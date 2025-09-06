Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season has made it to week 3 on Friday, September 5, 2025,
and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ada 14, Arlington 34
Aiken 24, Reading 20
Alexander 49, Belpre 6
Alliance 46, Streetsboro 13
Amanda-Clearcreek 25, Zane Trace 7
Anderson 50, Little Miami 6
Anna 14, Minster 24
Ansonia 54, National Trail 19
Anthony Wayne 7, Napoleon 0
Archbishop Alter 35, Linton-Stockton 0
Archbishop McNicholas 7, Ironton 18
Archbishop Moeller 24, Trinity 2
Arcadia 32, Riverdale 13
Archbold 35, Tinora 27
Ashland 35, Clyde 21
Athens 33, Marietta 21
Austintown-Fitch 28, Erie 0
Aurora 19, Twinsburg 20
Avon 28, Glenville 4
Avon Lake 7, Highland 34
Ayersville 15, Mohawk 40
Badin 31, Edgewood 18
Barberton 7, South Range 42
Barnesville 40, Bellaire 0
Batavia 35, Kenton Ridge 42
Bath 35, Van Wert 28
Bay 42, Firelands 6
Beaver Local 7, St. Clairsville 38
Beavercreek 21, Harrison 28
Bedford 23, Padua Franciscan 22
Beechcroft 6, Maple Heights 42
Bellaire 0, Barnesville 40
Bellbrook 14, Valley View 31
Bellefontaine 6, Westerville Central 23
Bellevue 6, Shelby 56
Belmont 20, South 6
Belpre 6, Alexander 49
Benedictine 41, Lutheran West 0
Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 24
Berkshire 42, Cardinal 0
Berne Union 35, Lakewood 16
Bethel 19, Carlisle 43
Bethel-Tate 20, North College Hill 32
Bexley 46, Mifflin 0
Big Walnut 36, Groveport-Madison 10
Bishop Fenwick 24, Franklin 17
Bishop Hartley 6, Walnut Ridge 0
Bishop Ready 20, Licking Valley 35
Bishop Watterson 38, Westerville North 0
Black River 8, Smithville 14
Blanchester 15, Madison Senior 32
Bloom-Carroll 10, Jonathan Alder 14
Bluffton 54, Bowsher 21
Boardman 35, Chaney 34
Bowling Green 3, Clay 48
Bowsher 21, Bluffton 54
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 34, Berea-Midpark 48
Bridgeport 21, East Palestine 28
Briggs 13, Whetstone 2
Brookfield 46, Sharpsville 21
Brookside 7, Margaretta 48
Brookville 42, Northridge 15
Brooklyn 0, Wickliffe 42
Brush 40, South 34
Brunswick 49, Elyria 0
Bryan 7, Fairview 47
Buckeye 35, Columbian 30
Buckeye Local 20, Shadyside 14
Buckeye Trail 28, Newark Catholic 32
Bucyrus 24, Cardington-Lincoln 55
Butler 0, Xenia 20
Caldwell 20, Tuslaw 43
Calvert 20, St. Paul 22
Cambridge 14, Meadowbrook 46
Canal Winchester 48, Worthington Kilbourne 28
Canfield 24, Cardinal Mooney 14
Canton Central Catholic 7, Orrville 28
Canton South 20, East 27
Cardinal 0, Berkshire 42
Cardington-Lincoln 55, Bucyrus 24
Carey 0, Lima Central Catholic 6
Carlisle 43, Bethel 19
Carmel 48, Centerville 0
Carrollton 18, Cloverleaf 42
Cathedral 6, St. Xavier 3
Cathedral Prep 7, Riverside 26
Catholic Central 37, Triad 7
Cedarville 15, West Liberty-Salem 21
Celina 14, Memorial 42
Centennial 27, West 7
Centerburg 53, Worthington Christian 14
Centerville 0, Carmel 48
