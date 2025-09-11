Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday, September 11
to Saturday, September 13 in the Cincinnati Metro, including six games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up of the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No 9. Lakota West hosts No. 14 Princeton. The number two team in the state Archbishop Moeller is also in action as they travel to Christ Presbyterian Academy.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The first game, Withrow vs Dunbar, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game including ranked teams, Withrow vs Dunbar at 7:00 PM. The final game, Purcell Marian vs Hughes, starts at 7:00 PM.
Purcell Marian vs Hughes
Withrow vs Dunbar
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 80 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Bowsher vs Woodward, starts at 6:00 PM. There are 16 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Archbishop Moeller vs Christ Presbyterian Academy at 6:00 PM.
Aiken vs Lloyd Memorial
Anderson vs Lebanon
Archbishop McNicholas vs Roger Bacon
Archbishop Moeller vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
Batavia vs Miami Trace
Batesville vs Rushville
Beechwood vs Simon Kenton
Bellevue vs St. Henry
Bethel-Tate vs Goshen
Bethlehem vs Frankfort
Bishop Brossart vs Bracken County
Bishop Fenwick vs Edgewood
Blanchester vs Clinton-Massie
Boone County vs Walton-Verona
Bowsher vs Woodward
Boyd County vs Mason County
Boyle County vs Highlands
Brookville vs Waynesville
Brown County vs North Decatur
Campbell County vs Cooper
Carlisle vs Valley View
Carroll vs Northwest
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Ryle
Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Cincinnati Country Day
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Norwood
Clermont Northeastern vs Lockland
Colerain vs Middletown
Conner vs Newport Central Catholic
Connersville vs Madison
Covington Catholic vs Dixie Heights
Crawford County vs South Decatur
Dayton vs Ludlow
Dayton Christian vs Madison Senior
Deer Park vs Reading
East vs Manchester
East Central vs Franklin County
East Clinton vs McClain
Elder vs La Salle
Fairbanks vs Greeneview
Fairfield vs Sycamore
Fayetteville-Perry vs New Miami
Finneytown vs Madeira
Franklin vs Talawanda
Franklin County vs Lexington Christian
Grant County vs Scott
Granville vs Washington
Greensburg vs Lawrenceburg
Hagerstown vs Union County
Hamilton vs Lakota East
Harrison vs Western Hills
Highlands vs Boyle County
Hillsboro vs Williamsburg
Holmes vs Holy Cross
Indian Hill vs Wyoming
Jackson vs Western Brown
Kings vs West Clermont
Lakota West vs Princeton
Lebanon vs Anderson
Little Miami vs Walnut Hills
Loveland vs Milford
Mariemont vs Taylor
Mason vs Oak Hills
McClain vs East Clinton
Meadowdale vs North College Hill
Miami Trace vs Batavia
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Notre Dame
Miamisburg vs Springfield
Middletown vs Colerain
Milan vs Switzerland County
Monroe vs Ponitz Career Tech
Mt. Healthy vs Taft
Newport vs Taylor County
Paint Valley vs Westfall
Piketon vs Zane Trace
Richmond vs South Dearborn
Ross vs Wilmington
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs Summit Country Day
St. Francis DeSales vs Badin
St. Xavier vs Westerville North
Shroder Paideia Academy vs New Richmond
Springboro vs Wayne
Thurgood Marshall vs Woodward
Turpin vs Winton Woods
Washington County vs Western Hills
West Carrollton vs Xenia
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are three Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Gallatin County vs Trimble County, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Owen County vs Pendleton County, starts at 8:00 PM.
Belmont vs Gamble Montessori
Gallatin County vs Trimble County
Owen County vs Pendleton County
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here