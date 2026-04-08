Ohio High School Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 7, 2026
The early part of the boys lacrosse season continues to move forward.
High School on SI’s second Ohio boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Western Reserve (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Xavier (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
3. Worthington Kilbourne (5-2)
Previous rank: 3
4. Upper Arlington (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
5. Bishop Watterson (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
6. Loveland (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
7. Olentangy Liberty (4-1)
Previous rank: 10
8. St. Ignatius (5-1)
Previous rank: 9
9. Delaware Hayes (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
10. Milford (5-1)
Previous rank: 7
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie