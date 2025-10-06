Top North Carolina Prep Softball Standout Makes College Decision
One of the top high school softball players in the country has made her college decision.
Morgan Maxwell, a North Carolina native, will attend the University of Georgia to continue both her academic and athletic career.
“I am incredibly blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia and playing SEC softball,” Maxwell posted on social media.
“This journey would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of so many people.”
Maxwell, a member of Georgia Impact Premier 16U, is a left-handed pitcher who also plays first base. She took a visit to Athens late in September along with recruiting trips to Tennessee, North Carolina State, Texas Tech, Duke and others before deciding on Georgia.
Morgan Maxwell Considered to Be One of the Top Two-Way Players in Country
According to Softball America, Maxwell is the No. 16 player in the country and a four-star recruit. She is highly ranked by several other recruiting services.
“To my teammates, thank you for the laughs, the battles and the bonds we’ve built that will last a lifetime,” Maxwell posted. “This game has given me so much more than wins - it’s given me friendships and memories I’ll carry forever.”
Georgia is coached by Tony Baldwin, who took over in 2022 and owns a career record of 163-75 with the program. The Bulldogs have made the last five NCAA Tournaments, with their last NCAA Women’s College World Series appearance coming in 2021.