Archbishop Spalding Football Will Open with Three Straight WCAC Powers in 2026
Coming off a 10-2 season in 2025, Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) football faces some tough competition with a new leader.
Archbishop Spalding Hires Robert R.B. Green
Last month, Spalding announced the hiring of Robert "R.B." Green as the football team's new head coach. Green had previously spent 12 seasons as part of the Naval Academy's coaching staff, most recently as defensive backs coach.
Kyle Schmidt Leaves Behind Legacy
Green replaces Spalding's previous head coach Kyle Schmidt, who departed after 13 seasons. Schmidt had led the Cavaliers to 101 wins and the last four Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference Football championships.
Last month, it was reported that Schmidt would return to College Park to become the tight ends coach at his college alma mater Maryland.
The Cavaliers Will Face Three WCAC Powerhouses to Open the Season
Spalding is set to open the 2026 season with three competitive contests against schools of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).
On Aug. 28, the Cavaliers will visit DeMatha, who was won the last two WCAC football titles. The following week, Spalding will host St. John's during the Cavalier Kickoff Classic on Sep. 4. Then, the Anne Arundel County-based school will head down to Montgomery County to face Good Counsel on Sep. 11.
2026 Archbishop Spalding High School Football Schedule
Aug. 28 - at DeMatha
Sep. 4 - vs. St. John's
Sep. 11 - at Good Counsel
Sep. 19 - at Mount Saint Joseph
Sep 25 - vs. Gilman
Oct. 2 - vs. Concordia Prep
Oct. 9 - vs. McDonough
Oct. 23 - at Calvert Hall
Oct. 30 - at St. Mary's
Nov. 6 - vs. Loyola