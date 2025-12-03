Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Ohio girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Ada 40, Hardin Northern 33
Anthony Wayne 62, Perrysburg 41
Archbold 55, Fairview 51
Ayersville 59, Pettisville 35
Bath 53, Sidney 33
Beachwood 74, Fairview 40
Bellevue 71, Oak Harbor 47
Berkshire 51, Hawken 26
Berne Union 37, Meigs 34
Bethel-Tate 45, Blanchester 35
Bexley 54, Bloom-Carroll 47
Bloom-Carroll 54, Bexley 47
Bowling Green 49, Clay 37
Bowsher 39, Start 25
Buckeye Central 48, Upper Sandusky 42
Buckeye Valley 57, Worthington Christian 28
Bucyrus 55, Carey 13
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Fredericktown 45
Carey 55, Bucyrus 13
Centerburg 56, Northmor 39
Christian Community 38, HEARTS for Jesus Christ 23
Cloverleaf 67, Springfield 22
Clyde 56, Margaretta 48
Coldwater 45, Kalida 34
Colonel Crawford 39, Wynford 36
Columbus Academy 56, Columbus School for Girls 38
Columbus Grove 54, Continental 17
Cory-Rawson 59, Miller City 33
Crestview 49, Upper Scioto Valley 21
Danbury 47, Monroeville 34
Danville 61, Mt. Gilead 57
Dawson-Bryant 53, Gallia Academy 49
Delta 73, Genoa Area 60
Dublin Coffman 46, Hilliard Bradley 38
Dublin Jerome 44, Thomas Worthington 40
Eastern 51, Point Pleasant 17
Edon 49, Montpelier 24
Edgerton 40, Wauseon 27
Elida 39, Spencerville 24
Fairview 74, Beachwood 40
Fairview 55, Archbold 51
Field 45, Woodridge 34
Findlay 51, Northview 47
Fort Jennings 65, Ottoville 28
Fredericktown 66, Cardington-Lincoln 45
Gallia Academy 53, Dawson-Bryant 49
Grandview Heights 63, Franklin Heights 30
Grove City 53, Central Crossing 27
Hardin Northern 40, Ada 33
Hawken 51, Berkshire 26
Heath 60, Northridge 31
Hilliard Bradley 46, Dublin Coffman 38
Hilliard Darby 52, Marysville 39
Hilliard Davidson 57, Upper Arlington 27
Hilltop 37, North Central 20
Holgate 49, Liberty Center 17
Huron 52, Perkins 48
Indian Hill 53, Reading 38
Ironton 33, Rock Hill 24
Jackson Center 54, St. Henry 28
Jefferson 45, Liberty-Benton 44
Johnstown-Monroe 54, Lakewood 32
Kalida 45, Coldwater 34
Lancaster 63, Newark 49
Liberty Center 49, Holgate 17
Liberty Christian Academy 55, Shekinah Christian 21
Licking Heights 52, Licking Valley 34
Lincoln 55, Pickerington North 53
Loveland 37, Ross 35
Margaretta 56, Clyde 48
Marion Local 61, Van Wert 23
Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 13
Marysville 52, Hilliard Darby 39
Memorial 42, Parkway 33
Middletown Christian 61, Calvary Christian 13
Miller City 59, Cory-Rawson 33
Monroeville 47, Danbury 34
Montpelier 49, Edon 24
Mount Notre Dame 62, Seton 56
Mt. Gilead 61, Danville 57
Mt. Vernon 59, Zanesville 45
New Albany 53, Westerville Central 45
New London 43, Norwalk 42
Newark 63, Lancaster 49
North Central 37, Hilltop 20
Northmor 56, Centerburg 39
Northridge 60, Heath 31
Northside Christian 32, Tree of Life Christian 27
Northview 51, Findlay 47
Norwalk 43, New London 42
Oak Harbor 71, Bellevue 47
Olentangy 75, Olentangy Berlin 46
Ottawa Hills 57, Woodmore 55
Ottoville 65, Fort Jennings 28
Parkway 42, Memorial 33
Perkins 52, Huron 48
Perrysburg 62, Anthony Wayne 41
Pettisville 59, Ayersville 35
Pickerington Central 62, Reynoldsburg 37
Pickerington North 55, Lincoln 53
Point Pleasant 51, Eastern 17
Reading 53, Indian Hill 38
Reynoldsburg 62, Pickerington Central 37
Rock Hill 33, Ironton 24
Ross 37, Loveland 35
Russia 34, Anna 23
Seneca East 51, Mohawk 26
Seton 62, Mount Notre Dame 56
Shawnee 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 9
Shekinah Christian 55, Liberty Christian Academy 21
Sidney 53, Bath 33
Southview 60, Springfield 9
Spencerville 39, Elida 24
Springfield 67, Cloverleaf 22
St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 13
St. Henry 54, Jackson Center 28
Start 39, Bowsher 25
St. Ursula Academy 61, Toledo Christian 55
Thomas Worthington 44, Dublin Jerome 40
Toledo Christian 61, St. Ursula Academy 55
Tree of Life Christian 32, Northside Christian 27
Upper Arlington 57, Hilliard Davidson 27
Upper Sandusky 48, Buckeye Central 42
Upper Scioto Valley 49, Crestview 21
Utica 53, Newark Catholic 31
Van Wert 61, Marion Local 23
Wauseon 40, Edgerton 27
Waynesfield-Goshen 75, Shawnee 9
Westerville Central 53, New Albany 45
Westerville North 42, Dublin Scioto 37
Westerville South 68, Worthington Kilbourne 56
Woodmore 57, Ottawa Hills 55
Woodridge 45, Field 34
Worthington Christian 57, Buckeye Valley 28
Worthington Kilbourne 68, Westerville South 56
Wynford 39, Colonel Crawford 36
Zanesville 59, Mt. Vernon 45