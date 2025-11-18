North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025
Every team in the North Carolina high school football Top 25 state rankings won in the state playoffs last week, leaving the rankings unchanged as we head into this week's action.
In Top 25 playoff action this week, No. 3 Hough will battle No. 25 West Forsyth, while No. 12 West Charlotte takes on No. 19 Myers Park, No. 14 visits No. 16 Jordan, and No. 20 Crest hosts No. 23 East Lincoln.
1. Grimsley (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated West Cabarrus 42-7; next vs. Jack Britt
2. Providence Day (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Cannon School 41-7; next vs. Charlotte Christian
3. Hough (12-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Palisades 63-7; next vs. No. 25 West Forsyth
4. Cardinal Gibbons (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Fuquay-Varina 52-8; next vs. Hillside
5. Weddington (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Marvin Ridge 63-0; next vs. Lake Norman
6. Jacksonville (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Harnett Central 52-12; next vs. Scotland County
7. Hoggard (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Willow Spring 63-7; next vs. Rolesville
8. Tarboro (11-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Camden County 52-0; next vs. Hobbton
9. Cleveland (10-1)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated South Garner 55-3; next vs. Southeast Raleigh
10. Seventy-First (9-2)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated South Johnston 20-3; next at Northern Nash
11. Ashbrook (11-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Statesville 22-14; next vs. Dudley
12. West Charlotte (9-2)
Prevous rank: 12
Defeated Providence 41-0; next No. 19 Myers Park
13. Watauga (11-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated St. Stephens 47-6; next vs. Charlotte Catholic
14. Jordan (11-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Leesville Road 28-24; next at No. 16 Millbrook
15. Hickory (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Montgomery Central 45-6; next vs. Franklin
16. Millbrook (11-0)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Panther Creek 65-0; next vs. No. 14 Jordan
17. Independence (9-2)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Page 45-6; next vs. Richmond Senior
18. Northern Guilford (10-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Asheville 46-13; next vs. Kings Mountain
19. Myers Park (9-2)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Chambers 42-0;; next at No. 12 West Charlotte
20. Crest (9-2)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Concord 69-6; next vs. No. 23 East Lincoln
21. Stuart Cramer (9-2)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Bandys 60-49; next vs. Hibriten
22. Reidsville (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Red Springs 44-0; next vs. Eastern Wayne
23. East Lincoln (10-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated West Henderson 56-15; next at No. 20 Crest
24. Freedom (10-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Central Cabarrus 40-6; next vs. Sun Valley
25. West Forsyth (10-2)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Mallard Creek 20-10; next at No. 3 Hough