ronald Reagan 14
Mountain Heritage 48, Pisgah 19
Mountain Island Charter 0, Foard 14
Murphy 29, Franklin 15
Nash Central 5, SouthWest Edgecombe 13
New Bern 32, New Hanover 7
New Hanover 7, New Bern 32
Newton-Conover 42, Alexander Central 21
Norfolk Academy 37, Currituck County 20
North Buncombe 7, Cherokee 20
North Brunswick 27, Corinth Holders 35
North Davidson 35, West Stokes 7
North Duplin 21, Southside 0
North Edgecombe 8, Southeast Halifax 52
North Forsyth 0, R.J. Reynolds 35
North Gaston 14, East Gaston 7
North Henderson 35, Enka 7
North Iredell 23, Wilkes Central 34
North Johnston 40, Beddingfield 0
North Lenoir 0, Greene Central 55
North Lincoln 41, West Lincoln 14
North Moore 20, Fike 47
North Pitt 18, Martin County 14
North Raleigh Christian Academy 19, Wake Preparatory Academy 6
North Rowan 20, West Rowan 39
North Stanly 27, Community School of Davidson 21
North Stokes 8, Cherryville 68
North Surry 20, Alleghany 28
North Wilkes 48, South Stokes 0
Northeast Academy 30, Community Christian 48
Northeast Guilford 46, Morehead 0
Northeastern 49, Bertie 0
Northern 0, Bartlett Yancey 37
Northern Guilford 47, Reidsville 38
Northern Nash 26, J.H. Rose 20
Northside - Jacksonville 35, White Oak 16
Northside - Pinetown 48, Camden County 8
Northwest Cabarrus 24, West Cabarrus 17
Northwest Guilford 28, Western Alamance 7
Northwood 7, Harnett Central 55
Oak Grove 49, Ledford Senior 0
Orange 22, Southeast Alamance 55
Overhills 38, Southern Lee 17
Page 9, Charlotte Christian 30
Palisades 35, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 2
Pamlico County 7, KIPP Pride 72
Panther Creek 16, Holly Springs 7
Parkland 6, Carver 8
Parkwood 28, Piedmont 12
Pasquotank County 21, John A. Holmes 14
Patton 6, Freedom 46
Pender 34, West Bladen 12
Perquimans 27, First Flight 19
Person 20, Franklinton 29
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 2, Palisades 35
Piedmont 12, Parkwood 28
Pine Forest 18, Gray's Creek 25
Pine Lake Preparatory 10, Bessemer City 14
Pinecrest 19, Cleveland 60
Pisgah 19, Mountain Heritage 48
Polk County 34, Chase 32
Porter Ridge 31, A.L. Brown 21
Princeton 40, Ayden - Grifton 35
Providence 35, Hickory Ridge 0
Providence Academy 64, Asheville Christian Academy 0
Providence Day 29, Roman Catholic 28
Providence Grove 14, Randleman 31
Pungo Christian Academy 12, Faith Christian 46
Purnell Swett 22, St. Pauls 38
R-S Central 21, McDowell 24
R.J. Reynolds 35, North Forsyth 0
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 19, Grayson 24
Ragsdale 16, Southern Guilford 19
Randleman 31, Providence Grove 14
Ravenscroft 0, Green Hope 52
Red Springs 32, Anson 30
Reidsville 38, Northern Guilford 47
Richard Winn Academy 16, Cary Christian 50
Richlands 18, Southwest Onslow 6
Richmond 21, Hoggard 28
Riverside-Durham 6, East Wake 42
Roanoke Rapids 38, Northampton County 0
Robbinsville 28, Tuscola 14
Rocky Mount 16, Tarboro 20
Rolesville 21, Mallard Creek 36
Roman Catholic 28, Providence Day 29
Ronald Reagan 14, Mount Tabor 0
Rosman 0, Charles D. Owen 35
Rosewood 7, C.B. Aycock 48
Rockingham County 32, Southwest Guilford 16
Salisbury 0, Forest Hills 21
Sanderson 13, Ashley 6
Scotland 36, Dillon 33
Seaforth 20, Chapel Hill 27
Southeast Alamance 55, Orange 22
Southeast Guilford 52, Western Guilford 30
Southeast Halifax 52, North Edgecombe 8
South Brunswick 14, West Brunswick 34
South Caldwell 62, West Caldwell 26
South Central 21, Kinston 19
South Columbus 27, Swansboro 21
South Davidson 21, Trinity 0
South Garner 20, West Johnston 0
South Granville 0, Bunn 18
South Iredell 35, East Lincoln 60
South Johnston 7, Smithfield-Selma 2
South Lenoir 46, Jones Senior 6
South Mecklenburg 14, Charlotte Catholic 37
South Point 27, Hickory 25
South Pointe 10, Hough 14
South Rowan 14, Union Academy 10
South Stanly 27, West Stanly 0
South Stokes 0, North Wilkes 48
South View 18, Jack Britt 41
South Wake 0, Harrells Christian Academy 38
SouthLake Christian Academy 13, Lake Norman Charter 7
Southside 0, North Duplin 21
Southern Alamance 8, Eastern Randolph 20
Southern Durham 47, Wake Forest 28
Southern Guilford 19, Ragsdale 16
Southern Lee 17, Overhills 38
Southern Nash 29, Knightdale 20
Southern Wayne 3, James Kenan 56
Southwest Guilford 16, Rockingham County 32
Southwest Onslow 6, Richlands 18
Southwestern Randolph 30, East Davidson 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 13, Nash Central 5
St. David's 19, Lawrence Academy 26
St. Pauls 38, Purnell Swett 22
St. Stephens 19, Bandys 38
Starmount 6, Mount Airy 21
Statesville 48, East Surry 20
Stuart Cramer 34, Forestview 12
Sun Valley 16, Lake Norman 20
Surry Central 28, Elkin 41
Swain County 21, Smoky Mountain 6
Swansboro 21, South Columbus 27
T.C. Roberson 14, Huss 10
T. Wingate Andrews 18, Thomasville 10
Tarboro 20, Rocky Mount 16
Terry Sanford 46, Seventy-First 44
Thomasville 10, T. Wingate Andrews 18
Topsail 40, Dixon 42
Triangle Math and Science Academy 2, GRACE Christian 37
Trinity 0, South Davidson 21
Trinity Christian 20, Metrolina Christian Academy 13
Triton 6, Willow Spring 45
Tuscola 14, Robbinsville 28
Union Academy 10, South Rowan 14
Union Pines 28, Westover 6
Vance County 13, Warren County 12
Wake Christian Academy 8, John Paul II 41
Wake Forest 28, Southern Durham 47
Wake Preparatory Academy 6, North Raleigh Christian Academy 19
Wakefield 20, Heritage 29
Wallace-Rose Hill 0, East Duplin 21
Walkertown 55, Atkins 0
Walter M. Williams 43, Cummings 0
Warren County 12, Vance County 13
Washington 16, Farmville Central 33
Washington County 14, Manteo 28
Watauga 56, Ashe County 7
Wayne Christian 12, Bear Grass Charter 19
Weddington 31, Mooresville 10
Weldon 8, Howard 21
West Bladen 12, Pender 34
West Brunswick 34, South Brunswick 14
West Cabarrus 17, Northwest Cabarrus 24
West Caldwell 26, South Caldwell 62
West Carteret 24, Jacksonville 43
West Charlotte 27, Grimsley 28
West Columbus 8, Whiteville 48
West Craven 7, Havelock 0
West Davidson 0, Lexington Senior 13
West Forsyth 35, Davie County 0
West Henderson 27, Erwin 21
West Iredell 26, East Burke 0
West Johnston 0, South Garner 20
West Lincoln 14, North Lincoln 41
West Mecklenburg 8, Ashbrook 35
West Rowan 39, North Rowan 20
West Stanly 0, South Stanly 27
West Stokes 7, North Davidson 35
West Wilkes 64, Langtree Charter Academy 0
Western Alamance 7, Northwest Guilford 28
Western Guilford 30, Southeast Guilford 52
Western Harnett 22, J.F. Webb 46
Westover 6, Union Pines 28
Wheatmore 13, East Rowan 20
White Oak 16, Northside - Jacksonville 35
Whiteville 48, West Columbus 8
Wilkes Central 34, North Iredell 23
Willow Spring 45, Triton 6
Wilson Prep 12, Clayton 52
Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 6, Garinger 36