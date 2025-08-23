High School

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of North Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

No. 1 Grimsley kicked off their season with a 28-27 win over West Charlotte.
No. 1 Grimsley kicked off their season with a 28-27 win over West Charlotte.

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - August 22, 2025

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

A.L. Brown 21, Porter Ridge 31

Albemarle 12, College Prep & Leadership Academy 6

Alexander Central 21, Newton-Conover 42

Alleghany 28, North Surry 20

American Leadership Academy-Johnston 42, Lejeune 0

Andrews 0, Madison 26

Anson 30, Red Springs 32

Apex Friendship 9, Broughton 7

Arendell Parrott Academy 52, Maryland School for the Deaf 26

Ardrey Kell 27, Cuthbertson 13

Ashbrook 35, West Mecklenburg 8

Asheville 40, East Rutherford 36

Asheville Christian Academy 0, Providence Academy 64

Asheville School (Independent) 41, Hayesville 0

Asheboro 59, High Point Central 0

Athens Drive 20, Green Level 34

Atkins 0, Walkertown 55

Avery County 19, Hampton 60

Ayden - Grifton 35, Princeton 40

Bandys 38, St. Stephens 19

Bartlett Yancey 37, Northern 0

Bear Grass Charter 19, Wayne Christian 12

Bessemer City 14, Pine Lake Preparatory 10

Bishop McGuinness 37, Forbush 20

Brevard 31, A.C. Reynolds 7

Broughton 7, Apex Friendship 9

Bunn 18, South Granville 0

Bunker Hill 46, Draughn 6

Burns 14, Crest 55

C.B. Aycock 48, Rosewood 7

Camden County 8, Northside - Pinetown 48

Cape Fear 42, Douglas Byrd 0

Cardinal Gibbons 34, Dudley 6

Carrboro 15, Jordan-Matthews 20

Carver 8, Parkland 6

Cary Christian 50, Richard Winn Academy 16

Cedar Ridge 0, East Chapel Hill 44

Central Cabarrus 16, Montgomery Central 11

Central Davidson 15, Jesse Carson 6

Chambers 35, Clover 34

Chapel Hill 27, Seaforth 20

Charles D. Owen 35, Rosman 0

Charlotte Catholic 37, South Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Christian 30, Page 9

