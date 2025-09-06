High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Ohio high school football

Brady Twombly

St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo leads the team onto the field for a game against River rouge (Michigan) on September 23, 2024. / Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season has made it to week 3 on Friday, September 5, 2025,
and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ada 14, Arlington 34

Aiken 24, Reading 20

Alexander 49, Belpre 6

Alliance 46, Streetsboro 13

Amanda-Clearcreek 25, Zane Trace 7

Anderson 50, Little Miami 6

Anna 14, Minster 24

Ansonia 54, National Trail 19

Anthony Wayne 7, Napoleon 0

Archbishop Alter 35, Linton-Stockton 0

Archbishop McNicholas 7, Ironton 18

Archbishop Moeller 24, Trinity 2

Arcadia 32, Riverdale 13

Archbold 35, Tinora 27

Arlington 34, Ada 14

Ashland 35, Clyde 21

Athens 33, Marietta 21

Austintown-Fitch 28, Erie 0

Aurora 19, Twinsburg 20

Avon 28, Glenville 4

Avon Lake 7, Highland 34

Ayersville 15, Mohawk 40

Badin 31, Edgewood 18

Barberton 7, South Range 42

Barnesville 40, Bellaire 0

Batavia 35, Kenton Ridge 42

Bath 35, Van Wert 28

Bay 42, Firelands 6

Beaver Local 7, St. Clairsville 38

Beavercreek 21, Harrison 28

Bedford 23, Padua Franciscan 22

Beechcroft 6, Maple Heights 42

Bellaire 0, Barnesville 40

Bellbrook 14, Valley View 31

Bellefontaine 6, Westerville Central 23

Bellevue 6, Shelby 56

Belmont 20, South 6

Belpre 6, Alexander 49

Benedictine 41, Lutheran West 0

Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 24

Berkshire 42, Cardinal 0

Berne Union 35, Lakewood 16

Bethel 19, Carlisle 43

Bethel-Tate 20, North College Hill 32

Bexley 46, Mifflin 0

Big Walnut 36, Groveport-Madison 10

Bishop Fenwick 24, Franklin 17

Bishop Hartley 6, Walnut Ridge 0

Bishop Ready 20, Licking Valley 35

Bishop Watterson 38, Westerville North 0

Black River 8, Smithville 14

Blanchester 15, Madison Senior 32

Bloom-Carroll 10, Jonathan Alder 14

Bluffton 54, Bowsher 21

Boardman 35, Chaney 34

Bowling Green 3, Clay 48

Bowsher 21, Bluffton 54

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 34, Berea-Midpark 48

Bridgeport 21, East Palestine 28

Briggs 13, Whetstone 2

Brookfield 46, Sharpsville 21

Brookside 7, Margaretta 48

Brookville 42, Northridge 15

Brooklyn 0, Wickliffe 42

Brush 40, South 34

Brunswick 49, Elyria 0

Bryan 7, Fairview 47

Buckeye 35, Columbian 30

Buckeye Local 20, Shadyside 14

Buckeye Trail 28, Newark Catholic 32

Bucyrus 24, Cardington-Lincoln 55

Butler 0, Xenia 20

Caldwell 20, Tuslaw 43

Calvert 20, St. Paul 22

Cambridge 14, Meadowbrook 46

Canal Winchester 48, Worthington Kilbourne 28

Canfield 24, Cardinal Mooney 14

Canton Central Catholic 7, Orrville 28

Canton South 20, East 27

Cardinal 0, Berkshire 42

Cardinal Mooney 14, Canfield 24

Cardington-Lincoln 55, Bucyrus 24

Carey 0, Lima Central Catholic 6

Carlisle 43, Bethel 19

Carmel 48, Centerville 0

Carrollton 18, Cloverleaf 42

Cathedral 6, St. Xavier 3

Cathedral Prep 7, Riverside 26

Catholic Central 37, Triad 7

Cedarville 15, West Liberty-Salem 21

Celina 14, Memorial 42

Centennial 27, West 7

Centerburg 53, Worthington Christian 14

Centerville 0, Carmel 48

Central Crossing 0, Westland 33

Chagrin Falls 14, West Geauga 42

Chaminade Julienne 7, Taft 56

Champion 36, Memorial 20

Chaney 34, Boardman 35

Chardon 26, McDowell 9

Chesapeake 41, Northwest 42

Chillicothe 35, Western Brown 16

Chippewa 0, Coventry 31

Cincinnati College Prep Academy 30, Dunbar 0

Cincinnati Country Day 46, Irvington Preparatory Academy 0

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 48, Madeira 6

Circleville 42, Westfall 35

Clay 48, Bowling Green 3

Clay-Battelle 42, Frontier 20

Claymont 7, Fairless 6

Clear Fork 28, Lexington 31

Clearview 3, East 28

Clermont Northeastern 15, Holy Cross 45

Clinton-Massie 0, Tri-Valley 35

Cloverleaf 42, Carrollton 18

Clyde 21, Ashland 35

Coldwater 28, Fort Recovery 14

Colerain 0, Fairfield 38

Colonel Crawford 42, East Knox 18

Columbia 49, Northwestern 0

Columbian 30, Buckeye 35

Columbus Academy 7, Heath 34

Columbus Grove 21, Patrick Henry 26

Columbiana 21, Western Reserve 19

Collinwood 0, Shaw 59

Conneaut 24, Mineral Ridge 37

Conotton Valley 20, Newcomerstown 52

Coshocton 7, Highland 16

Coventry 31, Chippewa 0

Covington 8, Graham Local 49

Crestline 28, Mapleton 34

Crestview 28, Keystone 14

Crestview 34, United 7

Crestview 41, Wayne Trace 20

Crestwood 32, Cuyahoga Heights 36

Crooksville 48, River View 0

Cuyahoga Falls 8, Southeast 29

Cuyahoga Heights 36, Crestwood 32

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 49, Woodridge 0

Dalton 28, Mogadore 19

Danville 26, Lucas 14

Dawson-Bryant 6, Nelsonville-York 34

Deer Park 42, Norwood 6

Defiance 7, Wapakoneta 31

Delta 49, Gibsonburg 28

Dover 7, West Holmes 28

Dublin Coffman 7, Dublin Jerome 24

Dublin Jerome 24, Dublin Coffman 7

Dublin Scioto 28, Thomas Worthington 27

Dunbar 0, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 30

East 27, Canton South 20

East 28, Clearview 3

East 31, Scott 6

East Canton 47, Sandy Valley 27

East Clinton 13, Fairfield Christian Academy 41

East Knox 18, Colonel Crawford 42

East Liverpool 20, Salem 56

East Palestine 28, Bridgeport 21

Eastern 21, South Gallia 22

Eastern 48, Minford 42

Eastmoor Academy 18, Linden-McKinley 55

Eastwood 35, Wauseon 13

Eaton 20, Talawanda 45

Edon 21, Hicksville 6

Edgerton 29, Montpelier 28

Edgewood 18, Badin 31

Edgewood 27, Girard 48

Edison 14, Hopewell-Loudon 22

Edison 41, Southern 8

Elder 19, Springboro 0

Elgin 6, North Baltimore 47

Elida 10, Shawnee 13

Ellet 20, Roosevelt 40

Elyria 0, Brunswick 49

Elyria Catholic 20, Midview 41

Erie 0, Austintown-Fitch 28

Euclid 20, Hilliard Darby 33

Evergreen 38, Lake 28

Fairbanks 32, Madison Plains 31

Fairborn 7, Tippecanoe 55

Fairfield 38, Colerain 0

Fairfield Christian Academy 41, East Clinton 13

Fairfield Union 39, Fairland 6

Fairland 6, Fairfield Union 39

Fairless 6, Claymont 7

Fairmont 23, La Salle 24

Fairview 47, Bryan 7

Fairview 63, Orange 28

Fayetteville-Perry 6, Southeastern 42

Field 6, Poland Seminary 50

Findlay 28, Springfield 7

Finneytown 14, Washington 42

Firelands 6, Bay 42

Firestone 13, Manchester 45

Fort Frye 40, Wheeling Central Catholic 0

Fort Loramie 8, Lehman Catholic 0

Fort Recovery 14, Coldwater 28

Fostoria 0, Woodmore 44

Franklin 17, Bishop Fenwick 24

Franklin Heights 14, London 56

Fredericktown 27, Utica 20

Frontier 20, Clay-Battelle 42

Galion 41, Norwalk 0

Gallia Academy 28, Point Pleasant 21

Garaway 36, Norwayne 35

Garfield 40, Springfield 21

Geneva 63, Normandy 0

Genoa Area 42, Huron 32

Gibsonburg 28, Delta 49

Girard 48, Edgewood 27

Glenville 4, Avon 8

Goshen 34, Waynesville 6

Graham Local 49, Covington 8

Grand Valley 28, McDonald 56

Grandview Heights 35, Northridge 14

Granville 33, Johnstown-Monroe 14

Green 12, Manchester 46

Green 42, Tallmadge 7

Greeneview 0, Northeastern 34

Greenon 21, West Jefferson 24

Greenup County 9, Portsmouth 24

Greenville 7, Piqua 50

Grove City 21, Hilliard Bradley 33

Grove City Christian 7, Mt. Gilead 21

Groveport-Madison 10, Big Walnut 36

Hamilton 6, Lakota West 10

Hamilton Township 46, Independence 6

Harding 15, Perry 25

Harrison 28, Beavercreek 21

Harrison Central 15, Malvern 34

Harvest Prep 47, Purcell Marian 12

Harvey 20, Lakewood 28

Hawken 42, Gilmour Academy 13

Hayes 14, Mt. Vernon 34

Heath 34, Columbus Academy 7

Hicksville 6, Edon 21

Highland 16, Coshocton 7

Highland 34, Avon Lake 7

Hillsboro 49, Portsmouth West 34

Hillsdale 35, Loudonville 14

Hilliard Bradley 33, Grove City 21

Hilliard Darby 33, Euclid 20

Hilliard Davidson 10, Miamisburg 0

Holy Cross 45, Clermont Northeastern 15

Holy Name 20, Marion-Franklin 0

Hoover 64, North 0

Hopewell-Loudon 22, Edison 14

Howland 20, Marlington 38

Hubbard 37, University School 14

Hudson 49, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0

Hughes 8, Roger Bacon 35

Huron 32, Genoa Area 42

Independence 6, Hamilton Township 46

Independence 7, John Hay 24

Indian Creek 23, Union Local 15

Indian Hill 51, New Richmond 14

Indian Lake 50, Allen East 20

Indian Valley 22, Roosevelt 20

Ironton 18, Archbishop McNicholas 7

Irvington Preparatory Academy 0, Cincinnati Country Day 46

Jackson 7, Wheelersburg 17

Jackson-Milton 47, Windham 0

Jefferson Area 12, Lakeview 34

John F. Kennedy Catholic 8, Liberty 21

John Glenn 28, West Muskingum 7

John Hay 24, Independence 7

Johnstown-Monroe 14, Granville 33

Jonathan Alder 14, Bloom-Carroll 10

KIPP Columbus 12, Northland 17

Kenton 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Kenton Ridge 42, Batavia 35

Kenston 28, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38

Keystone 14, Crestview 28

Kings 23, Loveland 14

Kirtland 17, Perry 24

LaBrae 22, Lowellville 13

Lake 28, Evergreen 38

Lake 34, Rocky River 28

Lakeside 14, Rhodes 34

Lakeview 34, Jefferson Area 12

Lakewood 16, Berne Union 35

Lakewood 28, Harvey 20

Lakota 26, Toledo Christian 6

Lakota East 35, Mason 40

Lakota West 38, Hamilton 6

Lancaster 21, Marysville 30

La Salle 24, Fairmont 23

Lebanon 49, West Clermont 14

Leetonia 14, Strasburg-Franklin 47

Lehman Catholic 0, Fort Loramie 8

Lexington 31, Clear Fork 28

Liberty 21, John F. Kennedy Catholic 8

Liberty Center 40, Otsego 0

Liberty Union 56, Meigs 21

Liberty-Benton 52, McComb 9

Licking Heights 19, Sheridan 21

Licking Valley 35, Bishop Ready 20

Lima Central Catholic 6, Carey 0

Lima Senior 20, Marion Harding 14

Lincoln 20, Olentangy Liberty 14

Linden-McKinley 55, Eastmoor Academy 18

Linton-Stockton 0, Archbishop Alter 35

Lisbon Anderson 41, Waterloo 14

Logan 14, Warren 21

Logan Elm 0, Miami Trace 40

London 56, Franklin Heights 14

Lorain 20, Sandusky 32

Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 35

Louisville 10, Northwest 3

Loveland 14, Kings 23

Lowellville 13, LaBrae 22

Lucas 14, Danville 26

Lutheran East 20, Ridgewood 23

Lutheran West 0, Benedictine 41

Madeira 6, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 48

Madison 33, North 0

Madison Comprehensive 6, Ontario 57

Madison Plains 31, Fairbanks 32

Madison Senior 32, Blanchester 15

Malvern 34, Harrison Central 15

Manchester 45, Firestone 13

Manchester 46, Green 12

Mansfield Senior 7, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 47

Maple Heights 42, Beechcroft 6

Mapleton 34, Crestline 28

Margaretta 48, Brookside 7

Marietta 21, Athens 33

Marion Harding 14, Lima Senior 20

Marion Local 12, St. Henry 14

Marion-Franklin 0, Holy Name 20

Mariemont 14, Williamsburg 32

Marlington 38, Howland 20

Marysville 30, Lancaster 21

Mason 40, Lakota East 35

Mathews 28, Newton Falls 17

Maumee 42, Waite 6

Mayfield 46, Nordonia 59

Maysville 21, Philo 38

McComb 9, Liberty-Benton 52

McClain 35, Paint Valley 22

McDonald 56, Grand Valley 28

McDowell 9, Chardon 26

McKinley 21, Ravenna 27

Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 14

Medina 14, Wadsworth 47

Meigs 21, Liberty Union 56

Memorial 20, Champion 36

Memorial 42, Celina 14

Mentor 15, St. Ignatius 21

Miami East 45, Northwestern 21

Miami Trace 40, Logan Elm 0

Miamisburg 0, Hilliard Davidson 10

Middletown 14, Oak Hills 9

Midview 41, Elyria Catholic 20

Mifflin 0, Bexley 46

Milford 17, Winton Woods 38

Miller 52, Southern 14

Milton-Union 6, Oakwood 48

Minford 42, Eastern 48

Mineral Ridge 37, Conneaut 24

Minerva 34, Springfield 0

Minster 24, Anna 14

Mogadore 19, Dalton 28

Mohawk 40, Ayersville 15

Monroe 27, Wyoming 34

Monroe Central 21, River 14

Montpelier 28, Edgerton 29

Morgan 14, New Lexington 33

Mt. Gilead 21, Grove City Christian 7

Mt. Healthy 26, Wilmington 30

Mt. Vernon 34, Hayes 14

Napoleon 0, Anthony Wayne 7

National Trail 19, Ansonia 54

Nelsonville-York 34, Dawson-Bryant 6

New Albany 30, Olentangy Berlin 21

New Bremen 56, Parkway 14

New Lexington 33, Morgan 14

New Philadelphia 42, Wooster 7

New Richmond 14, Indian Hill 51

Newark 52, Zanesville 20

Newark Catholic 32, Buckeye Trail 28

Newcomerstown 52, Conotton Valley 20

Newton Falls 17, Mathews 28

Nordonia 59, Mayfield 46

Normandy 0, Geneva 63

North 0, Hoover 64

North 0, Madison 33

North Baltimore 47, Elgin 6

North Central 12, Perry 6

North College Hill 32, Bethel-Tate 20

North Olmsted 0, Steele 34

North Ridgeville 16, North Royalton 6

North Royalton 6, North Ridgeville 16

North Union 19, Northmor 13

Northeastern 34, Greeneview 0

Northland 17, KIPP Columbus 12

Northmor 13, North Union 19

Northmont 0, Withrow 9

Northridge 14, Grandview Heights 35

Northridge 15, Brookville 42

Northview 31, Start 30

Northwood 18, Upper Sandusky 28

Northwest 3, Louisville 10

Northwest 42, Chesapeake 41

Northwestern 0, Columbia 49

Northwestern 21, Miami East 45

Norwayne 35, Garaway 36

Norwood 6, Deer Park 42

Norwalk 0, Galion 41

Norton 53, Tuscarawas Valley 17

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38, Kenston 28

Oak Harbor 35, Port Clinton 20

Oak Hill 8, Rock Hill 34

Oak Hills 9, Middletown 14

Oakwood 48, Milton-Union 6

Oberlin 21, Woodward 18

Olentangy 14, Olentangy Orange 42

Olentangy Berlin 21, New Albany 30

Olentangy Liberty 14, Lincoln 20

Olentangy Orange 42, Olentangy 14

Olmsted Falls 24, Strongsville 21

Ontario 57, Madison Comprehensive 6

Orange 28, Fairview 63

Orrville 28, Canton Central Catholic 7

Otsego 0, Liberty Center 40

Ottawa Hills 12, Swanton 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Kenton 38

Padua Franciscan 22, Bedford 23

Paint Valley 22, McClain 35

Parkway 14, New Bremen 56

Patrick Henry 26, Columbus Grove 21

Perkins 24, St. Francis de Sales 30

Perry 6, North Central 12

Perry 24, Kirtland 17

Perry 25, Harding 15

Perrysburg 31, Ross 0

Philo 38, Maysville 21

Pickerington Central 20, Pickerington North 25

Pickerington North 25, Pickerington Central 3

Piketon 7, Valley 24

Piqua 50, Greenville 7

Pleasant 7, Whitehall-Yearling 36

Plymouth 6, Wellington 22

Point Pleasant 21, Gallia Academy 28

Poland Seminary 50, Field 6

Port Clinton 20, Oak Harbor 35

Portsmouth 24, Greenup County 9

Portsmouth West 34, Hillsboro 49

Preble Shawnee 56, Twin Valley South 12

Princeton 16, Sycamore 0

Purcell Marian 12, Harvest Prep 47

Pymatuning Valley 53, Valley Christian 0

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 50, Washington Massillon 9

Ravenna 27, McKinley 21

Reading 20, Aiken 24

Reynoldsburg 0, Upper Arlington 21

Rhodes 34, Lakeside 14

Ridgedale 7, Ridgemont 30

Ridgemont 30, Ridgedale 7

Ridgewood 23, Lutheran East 20

Rittman 14, South Central 12

River 14, Monroe Central 21

River Valley 27, Symmes Valley 55

River View 0, Crooksville 48

Riverdale 13, Arcadia 32

Riverside 26, Cathedral Prep 7

Riverside 28, Spencerville 14

Rock Hill 34, Oak Hill 8

Rocky River 28, Lake 34

Roger Bacon 35, Hughes 8

Roosevelt 20, Indian Valley 22

Roosevelt 40, Ellet 20

Rootstown 30, Trinity 0

Ross 0, Perrysburg 31

Ross 28, Northwest 21

Rossford 34, Rogers 14

Salem 56, East Liverpool 20

Sandusky 32, Lorain 20

Sandy Valley 27, East Canton 47

Scott 6, East 31

Seneca East 14, Monroeville 2

Shadyside 14, Buckeye Local 20

Shaker Heights 7, Solon 10

Sharpsville 21, Brookfield 46

Shaw 59, Collinwood 0

Shawnee 12, Tecumseh 14

Shawnee 13, Elida 10

Shelby 56, Bellevue 6

Shenandoah 0, Waterford 49

Sheridan 21, Licking Heights 19

Sidney 7, Stebbins 42

Smithville 14, Black River 8

Solon 10, Shaker Heights 7

South 6, Belmont 20

South 34, Brush 40

South Central 12, Rittman 14

South Gallia 22, Eastern 21

South Range 42, Barberton 7

Southeast 29, Cuyahoga Falls 8

Southeastern 42, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Southern 8, Edison 41

Southern 14, Miller 52

Southview 0, Whitmer 48

Spencerville 14, Riverside 28

Springboro 0, Elder 19

Springfield 0, Minerva 34

Springfield 7, Findlay 28

Springfield 13, Trotwood-Madison 16

Springfield 21, Garfield 40

St. Charles 0, Westerville South 7

St. Clairsville 38, Beaver Local 7

St. Edward 1, Wayne 27

St. Francis de Sales 30, Perkins 24

St. Francis DeSales 35, Africentric Early College 18

St. Henry 14, Marion Local 21

St. Ignatius 21, Mentor 35

St. John's 0, Versailles 35

St. Paul 22, Calvert 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20

St. Vincent-St. Mary 0, Hudson 49

St. Xavier 24, Cathedral 3

Start 30, Northview 31

Stebbins 42, Sidney 7

Steele 34, North Olmsted 0

Strasburg-Franklin 47, Leetonia 14

Streetsboro 13, Alliance 46

Strongsville 21, Olmsted Falls 24

Struthers 6, West Branch 55

Summit Country Day 21, Lockland 0

Swanton 0, Ottawa Hills 12

Sycamore 0, Princeton 47

Symmes Valley 55, River Valley 27

Taft 56, Chaminade Julienne 7

Talawanda 45, Eaton 20

Tallmadge 7, Green 42

Taylor 55, Woodward 0

Teays Valley 35, Watkins Memorial 14

Tecumseh 14, Shawnee 12

Thomas Worthington 27, Dublin Scioto 28

Thurgood Marshall 7, Western Hills 60

Tinora 27, Archbold 35

Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 7

Toledo Christian 6, Lakota 26

Toronto 49, Wellsville 19

Triad 7, Catholic Central 37

Trinity 0, Rootstown 30

Trinity 21, Archbishop Moeller 2

Tri-County North 12, Tri-Village 56

Tri-Valley 35, Clinton-Massie 0

Tri-Village 56, Tri-County North 12

Triway 45, Waynedale 0

Trotwood-Madison 16, Springfield 13

Troy 46, West Carrollton 0

Turpin 47, Walnut Hills 6

Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Tuscarawas Valley 17, Norton 53

Tuslaw 43, Caldwell 20

Twinsburg 20, Aurora 19

Twin Valley South 12, Preble Shawnee 56

Union Local 15, Indian Creek 23

United 7, Crestview 34

Unioto 49, Waverly 6

University School 14, Hubbard 37

Upper Arlington 50, Reynoldsburg 0

Upper Sandusky 28, Northwood 18

Upper Scioto Valley 36, Waynesfield-Goshen 14

Urbana 24, Benjamin Logan 41

Utica 20, Fredericktown 27

Valley 24, Piketon 7

Valley Christian 0, Pymatuning Valley 53

Valley View 31, Bellbrook 14

Van Wert 28, Bath 35

Versailles 35, St. John's 0

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 47, Mansfield Senior 7

Wadsworth 47, Medina 0

Waite 6, Maumee 42

Walnut Hills 6, Turpin 47

Walnut Ridge 0, Bishop Hartley 6

Wapakoneta 31, Defiance 7

Warren 21, Logan 14

Warrensville Heights 27, Westlake 42

Washington 42, Finneytown 14

Washington Massillon 35, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 50

Waterford 49, Shenandoah 0

Waterloo 14, Lisbon Anderson 41

Watkins Memorial 14, Teays Valley 35

Wauseon 13, Eastwood 35

Waverly 6, Unioto 49

Wayne 27, St. Edward 63

Wayne Trace 20, Crestview 41

Waynedale 0, Triway 45

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Upper Scioto Valley 36

Waynesville 6, Goshen 34

Wellington 22, Plymouth 6

Wellsville 19, Toronto 49

West 7, Centennial 27

West Branch 55, Struthers 6

West Carrollton 0, Troy 46

West Clermont 14, Lebanon 49

West Geauga 42, Chagrin Falls 14

West Holmes 28, Dover 7

West Jefferson 24, Greenon 21

West Liberty-Salem 21, Cedarville 15

West Muskingum 7, John Glenn 28

Western Brown 16, Chillicothe 35

Western Hills 60, Thurgood Marshall 7

Western Reserve 19, Columbiana 21

Western Reserve 46, Wynford 0

Westerville Central 23, Bellefontaine 6

Westerville North 0, Bishop Watterson 38

Westerville South 7, St. Charles 0

Westfall 35, Circleville 42

Westlake 42, Warrensville Heights 27

Westland 33, Central Crossing 0

Wheelersburg 17, Jackson 7

Wheeling Central Catholic 0, Fort Frye 40

Whetstone 2, Briggs 13

Whitehall-Yearling 36, Pleasant 7

Whitmer 48, Southview 0

Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 0

Williamsburg 32, Mariemont 14

Wilmington 30, Mt. Healthy 26

Windham 0, Jackson-Milton 47

Winton Woods 38, Milford 17

Withrow 9, Northmont 0

Woodmore 44, Fostoria 0

Woodridge 0, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 49

Woodward 0, Taylor 55

Woodward 18, Oberlin 21

Wooster 7, New Philadelphia 42

Worthington Christian 14, Centerburg 53

Worthington Kilbourne 28, Canal Winchester 48

Wyoming 34, Monroe 27

Wynford 0, Western Reserve 46

Xenia 20, Butler 0

Zane Trace 7, Amanda-Clearcreek 25

Zanesville 20, Newark 52

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

