Tigers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 15
The Detroit Tigers squeaked out a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, and now the two teams will face each other in the second game of a four-game series in the AL Central on Friday night.
The Tigers and the Blue Jays might be in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the American League for the rest of the season. Ahead of Friday's action, the Blue Jays hold a slim 0.5-game lead on the Tigers for that top spot.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this divisional showdown.
Tigers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+126)
- Twins +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Tigers -132
- Twins +112
Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-122)
Tigers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Charlie Morton, RHP (7-10, 5.48 ERA)
- Minnesota: Pierson Ohl, RHP (0-2, 7.15 ERA)
Tigers vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
- Tigers Record: 71-52
- Twins Record: 57-64
Tigers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+285) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Kerry Carpenter to hit a home run:
I'm going to bet on Kerry Carpenter for the second straight night. He has the highest slugging percentage on the Tigers at .539, and tonight he gets to face Pierson Ohl, who has allowed four home runs in just 11.1 innings pitched this season.
Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Based on the pitching matchup in this game, it feels like the OVER is the obvious bet to make. Charlie Morton (5.48 ERA) will get the start for the Tigers against Pierson Ohl (7.15 ERA) of the Twins. It's clear neither team is putting out their best arm for today's matchup.
Even if the starters manage to survive a few innings, both teams will have to eventually look to their bullpens. The Tigers' bullpen has an ERA of 4.02 since the All-Star Break, while the Twins' bullpen has an ERA of 4.97 in that time frame. Even with the total at 9.5 tonight, I think the OVER is the play.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (+100) via FanDuel
