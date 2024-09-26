High School

Ohio high school football computer rankings (9/26/2024)

Check out High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Ohio high school football ahead of Week 6

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Winton Woods is No. 1 in High School on SI's Division I computer rankings.
Week 5 of the 2024 Ohio high school football season is all wrapped up, and High School on SI will produce computer rankings every week for the remainder of the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of September 23, 2024:

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

Division V

Division VI

Division VII

Eight-man

