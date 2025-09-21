North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 21, 2025
There was some movement in the poll, with No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons falling to 15 Mallard Creek. Four new teams - Ashbrook, West Charlotte, Millbrook and Kings Mountain - joined the rankings.
1. Grimsley (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Southwest Guilford 65-0; next vs. Western Guilford
2. Providence Day (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 55-34
3. Hough (5-0)
Previous rank 4
Defeated New Bern 63-15; next vs. West Mecklenburg
4. Cleveland (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
Idle; next at South Garner
5. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1)
Previous rank: 2
Lost 20-16 to then-No. 15 Mallard Creek; next idle
6. Weddington (4-1)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Charlotte Catholic 42-7; next vs. Sun Valley
7. Jacksonville (4-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated East Duplin 35-24; next idle
8. Hoggard (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Idle; next vs. West Brunswick
9. Tarboro (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Northampton County 49-0; next idle
10. Seventy-First (4-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Jack Britt 36-29; next idle
11. Mallard Creek (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated then-No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons; next vs. West Charlotte
12. Independence (4-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Palisades 27-20; next idle
13. Freedom (5-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated A.C. Reynolds 70-20; next idle
14. Ashbrook (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 11 South Point 20-14; next at North Gaston
15. Clayton (4-1)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Fuquay-Varina 56-10; next at Smithfield-Selma
16. Myers Park (4-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Charlotte Christian 24-6; next idle
17. Watauga (4-0)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Erwin 49-14; next at Asheville
18. Jordan (5-0)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Apex 53-7; next Apex Friendship
19. East Lincoln (5-0)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated North Lincoln 49-0; next at Bunker Hill
20. Crest (3-1)
Previous rank: 23
Idle; next at Forestview
21. Hickory (4-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Foard 50-0; next at North Lincoln
22. South Point (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
Lost 20-14 to Ashbrook; next vs. Huss
23. West Charlotte (3-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated West Mecklenburg 55-0; next at Mallard Creek
24. Millbrook (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Athens Drive 57-15; next at Rolesville
25. Kings Mountain (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Forestview 49-0; next idle