Central Crossing 0, Westland 33
Chagrin Falls 14, West Geauga 42
Chaminade Julienne 7, Taft 56
Champion 36, Memorial 20
Chaney 34, Boardman 35
Chardon 26, McDowell 9
Chesapeake 41, Northwest 42
Chillicothe 35, Western Brown 16
Chippewa 0, Coventry 31
Cincinnati College Prep Academy 30, Dunbar 0
Cincinnati Country Day 46, Irvington Preparatory Academy 0
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 48, Madeira 6
Circleville 42, Westfall 35
Clay 48, Bowling Green 3
Clay-Battelle 42, Frontier 20
Claymont 7, Fairless 6
Clear Fork 28, Lexington 31
Clearview 3, East 28
Clermont Northeastern 15, Holy Cross 45
Clinton-Massie 0, Tri-Valley 35
Cloverleaf 42, Carrollton 18
Clyde 21, Ashland 35
Coldwater 28, Fort Recovery 14
Colerain 0, Fairfield 38
Colonel Crawford 42, East Knox 18
Columbia 49, Northwestern 0
Columbian 30, Buckeye 35
Columbus Academy 7, Heath 34
Columbus Grove 21, Patrick Henry 26
Columbiana 21, Western Reserve 19
Collinwood 0, Shaw 59
Conneaut 24, Mineral Ridge 37
Conotton Valley 20, Newcomerstown 52
Coshocton 7, Highland 16
Coventry 31, Chippewa 0
Covington 8, Graham Local 49
Crestline 28, Mapleton 34
Crestview 28, Keystone 14
Crestview 34, United 7
Crestview 41, Wayne Trace 20
Crestwood 32, Cuyahoga Heights 36
Crooksville 48, River View 0
Cuyahoga Falls 8, Southeast 29
Cuyahoga Heights 36, Crestwood 32
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 49, Woodridge 0
Dalton 28, Mogadore 19
Danville 26, Lucas 14
Dawson-Bryant 6, Nelsonville-York 34
Deer Park 42, Norwood 6
Defiance 7, Wapakoneta 31
Delta 49, Gibsonburg 28
Dover 7, West Holmes 28
Dublin Coffman 7, Dublin Jerome 24
Dublin Scioto 28, Thomas Worthington 27
Dunbar 0, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 30
East 27, Canton South 20
East 28, Clearview 3
East 31, Scott 6
East Canton 47, Sandy Valley 27
East Clinton 13, Fairfield Christian Academy 41
East Knox 18, Colonel Crawford 42
East Liverpool 20, Salem 56
East Palestine 28, Bridgeport 21
Eastern 21, South Gallia 22
Eastern 48, Minford 42
Eastmoor Academy 18, Linden-McKinley 55
Eastwood 35, Wauseon 13
Eaton 20, Talawanda 45
Edon 21, Hicksville 6
Edgerton 29, Montpelier 28
Edgewood 18, Badin 31
Edgewood 27, Girard 48
Edison 14, Hopewell-Loudon 22
Edison 41, Southern 8
Elder 19, Springboro 0
Elgin 6, North Baltimore 47
Elida 10, Shawnee 13
Ellet 20, Roosevelt 40
Elyria 0, Brunswick 49
Elyria Catholic 20, Midview 41
Erie 0, Austintown-Fitch 28
Euclid 20, Hilliard Darby 33
Evergreen 38, Lake 28
Fairbanks 32, Madison Plains 31
Fairborn 7, Tippecanoe 55
Fairfield 38, Colerain 0
Fairfield Christian Academy 41, East Clinton 13
Fairfield Union 39, Fairland 6
Fairland 6, Fairfield Union 39
Fairless 6, Claymont 7
Fairmont 23, La Salle 24
Fairview 47, Bryan 7
Fairview 63, Orange 28
Fayetteville-Perry 6, Southeastern 42
Field 6, Poland Seminary 50
Findlay 28, Springfield 7
Finneytown 14, Washington 42
Firelands 6, Bay 42
Firestone 13, Manchester 45
