High School

Vote: North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week (12/9/2024)

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

AOTW

The North Carolina state playoffs have gone through four rounds and there were a lot of clutch performances.

Here are this week's nominations. Voting ends on Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Cooper Peterson, Corvian Community

In close, defensive struggle, field position is everything. Peterson played a big role as the Cardinals beat Mount Airy 14-7, ending the Bears’ 43-game winning streak. The junior kicker had three touchbacks, punted four times for a 42.8-yard average and made both extra points.

Kaegan Chambers, Monroe

Chambers scored two touchdowns, one of them a 71-yard run, and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Young. The 6-foot-2, 155-pound senior finished with 144 yards rushing and had two touchdown passes.

DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First

The elite dual threat quarterback had touchdown runs of 53 and 79 yards as the Falcons overwhelmed J.H. Rose.

Khamani Bennett, Northeastern

Bennett caught a 72-yard touchdown pass, had an interception, recovered a fumble and made four tackles as the undefeated Eagles beat James Kenan.

Demon June, Jacksonville

The North Carolina commit dazzled with 11 carries for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns. June’s touchdowns – totaling 198 yards – came in a three-minute span of the third quarter.

Jamouri Nichols, West Charlotte

Nichols was 14-of-17 for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns as he picked apart a Dudley defense that allowed only 22 points all season. The Lions’ quarterback also had 26 yards rushing.

Braylon Peebles, Cardinal Gibbons

The 5-foot-10 safety led the Crusaders with 11 tackles and had an interception in a 38-0 whitewash of Hoggard.

Nallegem Powell, Whiteville

Powell ran 23 times for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Wolfpack beat Kinston to reach the 2-A state semifinals.

Cole Craddock, Tarboro

Craddock was a beast on defense and special teams as the Vikings overwhelmed Pender 50-0. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior had 15 tackles and a fumble on defense. He had a 40-yard punt and averaged 49.4 yards on 9 kickoffs, with one being a touchback. Craddock also caught a pass for 11 yards.

Mitchell Summers, Grimsley

The senior running back carried 30 times for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Whirlies held off Hough 35-28.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina