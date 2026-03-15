Ohio Girls High School Basketball State Tournament: Who Had the Best Performance?

From March 12-14, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual girls basketball state championship tournament at the University of Dayton Arena, the Wright State’s Nutter Center and Vandalia Butler High School, with 28 games being played across the seven divisions.

Kettering Fairmont (Division I), Archbishop Hoban (Division II), Chaminade Julienne (Division III), Laurel (Division IV), Portsmouth (Division V), St. Henry (Division VI) and Strasburg (Division VII) all took home state titles.

Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best individual performance over the three days.

(Note: These performances are only from the games played during the state semifinals and championship games. It does not include the sectional, district or regional games. Players are listed alphabetically).

Voting ends on Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Sienna Allen, Portsmouth

Had a team-high 20 points in a win over Norwayne in the Division V semifinals, scoring half the team’s points. She then had 13 points in the championship game in a win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Karlee Baumer, St. Henry

Had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Harvest Prep in the Division VI semifinals.

Maddie Blakeman, Circleville

Led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds in a loss to Bellevue in the Division IV semifinals.

Karlee Buscher, St. Henry

Scored in double figures in both games with 15 points in a win over Harvest Prep in the Division VI semifinals and 11 points in a win over Canton Central Catholic in the championship game.

Maggie Bush, Chaminade Julienne

Had 15 points and five rebounds in a win over Copley in the Division III semifinals and then nine points and five boards in a win over St. Vincent-St. Mary in the championship game.

Janae Cain, Chaminade Julienne

The MVP of the Division III state championship game scored a game-high 17 points in a win over St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Janay Carter, Harvest Prep

Led the team with 15 points in a loss to St. Henry in the Division VI semifinals.

Aryana Cordonnier, Russia

Had the highest-scoring game for Russia in the tournament with nine points in win over Seneca East in the Division VII semifinals.

Nico Cornett, Kettering Fairmont

Had 15 points and four assists in a win over Princeton in the Division I championship game after scoring 13 points and dishing out five assists in the semifinals against Pickerington Central.

Melania Cornute, St. Vincent-St. Mary

Had 13 points and seven rebounds in a win over Unioto in the Division III semifinals and then led the team with 13 points in a loss to Chaminade Julienne in the championship game. She added seven boards and four assists against Unioto and five rebounds and six assists against Chaminade Julienne.

Lauren Decker, Wadsworth

In a 53-43 loss to Princeton in the Division I semifinals, the senior led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf

The Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist scored a team-high 18 points in a loss to Portsmouth in the Division V championship game after dropping 17 points in a win over Fairland in the semifinals.

Alivia Groathouse, Ottawa-Glandorf

Led the Titans with 17 points in a win over Fairland in the Division V semifinals.

Sydney Ferguson, St. Vincent-St. Mary

Scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in a win over Unioto in the state semifinals, while hauling down 18 rebounds. Added seven points and seven rebounds in the loss to Chaminade Julienne in the championship game.

Grace Finefrock, Canton Central Catholic

Scored a game-high 18 points and made four 3-pointers in a win over Margaretta in the Division VI semifinals. Added nine points in a loss to St. Henry in the championship game.

Makenzie Grant, Archbishop Hoban

Her putback in the final seconds of overtime helped Hoban defeat Olmsted Falls in the Division II semifinals. She finished that game with 15 points and five boards. She then recorded a double-double in the championship game win over Mount Notre Dame with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Mychael Hanson, Chaminade Julienne

In the Division III semifinals, she scored 15 points in a win over Copley. She matched that with 15 more points in a win over St. Vincent-St. Mary in the championship game.

Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont

Scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a win over Princeton in the Division I championship game. Her 3-pointer in overtime gave the Firebirds the lead for good. She also had 12 points and five rebounds in the semifinals in a win over Pickerington Central.

Carine Harris, Mount Notre Dame

Scored a team-high 20 points in a loss to Archbishop Hoban in the Division II championship game after scoring 18 points in a win over Big Walnut in the semifinals.

