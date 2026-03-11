2026 Slate for Buford Football Includes Enticing Contests, Out-of-State Matchups and More

The Buford football program in Georgia had a season to remember in 2025.

The Wolves went 15-0, secured their 15th GHSA state title in school history and was crowned the consensus national champion after they finished as the top-ranked team in the country.

Now, Buford turns its attention to the 2026 season. The Wolves dropped their 2026 schedule, and it comes with some enticing matchups.

Buford will open the campaign against Gainesville on Aug. 21. The Red Elephants went 12-3 and reached the GHSA 5A title game before losing 62-21 to Thomas County Central. Gainesville, however, was stripped of its runner-up title after the GHSA ruled in January that the team used an ineligible player in its 37-6 semifinal win over Rome.

The Red Elephants also went through a coaching change. Josh Niblett stepped down to take a coaching job at Colorado, and former Grayson coach Santavious Bryant stepped in as the new leader.

On Sept. 4, the Wolves hit the road to face Mallard Creek – a North Carolina power who not too long ago won three state titles in a row. The Mavericks went 7-4 last season and reached the NCHSAA 8A second round before falling 20-10 to West Forsyth.

Buford returns home in week three to face Miami Central (Florida). The Rockets compiled a 10-2 record and made it to the 2025 FHSAA 3A regional final before losing 50-29 to top-seeded Northwestern.

The Wolves are on the road for their next three matchups.

On Sept. 18, Buford goes up against Grayson. The Rams, which promoted defensive coordinator Greg Carswell to head coach to fill the void left behind by Bryant, were undefeated (12-0) before losing 34-14 to Carrollton in the GHSA 6A regional final.

Next up is Seckinger on Sept. 25. The Jaguars finished 6-5 in 2025 after bowing out in the opening round of the GHSA 5A playoffs.

Buford’s week six contest is against Dacula on Oct. 9. The Falcons went 5-6 last year, including a 58-7 loss to the Wolves.

The Wolves are back on their home turf on Oct. 16. Buford will host Collins Hill, who had a 6-5 record last season and lost in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Buford’s final away game of the 2026 regular season is on Oct. 23 against Mill Creek. The Hawks capped their 2025 season with a 7-4 mark and an appearance in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

The Wolves wrap up their regular season with back-to-back home games. First up is Discovery, who were winless last season. Second is Central Gwinnett, who had a 4-5 record in 2025.

2026 Buford Wolves Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Gainesville

Week 2 – at Mallard Creek (NC)

Week 3 – vs. Miami Central (FL)

Week 4 – at Grayson

Week 5 – at Seckinger

Week 6 – at Dacula

Week 7 – vs. Collins Hill

Week 8 – at Mill Creek

Week 9 – vs. Discovery

Week 10 – vs. Central Gwinnett

