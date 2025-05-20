Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school softball player of the year?
The regular season is over for high school softball in North Carolina, and it’s time to see who fans think is the 2025 player of the year.
Here are 15 players to consider. Voting closes June 8 at 11:59 PT.
Kina Davis, senior, South Brunswick
The North Carolina commit had a spectacular final season in the circle, going 16-3 with an 0.47 earned run average and 260 strikeouts in 120 innings. Opponents batted a measly .090 against her. Davis also batted .304 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs.
Ava Grace Pruitt, junior, Rockingham County
Pruitt, a North Carolina commit, has been practically unhittable from the circle. She’s 24-0 with an 0.37 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 113 innings. Pruitt is also wearing out opposing pitching with a .446 batting average and 20 RBIs.
Kendall Howard, sophomore, D.H. Conley
Howard is 17-3 with an 0.76 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings. She’s a big threat at the plate as well with a .429 batting average, 3 home runs and 25 RBIs.
Avery Stutts, senior, Scotland
Stutts is 24-1 with a microscopic 0.18 ERA. The Memphis commit has 303 strikeouts in 156 innings and has thrown seven no-hitters. At the plate Stutts is batting .415 with 4 home runs and 31 RBIs.
Karrie Obie, junior, Roxboro Community School
The UNC-Greensboro commit leads the state with 21 home runs and has 51 RBIs along with a .568 batting average.
Kristyn Embler, senior, Hickory Ridge
Embler, a Furman commit, has power in the circle and the batter’s box. She is batting .494 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. Embler is 9-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 125 innings.
Mary Peyton Hodge, senior, Oak Grove
The Arizona State commit was 13-4 with a 1.01 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings. Hodge held opponents to a .138 batting average.
Mariah Harris, junior, Warren County
The three-sport standout is batting .744 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs. Her slugging percentage of 2.231 is tops in North Carolina.
Lexi Kirby, senior, Marvin Ridge
The Campbell commit hit a robust .538 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in her final high school season.
Kinzie Ivey, sophomore, Randleman
Ivey has been a huge factor in propelling the Tigers into the 2-A Western Regional championship series. She’s batting .377 with 2 home runs and 24 RBIs. Ivey is 12-3 with a 2.10 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 90 innings.
Kylie Specht, senior, Jordan
The Campbell commit batted .694 with 28 RBIs in her final high school season. Specht also had 19 stolen bases.
Meredith Bolick, senior, Highland Tech
Bolick, a Gaston College commit, hit .709 with 8 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Kora Ingle, sophomore, McMichael
Ingle is only 5-foot-2 but that didn’t prevent her from smashing 14 home runs along with 52 RBIs and a .490 batting average.
Chaleigh Currin, senior, South Granville
The Barton College commit was force at the plate and in the circle. Currin had a .571 batting average, 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. As a pitcher she was 16-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings.
Kendall Rumans, junior, Franklin
Rumans hit .478 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. The Appalachian State commit is Franklin’s career home run leader.