Kiara Harris, Princeton

Scored 18 points in a loss to Kettering Fairmont in the Division I championship game.

Addy Homan, St. Henry

The MVP of the Division VI championship game had a game-high 20 points to help defeat Canton Central Catholic. She also scored 13 points in a win over Harvest Prep in the semifinals.

Ava Jakubcin-Theis, Bellevue

Scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a loss to Laurel in the Division IV state championship game. She also had 11 points and six rebounds in a win over Circleville in the semifinals.

Ja’Niya Lawson, Harvest Prep

Had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to St. Henry in the Division VI semifinals.

Brooklyn Koester, Ottoville

Led the team with 15 points in a loss to Strasburg in the Division VII semifinals.

Ava Maibach, Norwayne

Scored a team-high 15 points in a loss to Portsmouth in the Division V semifinals.

Madison McKee, Ottawa-Glandorf

In a loss to Portsmouth in the Division V championship game, she recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 boards. She also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Fairland in the semifinals.

Evelyn McKnight, Copley

The Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist led the Indians with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a loss to Chaminade Julienne in the Division III semifinals.

Jordyn Meyer, Laurel

Knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 14 points in a win over Purcell Marian in the Division IV semifinals. Backed that up with a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, in a win over Bellevue in the championship game.

Ally Miller, Strasburg

The MVP of the Division VII championship game had 17 points in a win over Russia, equaling Russia by herself. She added 10 rebounds for a double-double. She also had 12 rebounds in the semifinals in a win over Ottoville.

Sydney Mobley, Big Walnut

The 2026 Ohio Ms. Basketball Award winner scored 23 points and had six rebounds in a loss to Mount Notre Dame in the Division II semifinals.

Bailey Russell, Fairland

The school’s all-time leading scorer led the team with 19 points in a loss to Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division V semifinals.

Kenadie Saylor, Margaretta

Had a team-high 16 points in a loss to Canton Central Catholic in the Division VI semifinals. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

Jesse Simon, Olmsted Falls

Recorded a double-double with a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime loss to Archbishop Hoban in the Division II semifinals.

Madi Smith, Seneca East

Scored nine of her team’s 30 points in a loss to Russia in the Division VII semifinals.

Niera “Zig” Stevens, Archbishop Hoban

The MVP of the Division II state championship game, she scored 25 points in a win over Mount Notre Dame, including shooting 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. She also had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in an overtime win over Olmsted Falls in the semifinals.

Erin Thomas, Princeton

In a 53-43 win over Wadsworth in the Division I semifinals, she had 18 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots. She then had 19 points and seven rebound in a loss to Kettering Fairmont in the championship game.

Lydia Thomas, Strasburg

Led the Tigers with 12 points in a win over Ottoville in the Division VII semifinals and added eight points in the win over Russia in the championship game.

Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont

The MVP of the Division I state championship game scored 19 points in the win over Princeton. She also had 12 points and seven rebounds in a win over Pickerington Central in the semifinals.

Kaitlyn Turinsky, Bellevue

Had a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over Circlewille in the Division IV semifinals. Then in a loss to Laurel in the championship game, she had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Zoey Van Voorhis, Copley

In a loss to Chaminade Julienne in the Division III semifinals, she knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points while grabbing six boards.

Samaya Wilkins, Purcell Marian

Recorded a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds in an overtime loss to Laurel in the Division IV semifinals.

Tristan Williams, Laurel

The MVP of the Division IV championship game had herself a dramatic two days. She had a game-high 18 points, including the game-winner with 2.2 seconds remaining in overtime, in a win over Purcell Marian in the Division IV semifinals. She added five rebounds and five assists as well. Then in the state championship game, she scored 19 points, which included a pair of game-winning free throws in a tie game with 4.2 seconds left to defeat Bellevue in the state championship game. She added five rebounds and eight assists in the game.

Keke Woods, Portsmouth

The MVP of the Division V championship game, she was a perfect 11-of-11 from the floor for 26 points and eight rebounds in a win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.