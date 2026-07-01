Iowa High School Softball: Hitting, Pitching Statistical Leaders

Just a few days remain in the Iowa high school softball regular season, as regionals are right around the corner.

High School On SI Iowa has provided game by game predictions for the entire postseason, produced weekly Top 25 state power rankings and polls for midseason player of the year in each of the five classifications. Now, here are the latest leaders in several hitting and pitching categories.

Numbers are accurate as of June 30, 2026, for those uploaded to the Bound website. Athletes are from all five classifications.

Iowa High School Softball Leaders

Batting Average

Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, .694

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, .692

Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian, .673

Reagan Haynes, Algona, .662

Hensley Barker, Springville, .636

Home Runs

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 21

Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 20

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 19

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 17

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 16

Runs Batted In

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Aman, 65

Ellie Doster, Fort Dodge, 64

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 61

Charlotte Schwabe, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, 57

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 56

Stolen Bases

Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, 69

McKenna Baker, West Monona, 64

Chloe Roling, Carlisle, 55

Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption, 49

Leighton Salazar, Washington, 44

Runs Scored

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 61

Madison Johnette, Lewis Central, 57

Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55

Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, 54

Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, 53

Hits

Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg, 58

Grace Christensen, Ogden, 58

Sloane Smith, Central City, 58

Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 57

Chloe Roling, Carlisle, 56

Doubles

Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg, 20

Emma Woltz, Bettendorf, 20

Charlotte Schwabe, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, 19

Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, 18

Kennedy Murphy, Interstate 35, 18

Triples

Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 8

Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, 8

Lucy Wischmeyer, Mount Vernon, 8

Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, 8

Olivia Ridgeway, North Mahaska, 7

Total Bases

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 134

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 125

Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 124

Layna DeMoss, Benton, 116

Sophia Gratton, Dubuque Hempstead, 113

On-Base Percentage

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, .771

Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, .762

Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian, .730

Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, .699

Taylor Schwenn, Clear Lake, .689

Slugging Percentage

Aubree Davis Lewis Central, 1.718

Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 1.494

Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 1.429

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 1.404

Sophia Gratton, Dubuque Hempstead, 1.378

Pitching Wins

Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, 22

Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North, 22

Grace Pence, Albia, 22

Grace Hoopes, Louisa-Muscatine, 21

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 21

Pitching Strikeouts

Grace Pence, Albia, 298

Jenna Collins, Denver, 270

Avery Wise, Central City, 259

Riah Boege, GMG, 251

Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman Catholic, 251

Innings Pitched

Mayzie Surratt, Madrid, 186

Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, 173

Avery Wise, Central City, 170.1

Jenna Collins, Denver, 162

Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, 157

Batting Average Against (min. 100 innings pitched)

Grace Pence, Albia, .069

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, .092

Lily Nibaur, Iowa City Regina Catholic, .125

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, .138

Kamri Groen, North Butler, .138

Earned Run Average (min. 100 innings pitched)

Grace Pence, Albia, 0.20

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 0.59

Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 0.65

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, 0.88

Kamri Groen, North Butler, 0.92

Saves

Eperlie Weitzel, Grand View Christian, 6

Claire Vaske, Western Dubuque, 5

Kendra Vander Pol, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 4

Alaina Heard, Greene County, 4

Maggie Cimmiyotti, Riceville, 3