Charlotte Country Day School 38, Christ the King 7

Charlotte Latin 48, Mitchell 13

Chatham Central 30, Graham 26

Cherokee 20, North Buncombe 7

Cherryville 68, North Stokes 8

Christ School 16, Ambassador Christian 28

Clayton 52, Wilson Prep 12

Cleveland 60, Pinecrest 19

Clinton 19, Lakewood 14

Community Christian 48, Northeast Academy 30

Community School of Davidson 21, North Stanly 27

Concord 16, Mount Pleasant 27

Corinth Holders 35, North Brunswick 27

Corvian Community School 31, Harding University 18

Cox Mill 7, Marvin Ridge 26

Crest 55, Burns 14

Croatan 60, East Carteret 0

Cummings 0, Walter M. Williams 43

Currituck County 20, Norfolk Academy 37

D.H. Conley 14, E.A. Laney 7

Davie County 0, West Forsyth 35

Dillon 33, Scotland 36

Dixon 42, Topsail 40

East Bladen 18, Heide Trask 6

East Burke 0, West Iredell 26

East Carteret 0, Croatan 60

East Chapel Hill 44, Cedar Ridge 0

East Columbus 10, Latta 74

East Davidson 0, Southwestern Randolph 30

East Duplin 21, Wallace-Rose Hill 0

East Forsyth 31, Glenn 0

East Gaston 7, North Gaston 14

East Henderson 0, Hendersonville 68

East Lincoln 60, South Iredell 35

East Mecklenburg 15, Hopewell 22

East Rowan 20, Wheatmore 13

East Surry 20, Statesville 48

East Wake 42, Riverside-Durham 6

East Wilkes 21, Hibriten 24

Eastern Alamance 14, Eastern Guilford 20

Eastern Randolph 20, Southern Alamance 8

Eastern Wayne 54, Goldsboro 0

Elkin 41, Surry Central 28

Erwin 21, West Henderson 27

Faith Christian 46, Pungo Christian Academy 12

Fairmont 6, Lumberton 24

Farmville Central 33, Washington 16

Fike 47, North Moore 20

First Flight 19, Perquimans 27

Foard 14, Mountain Island Charter 0

Forest Hills 21, Salisbury 0

Forestview 12, Stuart Cramer 34

Fort Mill 52, Ballantyne Ridge 6

Franklinton 29, Person 20

Franklin 15, Murphy 29

Freedom 46, Patton 6

Fuquay - Varina 7, Middle Creek 37

Gaffney 21, Independence 27

Garinger 36, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 6

Gates County 22, Hertford County 26

Glenn 0, East Forsyth 31

Goldsboro 0, Eastern Wayne 54

GRACE Christian 37, Triangle Math and Science Academy 2

Graham 26, Chatham Central 30

Gray's Creek 25, Pine Forest 18

Grayson 24, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 19

Green Hope 52, Ravenscroft 0

Greene Central 55, North Lenoir 0

Grimsley 28, West Charlotte 27

Hampton 60, Avery County 19

Harding University 18, Corvian Community School 31

Harrells Christian Academy 38, South Wake 0

Harnett Central 55, Northwood 7

Havelock 0, West Craven 7

Heide Trask 6, East Bladen 18

Hendersonville 68, East Henderson 0

Heritage 29, Wakefield 20

Hertford County 26, Gates County 22

Hibriten 24, East Wilkes 21

Hickory 25, South Point 27

Hickory Grove Christian 49, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 12

Hickory Ridge 0, Providence 35

High Point Christian Academy 34, Cannon 14

Highland Tech 6, Lincoln Charter 50

Hillside 22, E.E. Smith 0

Hobbton 0, Midway 35

Hoggard 28, Richmond 21

Hoke County 0, Monroe 35

Holly Springs 7, Panther Creek 16

Hopewell 22, East Mecklenburg 15

Hough 14, South Pointe 10

Howard 21, Weldon 8

Hunt 37, Lee County 7

Huss 10, T.C. Roberson 14

Independence 27, Gaffney 21

J.F. Webb 46, Western Harnett 22

J.H. Rose 20, Northern Nash 26

Jack Britt 41, South View 18

Jacksonville 43, West Carteret 24

James Kenan 56, Southern Wayne 3

Jesse Carson 6, Central Davidson 15

John A. Holmes 14, Pasquotank County 21

John Paul II 41, Wake Christian Academy 8

Jones Senior 6, South Lenoir 46

Jordan 22, Leesville Road 20

Jordan-Matthews 20, Carrboro 15

KIPP Pride 72, Pamlico County 7

Kings Mountain 30, Shelby 14

Kinston 19, South Central 21

Knightdale 20, Southern Nash 29

Lake Norman 20, Sun Valley 16

Lake Norman Charter 7, SouthLake Christian Academy 13

Lakewood 14, Clinton 19

Langtree Charter Academy 0, West Wilkes 64

Latta 74, East Columbus 10

Lawrence Academy 26, St. David's 19

Ledford Senior 0, Oak Grove 49

Lee County 7, Hunt 37

Leesville Road 20, Jordan 22

Lexington Senior 13, West Davidson 0

Lincoln Charter 50, Highland Tech 6

Lincolnton 26, Maiden 29

Lumberton 24, Fairmont 6

Madison 26, Andrews 0

Maiden 29, Lincolnton 26

Mallard Creek 36, Rolesville 21

Manteo 28, Washington County 14

Martin County 14, North Pitt 18

Marvin Ridge 26, Cox Mill 7

McDowell 24, R-S Central 21

Metrolina Christian Academy 13, Trinity Christian 20

Middle Creek 37, Fuquay - Varina 7

Midway 35, Hobbton 0

Millbrook 34, Garner Magnet 13

Mitchell 13, Charlotte Latin 48

Monroe 35, Hoke County 0

Montgomery Central 11, Central Cabarrus 16

Mooresville 10, Weddington 31

Morehead 0, Northeast Guilford 46

Mount Airy 21, Starmount 6

Mount Pleasant 27, Concord 16

Mount Tabor 0, Ronald Reagan 14

Mountain Heritage 48, Pisgah 19

Mountain Island Charter 0, Foard 14

Murphy 29, Franklin 15

Nash Central 5, SouthWest Edgecombe 13

New Bern 32, New Hanover 7

New Hanover 7, New Bern 32

Newton-Conover 42, Alexander Central 21

Norfolk Academy 37, Currituck County 20

North Buncombe 7, Cherokee 20

North Brunswick 27, Corinth Holders 35

North Davidson 35, West Stokes 7

North Duplin 21, Southside 0

North Edgecombe 8, Southeast Halifax 52

North Forsyth 0, R.J. Reynolds 35

North Gaston 14, East Gaston 7

North Henderson 35, Enka 7

North Iredell 23, Wilkes Central 34

North Johnston 40, Beddingfield 0

North Lenoir 0, Greene Central 55

North Lincoln 41, West Lincoln 14

North Moore 20, Fike 47

North Pitt 18, Martin County 14

North Raleigh Christian Academy 19, Wake Preparatory Academy 6

North Rowan 20, West Rowan 39

North Stanly 27, Community School of Davidson 21

North Stokes 8, Cherryville 68

North Surry 20, Alleghany 28

North Wilkes 48, South Stokes 0

Northeast Academy 30, Community Christian 48

Northeast Guilford 46, Morehead 0

Northeastern 49, Bertie 0

Northern 0, Bartlett Yancey 37

Northern Guilford 47, Reidsville 38

Northern Nash 26, J.H. Rose 20

Northside - Jacksonville 35, White Oak 16

Northside - Pinetown 48, Camden County 8

Northwest Cabarrus 24, West Cabarrus 17

Northwest Guilford 28, Western Alamance 7

Northwood 7, Harnett Central 55

Oak Grove 49, Ledford Senior 0

Orange 22, Southeast Alamance 55

Overhills 38, Southern Lee 17

Page 9, Charlotte Christian 30

Palisades 35, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 2

Pamlico County 7, KIPP Pride 72

Panther Creek 16, Holly Springs 7

Parkland 6, Carver 8

Parkwood 28, Piedmont 12

Pasquotank County 21, John A. Holmes 14

Patton 6, Freedom 46

Pender 34, West Bladen 12

Perquimans 27, First Flight 19

Person 20, Franklinton 29

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 2, Palisades 35

Piedmont 12, Parkwood 28

Pine Forest 18, Gray's Creek 25

Pine Lake Preparatory 10, Bessemer City 14

Pinecrest 19, Cleveland 60

Pisgah 19, Mountain Heritage 48

Polk County 34, Chase 32

Porter Ridge 31, A.L. Brown 21

Princeton 40, Ayden - Grifton 35

Providence 35, Hickory Ridge 0

Providence Academy 64, Asheville Christian Academy 0

Providence Day 29, Roman Catholic 28

Providence Grove 14, Randleman 31

Pungo Christian Academy 12, Faith Christian 46

Purnell Swett 22, St. Pauls 38

R-S Central 21, McDowell 24

R.J. Reynolds 35, North Forsyth 0

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 19, Grayson 24

Ragsdale 16, Southern Guilford 19

Randleman 31, Providence Grove 14

Ravenscroft 0, Green Hope 52

Red Springs 32, Anson 30

Reidsville 38, Northern Guilford 47

Richard Winn Academy 16, Cary Christian 50

Richlands 18, Southwest Onslow 6

Richmond 21, Hoggard 28

Riverside-Durham 6, East Wake 42

Roanoke Rapids 38, Northampton County 0

Robbinsville 28, Tuscola 14

Rocky Mount 16, Tarboro 20

Rolesville 21, Mallard Creek 36

Roman Catholic 28, Providence Day 29

Ronald Reagan 14, Mount Tabor 0

Rosman 0, Charles D. Owen 35

Rosewood 7, C.B. Aycock 48

Rockingham County 32, Southwest Guilford 16

Salisbury 0, Forest Hills 21

Sanderson 13, Ashley 6

Scotland 36, Dillon 33

Seaforth 20, Chapel Hill 27

Southeast Alamance 55, Orange 22

Southeast Guilford 52, Western Guilford 30

Southeast Halifax 52, North Edgecombe 8

South Brunswick 14, West Brunswick 34

South Caldwell 62, West Caldwell 26

South Central 21, Kinston 19

South Columbus 27, Swansboro 21

South Davidson 21, Trinity 0

South Garner 20, West Johnston 0

South Granville 0, Bunn 18

South Iredell 35, East Lincoln 60

South Johnston 7, Smithfield-Selma 2

South Lenoir 46, Jones Senior 6

South Mecklenburg 14, Charlotte Catholic 37

South Point 27, Hickory 25

South Pointe 10, Hough 14

South Rowan 14, Union Academy 10

South Stanly 27, West Stanly 0

South Stokes 0, North Wilkes 48

South View 18, Jack Britt 41

South Wake 0, Harrells Christian Academy 38

SouthLake Christian Academy 13, Lake Norman Charter 7

Southside 0, North Duplin 21

Southern Alamance 8, Eastern Randolph 20

Southern Durham 47, Wake Forest 28

Southern Guilford 19, Ragsdale 16

Southern Lee 17, Overhills 38

Southern Nash 29, Knightdale 20

Southern Wayne 3, James Kenan 56

Southwest Guilford 16, Rockingham County 32

Southwest Onslow 6, Richlands 18

Southwestern Randolph 30, East Davidson 0

SouthWest Edgecombe 13, Nash Central 5

St. David's 19, Lawrence Academy 26

St. Pauls 38, Purnell Swett 22

St. Stephens 19, Bandys 38

Starmount 6, Mount Airy 21

Statesville 48, East Surry 20

Stuart Cramer 34, Forestview 12

Sun Valley 16, Lake Norman 20

Surry Central 28, Elkin 41

Swain County 21, Smoky Mountain 6

Swansboro 21, South Columbus 27

T.C. Roberson 14, Huss 10

T. Wingate Andrews 18, Thomasville 10

Tarboro 20, Rocky Mount 16

Terry Sanford 46, Seventy-First 44

Thomasville 10, T. Wingate Andrews 18

Topsail 40, Dixon 42

Triangle Math and Science Academy 2, GRACE Christian 37

Trinity 0, South Davidson 21

Trinity Christian 20, Metrolina Christian Academy 13

Triton 6, Willow Spring 45

Tuscola 14, Robbinsville 28

Union Academy 10, South Rowan 14

Union Pines 28, Westover 6

Vance County 13, Warren County 12

Wake Christian Academy 8, John Paul II 41

Wake Forest 28, Southern Durham 47

Wake Preparatory Academy 6, North Raleigh Christian Academy 19

Wakefield 20, Heritage 29

Wallace-Rose Hill 0, East Duplin 21

Walkertown 55, Atkins 0

Walter M. Williams 43, Cummings 0

Warren County 12, Vance County 13

Washington 16, Farmville Central 33

Washington County 14, Manteo 28

Watauga 56, Ashe County 7

Wayne Christian 12, Bear Grass Charter 19

Weddington 31, Mooresville 10

Weldon 8, Howard 21

West Bladen 12, Pender 34

West Brunswick 34, South Brunswick 14

West Cabarrus 17, Northwest Cabarrus 24

West Caldwell 26, South Caldwell 62

West Carteret 24, Jacksonville 43

West Charlotte 27, Grimsley 28

West Columbus 8, Whiteville 48

West Craven 7, Havelock 0

West Davidson 0, Lexington Senior 13

West Forsyth 35, Davie County 0

West Henderson 27, Erwin 21

West Iredell 26, East Burke 0

West Johnston 0, South Garner 20

West Lincoln 14, North Lincoln 41

West Mecklenburg 8, Ashbrook 35

West Rowan 39, North Rowan 20

West Stanly 0, South Stanly 27

West Stokes 7, North Davidson 35

West Wilkes 64, Langtree Charter Academy 0

Western Alamance 7, Northwest Guilford 28

Western Guilford 30, Southeast Guilford 52

Western Harnett 22, J.F. Webb 46

Westover 6, Union Pines 28

Wheatmore 13, East Rowan 20

White Oak 16, Northside - Jacksonville 35

Whiteville 48, West Columbus 8

Wilkes Central 34, North Iredell 23

Willow Spring 45, Triton 6

Wilson Prep 12, Clayton 52

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 6, Garinger 36

