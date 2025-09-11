High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to week 4 of the 2025 season on September 11-13

Brady Twombly

Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 85 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday, September 11
to Saturday, September 13 in the Cincinnati Metro, including six games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up of the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No 9. Lakota West hosts No. 14 Princeton. The number two team in the state Archbishop Moeller is also in action as they travel to Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The first game, Withrow vs Dunbar, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game including ranked teams, Withrow vs Dunbar at 7:00 PM. The final game, Purcell Marian vs Hughes, starts at 7:00 PM.

Purcell Marian vs Hughes

Withrow vs Dunbar

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 80 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Bowsher vs Woodward, starts at 6:00 PM. There are 16 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Archbishop Moeller vs Christ Presbyterian Academy at 6:00 PM.

Aiken vs Lloyd Memorial

Anderson vs Lebanon

Archbishop McNicholas vs Roger Bacon

Archbishop Moeller vs Christ Presbyterian Academy

Batavia vs Miami Trace

Batesville vs Rushville

Beechwood vs Simon Kenton

Bellevue vs St. Henry

Bethel-Tate vs Goshen

Bethlehem vs Frankfort

Bishop Brossart vs Bracken County

Bishop Fenwick vs Edgewood

Blanchester vs Clinton-Massie

Boone County vs Walton-Verona

Bowsher vs Woodward

Boyd County vs Mason County

Brookville vs Waynesville

Brown County vs North Decatur

Campbell County vs Cooper

Carlisle vs Valley View

Carroll vs Northwest

Christian Academy-Louisville vs Ryle

Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Cincinnati Country Day

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Norwood

Clermont Northeastern vs Lockland

Colerain vs Middletown

Conner vs Newport Central Catholic

Connersville vs Madison

Covington Catholic vs Dixie Heights

Crawford County vs South Decatur

Dayton vs Ludlow

Dayton Christian vs Madison Senior

Deer Park vs Reading

East vs Manchester

East Central vs Franklin County

East Clinton vs McClain

Elder vs La Salle

Fairbanks vs Greeneview

Fairfield vs Sycamore

Fayetteville-Perry vs New Miami

Finneytown vs Madeira

Franklin vs Talawanda

Franklin County vs Lexington Christian

Grant County vs Scott

Granville vs Washington

Greensburg vs Lawrenceburg

Hagerstown vs Union County

Hamilton vs Lakota East

Harrison vs Western Hills

Hillsboro vs Williamsburg

Holmes vs Holy Cross

Indian Hill vs Wyoming

Jackson vs Western Brown

Kings vs West Clermont

Lakota West vs Princeton

Little Miami vs Walnut Hills

Loveland vs Milford

Mariemont vs Taylor

Mason vs Oak Hills

Meadowdale vs North College Hill

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Notre Dame

Miamisburg vs Springfield

Milan vs Switzerland County

Monroe vs Ponitz Career Tech

Mt. Healthy vs Taft

Newport vs Taylor County

Paint Valley vs Westfall

Piketon vs Zane Trace

Richmond vs South Dearborn

Ross vs Wilmington

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs Summit Country Day

St. Francis DeSales vs Badin

St. Xavier vs Westerville North

Shroder Paideia Academy vs New Richmond

Springboro vs Wayne

Turpin vs Winton Woods

Washington County vs Western Hills

West Carrollton vs Xenia

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are three Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Gallatin County vs Trimble County, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Owen County vs Pendleton County, starts at 8:00 PM.

Belmont vs Gamble Montessori

Gallatin County vs Trimble County

Owen County vs Pendleton County

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

