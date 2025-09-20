High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Ohio high school football

Brady Twombly

Massillon defenders tackle St. Edward during action Friday night, September 19, 2025 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 5 action on Friday, September 19, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Adena 27, Paint Valley 19

Alexander 46, Wellston 20

Alliance 42, Canton Central Catholic 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Circleville 14

Anderson 49, Kings 24

Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 14

Antwerp 19, Hicksville 13

Archbishop Alter 21, Bellbrook 3

Archbishop Hoban 45, Brush 7

Archbishop Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13

Archbold 42, Evergreen 0

Ashland 42, Dover 7

Athens 52, Vinton County 0

Aurora 14, Revere 0

Austintown-Fitch 54, Buchtel 6

Avon 28, Olmsted Falls 4

Avon Lake 31, Steele 21

Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24

Barnesville 48, Monroe Central 7

Batavia 34, Bethel-Tate 7

Bath 48, Kenton 6

Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19

Belpre 56, Green 0

Benjamin Logan 37, Tecumseh 12

Berea-Midpark 42, Midview 27

Berne Union 41, Millersport 0

Big Walnut 28, Westerville South 24

Bishop Fenwick 55, Mt. Healthy 20

Bishop Ready 7, KIPP Columbus 6

Bishop Watterson 36, Harvest Prep 11

Blanchester 24, Goshen 57

Bloom-Carroll 49, Liberty Union 14

Bluffton 42, Spencerville 7

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 22, North Royalton 15

Bridgeport 42, Magnolia 18

Brookville 49, Madison Senior 8

Brunswick 21, Shaker Heights 14

Buckeye 34, Bay 28

Buckeye Valley 42, Hamilton Township 14

Caldwell 27, Edison 10

Calvert 34, Lakota 7

Cameron 46, River 15

Canal Winchester 30, Pickerington Central 43

Canfield 35, Chaney 21

Cardington-Lincoln 36, East Knox 35

Carey 20, Seneca East 14

Carlisle 21, Franklin 18

Cedarville 41, Triad 6

Center Grove 63, Trotwood-Madison 35

Centerburg 41, Loudonville 0

Centennial 64, Mifflin 0

Chagrin Falls 13, Cuyahoga Heights 24

Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13

Cincinnati Country Day 35, Clermont Northeastern 8

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 38, Aiken 0

Clay 49, Bowsher 6

Claymont 28, Newcomerstown 14

Clear Fork 34, Pleasant 0

Clearview 30, Wellington 0

Cleveland Heights 48, Lorain 6

Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6

Cloverleaf 19, Coventry 0

Clyde 55, Port Clinton 48

Coldwater 34, Minster 7

Colonel Crawford 42, Buckeye Central 8

Columbia 14, Black River 0

Columbian 16, Huron 13

Columbus Academy 40, Worthington Christian 21

Columbus Grove 49, Jefferson 0

Columbiana 35, Leetonia 0

Conotton Valley 46, Brownsville 7

Conneaut 31, Lutheran West 21

Covington 34, Riverside 6

Crestview 44, South Central 7

Crestview 42, Southeast 0

Crestwood 54, Brooklyn 12

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Boardman 10

Dawson-Bryant 20, Portsmouth 14

Dayton Christian 35, New Miami 0

Deer Park 39, Finneytown 14

Delta 65, Swanton 0

DeWitt 38, Westland 28

East 21, Shaw 0

East Palestine 49, Southern 12

East Tech 54, Lincoln West 0

Eastwood 49, Fostoria 7

Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13

Elder 26, St. Xavier 24

Elgin 40, Cory-Rawson 0

Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Elyria Catholic 21, Padua Franciscan 14

Fairbanks 42, Southeastern Local 28

Fairland 28, Gallia Academy 26

Fairview 49, Tinora 28

Findlay 42, Ross 0

Firelands 50, Oberlin 20

Fisher Catholic 34, Bishop Rosecrans 6

Frontier 52, Valley 8

Galion 7, Ontario 0

Gamble Montessori 24, East Clinton 7

Garfield 56, Champion 22

Garfield Heights 48, North 17

Geneva 28, Perry 35

Genoa Area 27, Maumee 23

Gibsonburg 0, Hopewell-Loudon 25

Gilmour Academy 48, John Marshall 18

Girard 49, Garaway 7

Glenville 41, John Adams 9

Goshen 57, Blanchester 24

Grandview Heights 48, Chesapeake 9

Granville 35, Utica 0

Grove City Christian 62, Miller 20

Groveport-Madison 35, Lancaster 14

Hamilton Township 14, Buckeye Valley 42

Harding 48, Mathews 0

Harrison 33, Ross 7

Harrison Central 41, North 8

Harvey 37, Jefferson Area 18

Highland 42, Copley 10

Hilliard Davidson 22, Marysville 7

Hillsboro 50, Ponitz Career Tech 14

Hillsdale 35, Dalton 6

Hilltop 42, Ottawa Hills 26

Holy Name 27, Cleveland Central Catholic 0

Hoover 31, Louisville 13

Hudson 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 0

Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0

Indian Creek 41, Brooke 14

Indian Hill 36, Mariemont 0

Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21

Indian Valley 54, Buckeye Trail 22

Ironton 49, Jackson 18

Jackson 38, Green 35

Jefferson Area 18, Harvey 37

John Glenn 28, Sheridan 52

Jonathan Alder 55, Shawnee 20

Kenston 24, Manchester 17

Kenton Ridge 21, Northwestern 17

Keystone 35, Brookside 26

Kirtland 49, Trinity 17

LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 6

Lake 35, GlenOak 21

Lake Catholic 6, Benedictine 3

Lakewood 0, Licking Heights 45

Lebanon 49, Little Miami 32

Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6

Leipsic 43, Arcadia 22

Lexington 42, Wooster 14

Liberty 43, Brookfield 14

Liberty Center 76, Bryan 7

Liberty-Benton 56, Elmwood 0

Licking Heights 45, Lakewood 0

Licking Valley 57, Newark Catholic 13

Lima Central Catholic 45, Fort Loramie 26

Lima Senior 48, Rogers 6

Lincoln 35, Dublin Coffman 7

Linden-McKinley 26, Beechcroft 0

London 42, Graham Local 0

Madison 38, Hawken 37

Malvern 14, Tuscarawas Valley 13

Mapleton 30, Plymouth 28

Margaretta 49, Northwood 14

Marion Local 40, New Bremen 14

Martins Ferry 34, Lucas 15

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Mayfield 50, Firestone 8

Maysville 48, Coshocton 0

McComb 49, Ada 0

McDonald 27, Jackson-Milton 18

McKinley 28, Perry 18

Mechanicsburg 42, Greeneview 6

Meigs 52, River Valley 6

Mentor 49, Medina 12

Miami East 41, Bethel 0

Miami Trace 35, Western Brown 27

Middletown 62, Sycamore 0

Mineral Ridge 51, Waterloo 6

Minerva 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Mississinawa Valley 15, Twin Valley South 12

Mogadore 21, Ellet 18

Mohawk 62, Bucyrus 7

Monroeville 55, New London 13

Montpelier 27, Summerfield 0

Morgan 21, Crooksville 18

Mt. Gilead 41, Fredericktown 7

Mt. Vernon 38, Heath 22

Napoleon 42, Northview 12

National Trail 51, Dixie 22

Nelsonville-York 29, Waterford 28

Newark 49, Logan 7

New Albany 34, Hilliard Bradley 17

New Lexington 29, Tri-Valley 7

New Philadelphia 45, Mansfield Senior 26

Nordonia 48, Solon 14

North Olmsted 47, Normandy 13

North Ridgeville 35, Elyria 7

North Union 46, Urbana 27

Northeastern 60, Madison Plains 18

Northmor 37, Danville 12

Northwest 55, Woodward 0

Northwest 27, Minford 12

Northwestern 21, Chippewa 14

Norton 69, Field 0

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 27, Bedford 21

Oak Harbor 36, Otsego 14

Oak Hills 35, Colerain 19

Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16

Olentangy 43, Westerville Central 21

Olentangy Liberty 21, Dublin Jerome 7

Olentangy Orange 31, Olentangy Berlin 7

Orange 31, Lakeside 7

Orrville 48, Fairless 35

Ottawa 41, Baldwin 6

Pandora-Gilboa 24, Arlington 14

Patrick Henry 19, Wauseon 7

Paulding 35, Ayersville 32

Perkins 41, Bellevue 0

Perrysburg 48, Southview 6

Perry 14, Hardin Northern 0

Philo 44, Meadowbrook 14

Pickerington North 54, Thomas Worthington 19

Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8

Poland Seminary 42, Hubbard 14

Portsmouth West 41, Waverly 7

Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13

Princeton 42, Lakota East 8

Pymatuning Valley 52, St. John 14

Rhodes 26, John Hay 16

Ridgedale 38, Upper Scioto Valley 26

Ridgewood 28, East Canton 0

Rock Hill 23, South Point 15

Rocky River 39, Lakewood 13

Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22

Roosevelt 56, Cuyahga Falls 0

Rootstown 44, Beachwood 7

Salem 46, Beaver Local 26

Scott 43, Woodward 14

Shelby 48, Highland 0

Shenandoah 36, Trimble 6

Sheridan 52, John Glenn 28

Smithville 49, Waynedale 7

South Gallia 40, Oak Hill 7

South Range 43, Struthers 14

Springfield 21, Memorial 6

Springfield 35, Centerville 0

Springboro 35, Northmont 7

St. Charles 21, Franklin Heights 18

St. Clairsville 45, East Liverpool 0

St. Francis DeSales 35, George Rogers Clark 21

St. Henry 28, Anna 7

St. Ignatius 45, Riverside 33

St. John's Jesuit 29, St. Francis de Sales 21

Stebbins 35, Greenville 28

Steubenville 55, Linsly 7

Strasburg-Franklin 42, Sandy Valley 7

Streetsboro 49, Springfield 7

Strongsville 27, Euclid 12

Summit Country Day 33, Miami Valley Christian Academy 7

Tallmadge 21, Barberton 20

Teays Valley 28, Reynoldsburg 21

Tippecanoe 41, Butler 7

Toledo Christian 34, Ridgemont 32

Toronto 26, Oak Glen 0

Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22

Triway 21, Tuslaw 14

Troy 52, Fairborn 7

Turpin 15, Loveland 7

Unioto 47, Piketon 0

Union Local 46, Warren 12

United 34, Lisbon Anderson 22

Upper Arlington 49, Central Crossing 20

Upper Sandusky 44, Wynford 20

Valley Forge 42, Westlake 38

Valley View 48, Eaton 10

Van Buren 48, Riverdale 0

Van Wert 36, Defiance 27

Vermilion 37, Sandusky 6

Versailles 43, Parkway 7

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 37, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7

Wadsworth 39, Twinsburg 0

Walsh Jesuit 38, Canisius 7

Walnut Ridge 34, Marion-Franklin 0

Wapakoneta 42, Memorial 7

Washington 34, Shroder Paideia Academy 14

Washington Massillon 21, St. Edward 14

Wayne 21, Fairmont 18

Wayne Trace 35, Edgerton 28

West Branch 48, Howland 7

West Clermont 35, Milford 21

West Geauga 36, Edgewood 12

West Holmes 35, Madison Comprehensive 0

West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7

West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13

West Muskingum 62, River View 0

Western Reserve 46, St. Paul 14

Westerville North 20, Hayes 13

Westfall 49, Southeastern 21

Whetstone 28, Bexley 14

Whiteford 58, North Central 0

Whitehall-Yearling 21, Marietta 0

Wickliffe 38, Independence 0

Williamsburg 46, McClain 13

Wilmington Area 49, Grand Valley 13

Windham 42, Cardinal 6

Winton Woods 48, Walnut Hills 7

Woodmore 62, Willard 20

Woodridge 28, Ravenna 21

Wyoming 42, Taylor 13

Xenia 52, Sidney 7

Zane Trace 41, Huntington 14

