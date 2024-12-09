Vote: North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week (12/9/2024)
The North Carolina state playoffs have gone through four rounds and there were a lot of clutch performances.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting ends on Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Cooper Peterson, Corvian Community
In close, defensive struggle, field position is everything. Peterson played a big role as the Cardinals beat Mount Airy 14-7, ending the Bears’ 43-game winning streak. The junior kicker had three touchbacks, punted four times for a 42.8-yard average and made both extra points.
Kaegan Chambers, Monroe
Chambers scored two touchdowns, one of them a 71-yard run, and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Young. The 6-foot-2, 155-pound senior finished with 144 yards rushing and had two touchdown passes.
DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First
The elite dual threat quarterback had touchdown runs of 53 and 79 yards as the Falcons overwhelmed J.H. Rose.
Khamani Bennett, Northeastern
Bennett caught a 72-yard touchdown pass, had an interception, recovered a fumble and made four tackles as the undefeated Eagles beat James Kenan.
Demon June, Jacksonville
The North Carolina commit dazzled with 11 carries for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns. June’s touchdowns – totaling 198 yards – came in a three-minute span of the third quarter.
Jamouri Nichols, West Charlotte
Nichols was 14-of-17 for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns as he picked apart a Dudley defense that allowed only 22 points all season. The Lions’ quarterback also had 26 yards rushing.
Braylon Peebles, Cardinal Gibbons
The 5-foot-10 safety led the Crusaders with 11 tackles and had an interception in a 38-0 whitewash of Hoggard.
Nallegem Powell, Whiteville
Powell ran 23 times for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Wolfpack beat Kinston to reach the 2-A state semifinals.
Cole Craddock, Tarboro
Craddock was a beast on defense and special teams as the Vikings overwhelmed Pender 50-0. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior had 15 tackles and a fumble on defense. He had a 40-yard punt and averaged 49.4 yards on 9 kickoffs, with one being a touchback. Craddock also caught a pass for 11 yards.
Mitchell Summers, Grimsley
The senior running back carried 30 times for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Whirlies held off Hough 35-28.