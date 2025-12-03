High School

Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Ohio high school girls basketball final score

Brady Twombly

New London's Raeann Mitchell tries to get a shot up with Colonel Crawford's Lila Plesac pressuring.
New London's Raeann Mitchell tries to get a shot up with Colonel Crawford's Lila Plesac pressuring. / Zachary Holden/News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

Ada 40, Hardin Northern 33

Anthony Wayne 62, Perrysburg 41

Archbold 55, Fairview 51

Ayersville 59, Pettisville 35

Bath 53, Sidney 33

Beachwood 74, Fairview 40

Bellevue 71, Oak Harbor 47

Berkshire 51, Hawken 26

Berne Union 37, Meigs 34

Bethel-Tate 45, Blanchester 35

Bexley 54, Bloom-Carroll 47

Bloom-Carroll 54, Bexley 47

Bowling Green 49, Clay 37

Bowsher 39, Start 25

Buckeye Central 48, Upper Sandusky 42

Buckeye Valley 57, Worthington Christian 28

Bucyrus 55, Carey 13

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Fredericktown 45

Carey 55, Bucyrus 13

Centerburg 56, Northmor 39

Christian Community 38, HEARTS for Jesus Christ 23

Cloverleaf 67, Springfield 22

Clyde 56, Margaretta 48

Coldwater 45, Kalida 34

Colonel Crawford 39, Wynford 36

Columbus Academy 56, Columbus School for Girls 38

Columbus Grove 54, Continental 17

Cory-Rawson 59, Miller City 33

Crestview 49, Upper Scioto Valley 21

Danbury 47, Monroeville 34

Danville 61, Mt. Gilead 57

Dawson-Bryant 53, Gallia Academy 49

Delta 73, Genoa Area 60

Dublin Coffman 46, Hilliard Bradley 38

Dublin Jerome 44, Thomas Worthington 40

Eastern 51, Point Pleasant 17

Edon 49, Montpelier 24

Edgerton 40, Wauseon 27

Elida 39, Spencerville 24

Fairview 74, Beachwood 40

Fairview 55, Archbold 51

Field 45, Woodridge 34

Findlay 51, Northview 47

Fort Jennings 65, Ottoville 28

Fredericktown 66, Cardington-Lincoln 45

Gallia Academy 53, Dawson-Bryant 49

Grandview Heights 63, Franklin Heights 30

Grove City 53, Central Crossing 27

Hardin Northern 40, Ada 33

Hawken 51, Berkshire 26

Heath 60, Northridge 31

Hilliard Bradley 46, Dublin Coffman 38

Hilliard Darby 52, Marysville 39

Hilliard Davidson 57, Upper Arlington 27

Hilltop 37, North Central 20

Holgate 49, Liberty Center 17

Huron 52, Perkins 48

Indian Hill 53, Reading 38

Ironton 33, Rock Hill 24

Jackson Center 54, St. Henry 28

Jefferson 45, Liberty-Benton 44

Johnstown-Monroe 54, Lakewood 32

Kalida 45, Coldwater 34

Lancaster 63, Newark 49

Liberty Center 49, Holgate 17

Liberty Christian Academy 55, Shekinah Christian 21

Licking Heights 52, Licking Valley 34

Lincoln 55, Pickerington North 53

Loveland 37, Ross 35

Margaretta 56, Clyde 48

Marion Local 61, Van Wert 23

Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 13

Marysville 52, Hilliard Darby 39

Memorial 42, Parkway 33

Middletown Christian 61, Calvary Christian 13

Miller City 59, Cory-Rawson 33

Monroeville 47, Danbury 34

Montpelier 49, Edon 24

Mount Notre Dame 62, Seton 56

Mt. Gilead 61, Danville 57

Mt. Vernon 59, Zanesville 45

New Albany 53, Westerville Central 45

New London 43, Norwalk 42

Newark 63, Lancaster 49

North Central 37, Hilltop 20

Northmor 56, Centerburg 39

Northridge 60, Heath 31

Northside Christian 32, Tree of Life Christian 27

Northview 51, Findlay 47

Norwalk 43, New London 42

Oak Harbor 71, Bellevue 47

Olentangy 75, Olentangy Berlin 46

Ottawa Hills 57, Woodmore 55

Ottoville 65, Fort Jennings 28

Parkway 42, Memorial 33

Perkins 52, Huron 48

Perrysburg 62, Anthony Wayne 41

Pettisville 59, Ayersville 35

Pickerington Central 62, Reynoldsburg 37

Pickerington North 55, Lincoln 53

Point Pleasant 51, Eastern 17

Reading 53, Indian Hill 38

Reynoldsburg 62, Pickerington Central 37

Rock Hill 33, Ironton 24

Ross 37, Loveland 35

Russia 34, Anna 23

Seneca East 51, Mohawk 26

Seton 62, Mount Notre Dame 56

Shawnee 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 9

Shekinah Christian 55, Liberty Christian Academy 21

Sidney 53, Bath 33

Southview 60, Springfield 9

Spencerville 39, Elida 24

Springfield 67, Cloverleaf 22

St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 13

St. Henry 54, Jackson Center 28

Start 39, Bowsher 25

St. Ursula Academy 61, Toledo Christian 55

Thomas Worthington 44, Dublin Jerome 40

Toledo Christian 61, St. Ursula Academy 55

Tree of Life Christian 32, Northside Christian 27

Upper Arlington 57, Hilliard Davidson 27

Upper Sandusky 48, Buckeye Central 42

Upper Scioto Valley 49, Crestview 21

Utica 53, Newark Catholic 31

Van Wert 61, Marion Local 23

Wauseon 40, Edgerton 27

Waynesfield-Goshen 75, Shawnee 9

Westerville Central 53, New Albany 45

Westerville North 42, Dublin Scioto 37

Westerville South 68, Worthington Kilbourne 56

Woodmore 57, Ottawa Hills 55

Woodridge 45, Field 34

Worthington Christian 57, Buckeye Valley 28

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Westerville South 56

Wynford 39, Colonel Crawford 36

Zanesville 59, Mt. Vernon 45

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio