Iowa High School Softball: Hitting, Pitching Statistical Leaders
Just a few days remain in the Iowa high school softball regular season, as regionals are right around the corner.
High School On SI Iowa has provided game by game predictions for the entire postseason, produced weekly Top 25 state power rankings and polls for midseason player of the year in each of the five classifications. Now, here are the latest leaders in several hitting and pitching categories.
Numbers are accurate as of June 30, 2026, for those uploaded to the Bound website. Athletes are from all five classifications.
Iowa High School Softball Leaders
Batting Average
- Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, .694
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, .692
- Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian, .673
- Reagan Haynes, Algona, .662
- Hensley Barker, Springville, .636
Home Runs
- Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 21
- Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 20
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 19
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 17
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 16
Runs Batted In
- Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Aman, 65
- Ellie Doster, Fort Dodge, 64
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 61
- Charlotte Schwabe, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, 57
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 56
Stolen Bases
- Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, 69
- McKenna Baker, West Monona, 64
- Chloe Roling, Carlisle, 55
- Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption, 49
- Leighton Salazar, Washington, 44
Runs Scored
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 61
- Madison Johnette, Lewis Central, 57
- Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55
- Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, 54
- Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, 53
Hits
- Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg, 58
- Grace Christensen, Ogden, 58
- Sloane Smith, Central City, 58
- Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 57
- Chloe Roling, Carlisle, 56
Doubles
- Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg, 20
- Emma Woltz, Bettendorf, 20
- Charlotte Schwabe, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, 19
- Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, 18
- Kennedy Murphy, Interstate 35, 18
Triples
- Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 8
- Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, 8
- Lucy Wischmeyer, Mount Vernon, 8
- Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, 8
- Olivia Ridgeway, North Mahaska, 7
Total Bases
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 134
- Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 125
- Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 124
- Layna DeMoss, Benton, 116
- Sophia Gratton, Dubuque Hempstead, 113
On-Base Percentage
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, .771
- Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, .762
- Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian, .730
- Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, .699
- Taylor Schwenn, Clear Lake, .689
Slugging Percentage
- Aubree Davis Lewis Central, 1.718
- Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 1.494
- Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 1.429
- Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 1.404
- Sophia Gratton, Dubuque Hempstead, 1.378
Pitching Wins
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, 22
- Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North, 22
- Grace Pence, Albia, 22
- Grace Hoopes, Louisa-Muscatine, 21
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 21
Pitching Strikeouts
- Grace Pence, Albia, 298
- Jenna Collins, Denver, 270
- Avery Wise, Central City, 259
- Riah Boege, GMG, 251
- Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman Catholic, 251
Innings Pitched
- Mayzie Surratt, Madrid, 186
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, 173
- Avery Wise, Central City, 170.1
- Jenna Collins, Denver, 162
- Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, 157
Batting Average Against (min. 100 innings pitched)
- Grace Pence, Albia, .069
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, .092
- Lily Nibaur, Iowa City Regina Catholic, .125
- Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, .138
- Kamri Groen, North Butler, .138
Earned Run Average (min. 100 innings pitched)
- Grace Pence, Albia, 0.20
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 0.59
- Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 0.65
- Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, 0.88
- Kamri Groen, North Butler, 0.92
Saves
- Eperlie Weitzel, Grand View Christian, 6
- Claire Vaske, Western Dubuque, 5
- Kendra Vander Pol, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 4
- Alaina Heard, Greene County, 4
- Maggie Cimmiyotti, Riceville, 3
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker