Ironton High Releases 2025 Football Schedule
Ironton had a great 2024 season, going 15-1 and winning the Ohio Division 5 state championship.
Ironton's 2024 State Title Runs Was Filled with Lopsided Victories
The Fighting Tigers lost only to Canadian school Clarkson North and nearly all their wins were lopsided.
The Fighting Tigers Lost QB1, But Will Build Around a Strong Running Game
As with any team, there is change and holes to fill. Ironton lost its quarterback but returns top running backs Zayne Williams and Tyler Carmon. They have a big hole to fill at wide receiver since Shaun Terry, who had 23 touchdown receptions, graduated. Terry was also a superb player on defense in the secondary. The top returning defender is defensive back Brycen Mullins and he had a big 2024.
Ironton Opens With Kentucky's Shelby Valley
The 2025 schedule has been released and it features four schools outside Ohio, beginning with Shelby Valley of Kentucky in the season-opener on Aug. 23. That’s a road game for the Fighting Tigers. They entertain Liberty Christian of Lynchburg, Virginia on Aug. 30. Canisius of Buffalo, New York visits Ironton on Oct. 4 and the Fighting Tigers travel to Uniontown in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24 in the regular season finale.
Liberty Christian is the reigning Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions and the Bulldogs were undefeated last season. The Bulldogs do have to make up for the loss to graduation of running back Gideon Davidson, along with his 2,341 yards and his 37 touchdowns. Davidson signed with Clemson.
Canisius was 9-3 and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
Here is The Complete 2025 Ironton Football Schedule
Aug. 23 – at Shelby Valley (Ky)
Aug. 30 – Liberty Christian (Va.)
Sept. 5 – Archbishop McNicholas
Sept. 13 – Canisius (N.Y.)
Sept. 19 – Jackson
Sept. 26 – at Wheelersburg
Oct. 4 – at Uniontown (Pa.)
Oct. 10 – Fairland
Oct. 17 – at Gallia Academy
Oct. 24 - Portsmouth