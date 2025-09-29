Vote for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 29, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season has crossed the halfway point and elite performances keep happening. Here are 15 candidates for this North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week honor.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Titus Troy of Northwest Cabarrus.
Chance Cato, Olympic
Cato was 13-of-23 for 248 yards and a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns in a 17-13 win over Cabarrus.
Jamouri Nichols, West Charlotte
The Lions' quarterback was at his best once again on the big stage, tossing three touchdown passes and running 67 yards for another score in a 32-9 win over nationally-ranked Mallard Creek.
Kham Crawford, South Point
Crawford returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown in a 53-6 rout of Hunter Huss.
Rashad Lynch, Lincolnton
Lyrnch threw four touchdown passes and ran for aother in a 56-0 romp over Highland Tech.
Garrett Young, Franklin
Young ran for four touchdowns in a 37-26 victory over Pisgah.
Braylon Thompson, Brevard
Thompson ran 23 times for 136 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in a 52-18 win over North Henderson.
Reginald Gray III, Northside
Gray was 10-of-14 for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Monarchs beat Richlands 43-3.
D'jabrien Murray, West Carteret
Murray caught 10 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots rallied for a 26-25 win over Swansboro.
Justin Bridgers, SouthWest Edgecombe
Bridgers caught a 35-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, as the Cougars rallied from 19 points down to beat Wilson Prep 32-26.
John Kirkpatrick, Randleman
The Tigers' quarterback was 17-of-26 for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns in a come-from-behind 21-19 win over Lexington. In addition, Kirkpatrick ran 13 times for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Lan Farmer, Shelby
Farmer was 15-of-19 for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns with an interception in a 50-29 win over Stuart Cramer. The Golden Lions' quarterback added a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Cameron Allison, Robbinsville
Allison returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in the Black Knights' 56-0 romp over Andrews.
Carter Glllis, South Mecklenburg
Gillis tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more in a 46-20 win over Hopewell.
Ethan Royal, Hough
Royal threw five touchdown passes in a 43-0 win over West Mecklenburg.
Duke Howell, South Davidson
Howell ran 9 times for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns in the undefeated Wildcats' 49-8 win over College Prep and Leadership Academy.
