Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 5 action on Friday, September 19, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - September 19, 2025
Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
Adena 27, Paint Valley 19
Alexander 46, Wellston 20
Alliance 42, Canton Central Catholic 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Circleville 14
Anderson 49, Kings 24
Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 14
Antwerp 19, Hicksville 13
Archbishop Alter 21, Bellbrook 3
Archbishop Hoban 45, Brush 7
Archbishop Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13
Archbold 42, Evergreen 0
Ashland 42, Dover 7
Athens 52, Vinton County 0
Aurora 14, Revere 0
Austintown-Fitch 54, Buchtel 6
Avon 28, Olmsted Falls 4
Avon Lake 31, Steele 21
Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24
Barnesville 48, Monroe Central 7
Batavia 34, Bethel-Tate 7
Bath 48, Kenton 6
Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19
Belpre 56, Green 0
Benjamin Logan 37, Tecumseh 12
Berea-Midpark 42, Midview 27
Berne Union 41, Millersport 0
Big Walnut 28, Westerville South 24
Bishop Fenwick 55, Mt. Healthy 20
Bishop Ready 7, KIPP Columbus 6
Bishop Watterson 36, Harvest Prep 11
Blanchester 24, Goshen 57
Bloom-Carroll 49, Liberty Union 14
Bluffton 42, Spencerville 7
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 22, North Royalton 15
Bridgeport 42, Magnolia 18
Brookville 49, Madison Senior 8
Brunswick 21, Shaker Heights 14
Buckeye 34, Bay 28
Buckeye Valley 42, Hamilton Township 14
Caldwell 27, Edison 10
Calvert 34, Lakota 7
Cameron 46, River 15
Canal Winchester 30, Pickerington Central 43
Canfield 35, Chaney 21
Cardington-Lincoln 36, East Knox 35
Carey 20, Seneca East 14
Carlisle 21, Franklin 18
Cedarville 41, Triad 6
Center Grove 63, Trotwood-Madison 35
Centerburg 41, Loudonville 0
Centennial 64, Mifflin 0
Chagrin Falls 13, Cuyahoga Heights 24
Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13
Cincinnati Country Day 35, Clermont Northeastern 8
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 38, Aiken 0
Clay 49, Bowsher 6
Claymont 28, Newcomerstown 14
Clear Fork 34, Pleasant 0
Clearview 30, Wellington 0
Cleveland Heights 48, Lorain 6
Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6
Cloverleaf 19, Coventry 0
Clyde 55, Port Clinton 48
Coldwater 34, Minster 7
Colonel Crawford 42, Buckeye Central 8
Columbia 14, Black River 0
Columbian 16, Huron 13
Columbus Academy 40, Worthington Christian 21
Columbus Grove 49, Jefferson 0
Columbiana 35, Leetonia 0
Conotton Valley 46, Brownsville 7
Conneaut 31, Lutheran West 21
Covington 34, Riverside 6
Crestview 44, South Central 7
Crestview 42, Southeast 0
Crestwood 54, Brooklyn 12
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Boardman 10
Dawson-Bryant 20, Portsmouth 14
Dayton Christian 35, New Miami 0
Deer Park 39, Finneytown 14
Delta 65, Swanton 0
DeWitt 38, Westland 28
East 21, Shaw 0
East Palestine 49, Southern 12
East Tech 54, Lincoln West 0
Eastwood 49, Fostoria 7
Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13
Elder 26, St. Xavier 24
Elgin 40, Cory-Rawson 0
Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Elyria Catholic 21, Padua Franciscan 14
Fairbanks 42, Southeastern Local 28
Fairland 28, Gallia Academy 26
Fairview 49, Tinora 28
Findlay 42, Ross 0
Firelands 50, Oberlin 20
Fisher Catholic 34, Bishop Rosecrans 6
Frontier 52, Valley 8
Galion 7, Ontario 0
Gamble Montessori 24, East Clinton 7
Garfield 56, Champion 22
Garfield Heights 48, North 17
Geneva 28, Perry 35
Genoa Area 27, Maumee 23
Gibsonburg 0, Hopewell-Loudon 25
Gilmour Academy 48, John Marshall 18
Girard 49, Garaway 7
Glenville 41, John Adams 9
Goshen 57, Blanchester 24
Grandview Heights 48, Chesapeake 9
Granville 35, Utica 0
Grove City Christian 62, Miller 20
Groveport-Madison 35, Lancaster 14
Hamilton Township 14, Buckeye Valley 42
Harding 48, Mathews 0
Harrison 33, Ross 7
Harrison Central 41, North 8
Harvey 37, Jefferson Area 18
Highland 42, Copley 10
Hilliard Davidson 22, Marysville 7
Hillsboro 50, Ponitz Career Tech 14
Hillsdale 35, Dalton 6
Hilltop 42, Ottawa Hills 26
Holy Name 27, Cleveland Central Catholic 0
Hoover 31, Louisville 13
Hudson 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 0
Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0
Indian Creek 41, Brooke 14
Indian Hill 36, Mariemont 0
Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21
Indian Valley 54, Buckeye Trail 22
Ironton 49, Jackson 18
Jackson 38, Green 35
Jefferson Area 18, Harvey 37
John Glenn 28, Sheridan 52
Jonathan Alder 55, Shawnee 20
Kenston 24, Manchester 17
Kenton Ridge 21, Northwestern 17
Keystone 35, Brookside 26
Kirtland 49, Trinity 17
LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 6
Lake 35, GlenOak 21
Lake Catholic 6, Benedictine 3
Lakewood 0, Licking Heights 45
Lebanon 49, Little Miami 32
Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6
Leipsic 43, Arcadia 22
Lexington 42, Wooster 14
Liberty 43, Brookfield 14
Liberty Center 76, Bryan 7
Liberty-Benton 56, Elmwood 0
Licking Heights 45, Lakewood 0
Licking Valley 57, Newark Catholic 13
Lima Central Catholic 45, Fort Loramie 26
Lima Senior 48, Rogers 6
Lincoln 35, Dublin Coffman 7
Linden-McKinley 26, Beechcroft 0
London 42, Graham Local 0
Madison 38, Hawken 37
Malvern 14, Tuscarawas Valley 13
Mapleton 30, Plymouth 28
Margaretta 49, Northwood 14
Marion Local 40, New Bremen 14
Martins Ferry 34, Lucas 15
Mason 28, Hamilton 21
Mayfield 50, Firestone 8
Maysville 48, Coshocton 0
McComb 49, Ada 0
McDonald 27, Jackson-Milton 18
McKinley 28, Perry 18
Mechanicsburg 42, Greeneview 6
Meigs 52, River Valley 6
Mentor 49, Medina 12
Miami East 41, Bethel 0
Miami Trace 35, Western Brown 27
Middletown 62, Sycamore 0
Mineral Ridge 51, Waterloo 6
Minerva 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Mississinawa Valley 15, Twin Valley South 12
Mogadore 21, Ellet 18
Mohawk 62, Bucyrus 7
Monroeville 55, New London 13
Montpelier 27, Summerfield 0
Morgan 21, Crooksville 18
Mt. Gilead 41, Fredericktown 7
Mt. Vernon 38, Heath 22
Napoleon 42, Northview 12
National Trail 51, Dixie 22
Nelsonville-York 29, Waterford 28
Newark 49, Logan 7
New Albany 34, Hilliard Bradley 17
New Lexington 29, Tri-Valley 7
New Philadelphia 45, Mansfield Senior 26
Nordonia 48, Solon 14
North Olmsted 47, Normandy 13
North Ridgeville 35, Elyria 7
North Union 46, Urbana 27
Northeastern 60, Madison Plains 18
Northmor 37, Danville 12
Northwest 55, Woodward 0
Northwest 27, Minford 12
Northwestern 21, Chippewa 14
Norton 69, Field 0
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 27, Bedford 21
Oak Harbor 36, Otsego 14
Oak Hills 35, Colerain 19
Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16
Olentangy 43, Westerville Central 21
Olentangy Liberty 21, Dublin Jerome 7
Olentangy Orange 31, Olentangy Berlin 7
Orange 31, Lakeside 7
Orrville 48, Fairless 35
Ottawa 41, Baldwin 6
Pandora-Gilboa 24, Arlington 14
Patrick Henry 19, Wauseon 7
Paulding 35, Ayersville 32
Perkins 41, Bellevue 0
Perrysburg 48, Southview 6
Perry 14, Hardin Northern 0
Philo 44, Meadowbrook 14
Pickerington North 54, Thomas Worthington 19
Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8
Poland Seminary 42, Hubbard 14
Portsmouth West 41, Waverly 7
Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13
Princeton 42, Lakota East 8
Pymatuning Valley 52, St. John 14
Rhodes 26, John Hay 16
Ridgedale 38, Upper Scioto Valley 26
Ridgewood 28, East Canton 0
Rock Hill 23, South Point 15
Rocky River 39, Lakewood 13
Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22
Roosevelt 56, Cuyahga Falls 0
Rootstown 44, Beachwood 7
Salem 46, Beaver Local 26
Scott 43, Woodward 14
Shelby 48, Highland 0
Shenandoah 36, Trimble 6
Sheridan 52, John Glenn 28
Smithville 49, Waynedale 7
South Gallia 40, Oak Hill 7
South Range 43, Struthers 14
Springfield 21, Memorial 6
Springfield 35, Centerville 0
Springboro 35, Northmont 7
St. Charles 21, Franklin Heights 18
St. Clairsville 45, East Liverpool 0
St. Francis DeSales 35, George Rogers Clark 21
St. Henry 28, Anna 7
St. Ignatius 45, Riverside 33
St. John's Jesuit 29, St. Francis de Sales 21
Stebbins 35, Greenville 28
Steubenville 55, Linsly 7
Strasburg-Franklin 42, Sandy Valley 7
Streetsboro 49, Springfield 7
Strongsville 27, Euclid 12
Summit Country Day 33, Miami Valley Christian Academy 7
Tallmadge 21, Barberton 20
Teays Valley 28, Reynoldsburg 21
Tippecanoe 41, Butler 7
Toledo Christian 34, Ridgemont 32
Toronto 26, Oak Glen 0
Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0
Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22
Triway 21, Tuslaw 14
Troy 52, Fairborn 7
Turpin 15, Loveland 7
Unioto 47, Piketon 0
Union Local 46, Warren 12
United 34, Lisbon Anderson 22
Upper Arlington 49, Central Crossing 20
Upper Sandusky 44, Wynford 20
Valley Forge 42, Westlake 38
Valley View 48, Eaton 10
Van Buren 48, Riverdale 0
Van Wert 36, Defiance 27
Vermilion 37, Sandusky 6
Versailles 43, Parkway 7
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 37, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7
Wadsworth 39, Twinsburg 0
Walsh Jesuit 38, Canisius 7
Walnut Ridge 34, Marion-Franklin 0
Wapakoneta 42, Memorial 7
Washington 34, Shroder Paideia Academy 14
Washington Massillon 21, St. Edward 14
Wayne 21, Fairmont 18
Wayne Trace 35, Edgerton 28
West Branch 48, Howland 7
West Clermont 35, Milford 21
West Geauga 36, Edgewood 12
West Holmes 35, Madison Comprehensive 0
West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7
West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13
West Muskingum 62, River View 0
Western Reserve 46, St. Paul 14
Westerville North 20, Hayes 13
Westfall 49, Southeastern 21
Whetstone 28, Bexley 14
Whiteford 58, North Central 0
Whitehall-Yearling 21, Marietta 0
Wickliffe 38, Independence 0
Williamsburg 46, McClain 13
Wilmington Area 49, Grand Valley 13
Windham 42, Cardinal 6
Winton Woods 48, Walnut Hills 7
Woodmore 62, Willard 20
Woodridge 28, Ravenna 21
Wyoming 42, Taylor 13
Xenia 52, Sidney 7
Zane Trace 41, Huntington 14