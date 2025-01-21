Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jalin Sutton of Greene Central.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ben Houpt, South Mecklenburg
The 6-foot-5 junior guard scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 4 shots in the Sabres’ 71-63 win over Myers Park. Houpt also had 15 points in a 65-56 win over White Oak.
Markus Kerr, Chambers
Kerr, a top 100 national recruit, scored 24 points as the Cougars toppled nationally ranked and previously undefeated Christ School 73-66. The 6-foot-4 junior guard has 10 college offers.
Devon Charles, Lejeune
Charles scored 27 points and got 8 rebounds in a 56-42 win over Southside. The 6-foot-4 senior also had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in an 84-38 rout of Pamlico County.
Justin Blow, South Central
Blow scored 17 points and got 6 rebounds in a 67-59 victory over Ayden-Grifton.
Keontae Barron, Wilson Prep
Barron scored 19 points while getting 7 steals and 5 assists in a 77-57 victory over Northwest Halifax.
Kobe Edwards, Greenfield School
Edwards posted 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in an 89-39 romp over Wayne Christian. He also had 17 points in an 84-57 win over First Flight.
Caiden Brewer, East Henderson
Brewer dominated with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals in a 66-48 win over Pisgah.
Rylan Parkins, McDowell
Parkins erupted for 39 points, tying a career high, in a 90-66 win over Asheville. The 6-foot-7 senior also had 17 rebounds. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-65 win over Erwin.
Ben Brown, Smoky Mountain
Brown scored 30 points and had 5 rebounds in an 84-80 overtime win over Tuscola. In addition, he had 21 points in a 59-45 loss to East Henderson.
Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln
Fannon scored 31 points, including 9-of-14 from 3-point range, as the Mustangs beat St. Stephens 93-70.