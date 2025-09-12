High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Raleigh Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to week 4 of the 2025 season on September 12

There are 60 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Charlotte Metro, including seven games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 22 New Bern hosts No. 5 Cleveland as well as No. 16 Southeast Raleigh hosting No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

Apex vs Chapel Hill

Apex Friendship vs Holly Springs

Ashley vs Fike

Ayden - Grifton vs North Lenoir

Bunn vs East Wake

C.B. Aycock vs Goldsboro

Cape Fear vs Westover

Cardinal Gibbons vs Southeast Raleigh

Carrboro vs East Chapel Hill

Cary vs Green Level

Cedar Ridge vs McMichael

Chatham Central vs North Moore

Clayton vs West Johnston

Cleveland vs New Bern

Clinton vs East Bladen

D.H. Conley vs Garner Magnet

Douglas Byrd vs Gray's Creek

E.E. Smith vs Pine Forest

East Duplin vs James Kenan

East Wake vs Bunn

Eastern Alamance vs Person

Eastern Wayne vs Middle Creek

Enloe vs Southeast Raleigh

Fairmont vs Lakewood

Fike vs Ashley

Franklinton vs Louisburg

Fuquay - Varina vs Willow Spring

Garner Magnet vs D.H. Conley

Goldsboro vs C.B. Aycock

Gray's Creek vs Douglas Byrd

Green Hope vs Northern

Green Level vs Cary

Harrells Christian Academy vs High Point Christian Academy

Heritage vs Walter M. Williams

Hillside vs Orange

Hobbton vs Rosewood

Hoggard vs Panther Creek

Hoke County vs Seventy-First

Holly Springs vs Apex Friendship

Hunt vs South Garner

J.F. Webb vs Morehead

Jack Britt vs Terry Sanford

James Kenan vs East Duplin

Jones Senior vs North Duplin

Jordan vs Riverside-Durham

Jordan-Matthews vs Wheatmore

KIPP DC Legacy College Prepratory vs KIPP Pride

Kenston Forest vs Wake Christian Academy

Knightdale vs Sanderson

Lakewood vs Fairmont

Lejeune vs Union

Louisburg vs Franklinton

McMichael vs Cedar Ridge

Middle Creek vs Eastern Wayne

Midway vs South Johnston

Nash Central vs Southern Nash

New Bern vs Cleveland

North Brunswick vs St. Pauls

North Duplin vs Jones Senior

North Edgecombe vs Northwest Halifax

North Johnston vs Princeton

North Lenoir vs Ayden - Grifton

North Moore vs Chatham Central

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Wayne Christian

North Wake vs Ravenscroft

Northwood vs Seaforth

Orange vs Hillside

Overhills vs Scotland

Panther Creek vs Hoggard

Pasquotank County vs Roanoke Rapids

Person vs Eastern Alamance

Pinecrest vs South View

Princeton vs North Johnston

Purnell Swett vs Red Springs

Ravenscroft vs North Wake

Red Springs vs Purnell Swett

Riverside-Durham vs Jordan

Roanoke Rapids vs Pasquotank County

Rocky Mount vs Vance County

Rosewood vs Hobbton

Sanderson vs Knightdale

Scotland vs Overhills

Seaforth vs Northwood

Seventy-First vs Hoke County

Smithfield-Selma vs Southern Wayne

South Garner vs Hunt

South Granville vs Warren County

South Johnston vs Midway

South Lenoir vs Spring Creek

South View vs Pinecrest

Southeast Raleigh vs Cardinal Gibbons

Southern Nash vs Nash Central

Southern Wayne vs Smithfield-Selma

SouthWest Edgecombe vs Tarboro

Spring Creek vs South Lenoir

St. Pauls vs North Brunswick

Tarboro vs SouthWest Edgecombe

Terry Sanford vs Jack Britt

Union vs Lejeune

Vance County vs Rocky Mount

Wake Christian Academy vs Kenston Forest

Wake Forest vs Wakefield

Wakefield vs Wake Forest

Walter M. Williams vs Heritage

Warren County vs South Granville

Wayne Christian vs North Raleigh Christian Academy

West Johnston vs Clayton

Westover vs Cape Fear

Wheatmore vs Jordan-Matthews

Willow Spring vs Fuquay - Varina

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

