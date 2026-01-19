Classic in the Country Heats Up: Statement Wins, Buzzer-Beaters and a Game of the Weekend on Day 2
BERLIN, Ohio - One of the premier events in Ohio high school girls basketball resumed on Saturday at Berlin Hiland High School with six more games in the 23rd annual Classic in the Country.
High School on SI is here for all 22 games over this three-day event and will be providing recaps of each game as well as a post with the top performers.
Here are recaps of the six games played on the second day of the 2026 Classic in the Country:
Portsmouth 60, Granville 33
The first game of Sunday quickly turned into the Keke Woods show, as the Portsmouth junior guard scored a game-high 32 points (also the high so far this weekend) as the Trojans knocked off previously unbeaten Granville.
Woods ran the show from the point and was the catalyst defensively as she had a team-high four steals, which turned into a number of easy layups at the other end as she used her elite speed to beat Granville down the floor.
Ohio University commit Sienna Allen added 12 points for the Trojans and also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Granville was led by Sophia Hall with 15 points.
Notre Dame Academy 40, Mason 31
The Eagles bounced back from a loss on Saturday to defeat Mason.
After leading by five at the half, Notre Dame Academy started the third quarter on a 10-2 run and outscored the Comets 15-8 in the quarter to lead by 12 after three.
Brooklyn Armstead led Notre Dame Academy with 16 points, while Kallioe Thomas added 10 for the Eagles.
Anna Habra did all she could to will the Comets back into the game, scoring 11 of Mason's 17 points in the second half and all seven of the Comets' points int he fourth quarter. She finished with agame-high 22.
Olmsted Falls 52, Winton Woods 40
In a battle of Division II powerhouses, Olmsted Falls led wire-to-wire to pick up the win.
The Bulldogs scored the game's first eight points and never looked back, leading by six or more for the entirety of the game.
Olmsted Falls had a balanced scoring attack, with Grace Largent and Emma Schaefer each leading the way with 14 points, Jesse Simon adding 12 and Avery DeLisio with eight.
Strawberry Blankumsee led the Warriors with 13, while Trenity Armstrong and Whitley Davis scored eight each.
Olmsted Falls, a state semifinalist last season in Division II, came into the game ranked No. 8 in the MaxPreps Division II Northeast District RPI, while defending state champion Winton Woods was ranked No. 3 in the Division II Southwest South District. The MaxPreps RPI is what is used for team seeding in the postseason.
Margaretta 39, Newark 36
Senior Ellyse Schaefer rose up and knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer with 18 seconds left as the shot clock was expiring to give the Division VI Polar Bears a win over Division I Newark.
The teams were tied after Newark's Calli Geller scored a layup after a beautiful eurostep past a defender with about two minutes to play.
The second half of the game featured one lead change and three ties after the teams were deadlocked at 22-22 at halftime.
Cassidy Lane led Margaretta with with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Schaefer scored 12 and hit four 3-pointers, inclduing the game-winner.
Newark was led by Geller, who scored 15 and Emma Quackenbush, who scored 14.
Kettering Fairmont 56, West Clermont 37
Fairmont led from the jump and remained undefeated on the season in this batle of Division I heavyweights.
The Firebirds scored the game's first nine points and never looked back, leading by 10 after one and by nine at the half. They led by as many as 18 in the second quarter, but a 9-0 run by the Wolves cut the deficit before the half.
Fairmont answered in the third quarter, starting the half on a 15-2 run to stretch the lead out to 22.
Kaylah Thornton led the Firebirds with 20 points and Janiyah Hargrave had 11.
The Wolves were led by Bella Swisshelm with 12 points.
The teams both entered the weekend at the top of the MaxPreps RPI rankings in their respective Division I sections, with Fairmont No. 1 in the Southwest North and West Clermont No. 1 in the Southwest South.
Milford 52, Magnificat 48
In what might have been the game of the weekend so far, the Eagles outlasted the Blue Streaks by scoring seven of the last 10 points in the game.
With the teams tied 45-45 with 2:38 left int he game, a layup by Gabby Chadwell and a 15-foot jumper by Kylie Perone gave Milford a 49-45 lead. The Eagles then hit 3-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to finish it out.
Magnificat led by five after the third quarter, but Milford outscored the Blue Streaks 18-9 in the final eight minutes.
Milford was led by Chadwell with 20 points and Perone, who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Magnificat was led by guard Elle Lakios, who scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers. and Elise Laoporte had 17.
