Gunfire forces evacuation of a Cincinnati high school football game
Gun violence continues to plague high school football games across the country and for the third time in less than a month a shooting has impacted a high school game in Cincinnati, Ohio.
During a game between North College Hill and Woodward High, Friday night, a shooting took place in the parking lot of an elementary school which is directly behind the stadium. A Woodward student-athlete was reportedly grazed by the bullet. Police quickly arrived on the scene, secured it and safely evacuated the stadium, shortly after 8 p.m., halting the game in progress.
“Tonight, a Woodward Career Technical High School student-athlete was injured in a shooting during the school’s football game at North College Hill," said a statement from the Cincinnati Public school district.
“Cincinnati Public Schools recognizes this tragic event and our support remains with the student, their family, friends and school community. CPS’ Crisis Response Team will be on-site to provide support to students as they return to school Tuesday.”
North College Hill Superintendent Eugene Blalock told Fox 19 News in Cincinnati that the school will not play another home football game this season. He said the school also had metal detectors and banned masks and outside bags to prevent weapons from being brought into the stadium.
“There’s no reason we should have that many weapons, guns, out here on the street. Personally, as a parent, as an administrator, I would never blame a school for not wanting to come to North College Hill to play. Why would you?” Blalock said to the television station.
Ten shots were fired near the same stadium during a Sept. 6 game between North College Hill and Cincinnati Country Day, but no one was injured in that incident. The following week, Miami Valley Christian Academy was schedule to play at NCH but the contest was cancelled when MVCA elected not to play due to safety concerns. The first shooting also forced the school to move its homecoming game with Summit Country Day, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, to Saturday morning, Oct. 12. In light of Blalock's comments following the latest round of violence, that game will not be played at North College Hill.
Also in Cincinnati this month, there was a shooting near Stargel Stadium which resulted in the game between Shroder Paidia Academy and Batavia being moved to different day and time. Earlier this week, police found the weapon they believe was used in that shooting and continue to search for a suspect.