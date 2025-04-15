High School

Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?

Here are the candidates for High School On SI's North Carolina Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers

Mike Duprez

North Carolina high school softball
North Carolina high school softball / High School On SI

The 2025 high school softball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.

Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in North Carolina.

Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Layla Carr, senior, Laney

Carr smashed a two-run homer off South Brunswick ace Kina Davis to account for the Buccaneers’ runs in a 2-1 victory. The UNC-Greensboro commit went 2-for-3 against Davis, a North Carolina commit who struck out 15.

Makenzie Goin, senior, Richlands

Goin got it done in the circle and at the plate in a 5-2 win over Croatan. She threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and was 3-for-4.

Lanna Haggans, junior, Purnell Swett

Haggans had two hits and three RBIs as Purnell Swett surprised South View 9-7.

Michelle Jenkins, freshman, J.H. Rose

Jenkins was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the Rampants’ 16-1 romp over Havelock in three innings.

Kendall Rumans, junior, Franklin

Rumans smashed her school single season record 10th home run of the year and had three RBIs in a 17-2 win over East Henderson.

Sadie Jo Hunter, sophomore, Owen

Owen hurled a dominating two-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over T.C. Roberson.

Mary Peyton Hodge, senior, Oak Grove

The Arizona State commit threw a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 1-for-4 at the plate as the Grizzlies beat rival North Davidson 7-3.

Macie Crutchfield, senior, Southwestern Randolph

Crutchfield pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the Cougars’ 10-0 win over Providence Grove. She also surpassed 700 strikeouts for her career. And that’s not all. Crutchfield had three RBIs and four RBIs.

Joella Thomas, junior, Weddington

Thomas overpowered Sun Valley by throwing a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the Warriors’ 9-0 win. 

Avery Wilson, junior, Union Academy

Wilson pitched a one-hitter with one earned run and had eight strikeouts while smashing a three-run homer in the Cardinals’ 12-3 win over Mount Pleasant.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina