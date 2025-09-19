Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday September 19, 2025
There are 349 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, September 19, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are a pair of games featuring two top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 1 St. Edward travels to No. 13 Washington Massillon, and No. 2 Archbishop Moeller hosts No. 3 St. Xavier on Friday, September 19.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
Ohio high school football will feature 21 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter Week 5 of the season.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 48 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, September 19th. The slate is being highlighted by a top five match up, No. 3 St. Xavier vs No. 2 Archbishop Moeller.
View full Division 1 scoreboard
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 80 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, September 19th. The game of the night is a games between two 4-0 teams as No. 21 Kings hosts No. 6 Anderson.
View full Division 2 scoreboard
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 83 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. Highlighted by No. 11 Bishop Watterson vs Harvest Prep.
View full Division 3 scoreboard
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 83 Division 4 games being on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game of the night in division 4 is No. 9 Glenville vs John Adams.
View full Division 4 scoreboard
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 89 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025 being highlighted by No. 18 Ironton hosting Jackson.
View full Division 5 scoreboard
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 88 Division 6 games being played on Friday, September 19. The slate is highlighted by No. 17 Kirtland hosting Trinity.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 71 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. With only one game featuring a ranked team the game of the night is No. 14 Maron Local vs New Bremen.
View full Division 7 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here