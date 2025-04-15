Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?
The 2025 high school softball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.
Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in North Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Layla Carr, senior, Laney
Carr smashed a two-run homer off South Brunswick ace Kina Davis to account for the Buccaneers’ runs in a 2-1 victory. The UNC-Greensboro commit went 2-for-3 against Davis, a North Carolina commit who struck out 15.
Makenzie Goin, senior, Richlands
Goin got it done in the circle and at the plate in a 5-2 win over Croatan. She threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and was 3-for-4.
Lanna Haggans, junior, Purnell Swett
Haggans had two hits and three RBIs as Purnell Swett surprised South View 9-7.
Michelle Jenkins, freshman, J.H. Rose
Jenkins was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the Rampants’ 16-1 romp over Havelock in three innings.
Kendall Rumans, junior, Franklin
Rumans smashed her school single season record 10th home run of the year and had three RBIs in a 17-2 win over East Henderson.
Sadie Jo Hunter, sophomore, Owen
Owen hurled a dominating two-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over T.C. Roberson.
Mary Peyton Hodge, senior, Oak Grove
The Arizona State commit threw a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 1-for-4 at the plate as the Grizzlies beat rival North Davidson 7-3.
Macie Crutchfield, senior, Southwestern Randolph
Crutchfield pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the Cougars’ 10-0 win over Providence Grove. She also surpassed 700 strikeouts for her career. And that’s not all. Crutchfield had three RBIs and four RBIs.
Joella Thomas, junior, Weddington
Thomas overpowered Sun Valley by throwing a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the Warriors’ 9-0 win.
Avery Wilson, junior, Union Academy
Wilson pitched a one-hitter with one earned run and had eight strikeouts while smashing a three-run homer in the Cardinals’ 12-3 win over Mount Pleasant.
