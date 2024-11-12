North Carolina high school football playoff brackets; Scores, Analysis, NCHSAA Updates
Four undefeated defending state champions with long winning streaks will seek back-to-back titles when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs begin on Monday.
The state playoffs are starting a week later than originally scheduled due to devastation wrought in the western part of the state by Hurricane Helene.
High School On SI is your place to follow along live with all four NCHSAA classifications. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well instant updates to each bracket
>>2024 North Carolina High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
Class 4A
Defending champion Weddington enter the playoffs on a 15-game winning streak. The Warriors are 9-0 and have dominated their last six opponents.
The season started with a signature 13-7 win over independent schools power Providence Day. There was also a close call against Butler.
There will be some big-time challengers. In fact, Grimsley got the top seed in the West after going 10-0. The Whirlies didn’t have a close game and are led by Tennessee commit Faison Brandon at quarterback. Brandon threw for 1,761 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception. Senior tailback Michael Summers, who has 1,302 yards and 31 touchdowns.
If those teams meet, it will be in the semifinals.
Undefeated Cleveland is the top seed in the East. Quarterback Jackson Byrd, an East Tennessee State commit, has thrown for 2,856 yards and 33 touchdowns with 6 interceptions.
Class 3A
Hickory rolls into the playoffs on a 26-game winning streak, yet the Red Tornadoes only got the No. 3 seed. They have been dominant except for a 35-20 win over a solid Statesville team. Statesville was up 20-14 before Hickory finished strong.
Quarterback Brady Stober, a Samford commit, has 2,342 yards and 26 touchdowns versus 3 interceptions. Senior tailback Isaiah Lackey had 782 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.
Top seed Erwin is 8-1, with a non-conference loss to Mountain Heritage. The Warriors held off A.C. Reynolds 28-21 to end the regular season.
South Point, the No. 2 seed in the West, shook off a conference loss to Ashbrook earlier in the season. The Red Raiders have a ground-oriented attack with Patrick Blee and Chanyce Ford each running for 11 touchdowns.
Havelock, the No. 1 seed in the East, also had to get past a conference loss. Quarterback Jaylen Hewitt has thrown for 3,174 yards and 31 touchdowns. But he has been intercepted 14 times.
Class 2A
Reidsville has won 22 in a row. The Rams are 10-0 this season loaded with stars on both sides of the ball but they’re going to have to overcome the loss of star tailback Jariel Cobb. The Air Force commit suffered a broken collarbone in the last game of the regular season.
Quarterback Dionte Neal, a converted defensive back, has been spectacular with 2,019 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception. Neal also has 447 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing. Cam’ron Jones has 54 catches for 844 yards and 9 touchdowns.’
And, of course, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison returned after three games with Providence Day.
There will be challengers. Shelby, the No. 2 seed, has won seven in a row after a 1-2 start. Monroe, the No. 3 seed, is 9-0. The Red Hawks have 43 rushing touchdowns.
Northeastern, the No. 1 seed in the East, relies on an aerial attack led by senior quarterback Trevaris Jones, who has 2,805 yards and 34 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions.
Tyell Sanders has 35 catches for 736 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s one of five receivers averaging over 20 yards a catch.
Class A
Mount Airy has won 40 consecutive games and back-to-back state championships. The Granite Bears are the No. 1 seed in the West as they go for a three-peat.
The Granite Bears are a run-first team with 48 rushing touchdowns. Sophomore tailback Taeshon Martin leads the way with 1,721 yards and 28 touchdowns. Bryson Taylor paces a stingy defense with 6 interceptions while D.J. Joyce has 14.5 sacks.
Undefeated Mountain Heritage (8-0) is the No. 2 seed in the West. The Cougars have long favored a run-oriented offense heavily featuring the quarterback. Senior Brandon Quinn has 1,197 yards and 20 touchdowns while also throwing 7 touchdown passes.
Then there’s the possibility Mount Airy and Tarboro could play for the championship for the third year in a row. Tarboro (9-1) is the top seed in the East.