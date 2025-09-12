Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Charlotte Metro, including seven games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 22 New Bern hosts No. 5 Cleveland as well as No. 16 Southeast Raleigh hosting No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, September 12, 2025.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Apex vs Chapel Hill
Apex Friendship vs Holly Springs
Ashley vs Fike
Ayden - Grifton vs North Lenoir
Bunn vs East Wake
C.B. Aycock vs Goldsboro
Cape Fear vs Westover
Cardinal Gibbons vs Southeast Raleigh
Carrboro vs East Chapel Hill
Cary vs Green Level
Cedar Ridge vs McMichael
Chatham Central vs North Moore
Clayton vs West Johnston
Cleveland vs New Bern
Clinton vs East Bladen
D.H. Conley vs Garner Magnet
Douglas Byrd vs Gray's Creek
E.E. Smith vs Pine Forest
East Duplin vs James Kenan
Eastern Alamance vs Person
Eastern Wayne vs Middle Creek
Enloe vs Southeast Raleigh
Fairmont vs Lakewood
Franklinton vs Louisburg
Fuquay - Varina vs Willow Spring
Green Hope vs Northern
Harrells Christian Academy vs High Point Christian Academy
Heritage vs Walter M. Williams
Hillside vs Orange
Hobbton vs Rosewood
Hoggard vs Panther Creek
Hoke County vs Seventy-First
Hunt vs South Garner
J.F. Webb vs Morehead
Jack Britt vs Terry Sanford
Jones Senior vs North Duplin
Jordan vs Riverside-Durham
Jordan-Matthews vs Wheatmore
KIPP DC Legacy College Prepratory vs KIPP Pride
Kenston Forest vs Wake Christian Academy
Knightdale vs Sanderson
Lejeune vs Union
Midway vs South Johnston
Nash Central vs Southern Nash
North Brunswick vs St. Pauls
North Edgecombe vs Northwest Halifax
North Johnston vs Princeton
North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Wayne Christian
North Wake vs Ravenscroft
Northwood vs Seaforth
Overhills vs Scotland
Pasquotank County vs Roanoke Rapids
Pinecrest vs South View
Purnell Swett vs Red Springs
Rocky Mount vs Vance County
Smithfield-Selma vs Southern Wayne
South Granville vs Warren County
South Lenoir vs Spring Creek
SouthWest Edgecombe vs Tarboro
Wake Forest vs Wakefield
