Gun recovered near Cincinnati high school football stadium

Gary Adornato

An investigation is underway after a gun was found near Cincinnati's Stargel Stadium at Taft High School in the West End, on Wednesday.
One week after a shooting near Cincinnati's Stargel Stadium resulted in the Shroder Paideia Academy vs. Batavia high school football game being moved to a different day and location, investigators found a gun near the stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, Cincinnati Public Schools cooperated with a Cincinnati Police Department search and investigation at Stargel Stadium. A weapon was found as a result of the search,” the district said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“If the investigation determines a student is responsible for the gun, CPS Code of Conduct discipline will be issued, including suspension and expulsion and may also include criminal charges.”

The stadium is directly across the street from Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School in the West End. It serves as the home field for Shroder and other local schools.