Fort Frye 40, Wheeling Central Catholic 0
Fort Loramie 8, Lehman Catholic 0
Fort Recovery 14, Coldwater 28
Fostoria 0, Woodmore 44
Franklin 17, Bishop Fenwick 24
Franklin Heights 14, London 56
Fredericktown 27, Utica 20
Frontier 20, Clay-Battelle 42
Galion 41, Norwalk 0
Gallia Academy 28, Point Pleasant 21
Garaway 36, Norwayne 35
Garfield 40, Springfield 21
Geneva 63, Normandy 0
Genoa Area 42, Huron 32
Gibsonburg 28, Delta 49
Girard 48, Edgewood 27
Goshen 34, Waynesville 6
Graham Local 49, Covington 8
Grand Valley 28, McDonald 56
Grandview Heights 35, Northridge 14
Granville 33, Johnstown-Monroe 14
Green 12, Manchester 46
Green 42, Tallmadge 7
Greeneview 0, Northeastern 34
Greenon 21, West Jefferson 24
Greenup County 9, Portsmouth 24
Greenville 7, Piqua 50
Grove City 21, Hilliard Bradley 33
Grove City Christian 7, Mt. Gilead 21
Groveport-Madison 10, Big Walnut 36
Hamilton 6, Lakota West 10
Hamilton Township 46, Independence 6
Harding 15, Perry 25
Harrison 28, Beavercreek 21
Harrison Central 15, Malvern 34
Harvest Prep 47, Purcell Marian 12
Harvey 20, Lakewood 28
Hawken 42, Gilmour Academy 13
Hayes 14, Mt. Vernon 34
Heath 34, Columbus Academy 7
Hicksville 6, Edon 21
Highland 16, Coshocton 7
Highland 34, Avon Lake 7
Hillsboro 49, Portsmouth West 34
Hillsdale 35, Loudonville 14
Hilliard Bradley 33, Grove City 21
Hilliard Darby 33, Euclid 20
Hilliard Davidson 10, Miamisburg 0
Holy Cross 45, Clermont Northeastern 15
Holy Name 20, Marion-Franklin 0
Hoover 64, North 0
Hopewell-Loudon 22, Edison 14
Howland 20, Marlington 38
Hubbard 37, University School 14
Hudson 49, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0
Hughes 8, Roger Bacon 35
Huron 32, Genoa Area 42
Independence 6, Hamilton Township 46
Independence 7, John Hay 24
Indian Creek 23, Union Local 15
Indian Hill 51, New Richmond 14
Indian Lake 50, Allen East 20
Indian Valley 22, Roosevelt 20
Ironton 18, Archbishop McNicholas 7
Irvington Preparatory Academy 0, Cincinnati Country Day 46
Jackson 7, Wheelersburg 17
Jackson-Milton 47, Windham 0
Jefferson Area 12, Lakeview 34
John F. Kennedy Catholic 8, Liberty 21
John Glenn 28, West Muskingum 7
John Hay 24, Independence 7
Johnstown-Monroe 14, Granville 33
Jonathan Alder 14, Bloom-Carroll 10
KIPP Columbus 12, Northland 17
Kenton 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Kenton Ridge 42, Batavia 35
Kenston 28, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38
Keystone 14, Crestview 28
Kings 23, Loveland 14
Kirtland 17, Perry 24
LaBrae 22, Lowellville 13
Lake 28, Evergreen 38
Lake 34, Rocky River 28
Lakeside 14, Rhodes 34
Lakeview 34, Jefferson Area 12
Lakewood 16, Berne Union 35
Lakewood 28, Harvey 20
Lakota 26, Toledo Christian 6
Lakota East 35, Mason 40
Lancaster 21, Marysville 30
La Salle 24, Fairmont 23
Lebanon 49, West Clermont 14
Leetonia 14, Strasburg-Franklin 47
Lehman Catholic 0, Fort Loramie 8
Lexington 31, Clear Fork 28
Liberty 21, John F. Kennedy Catholic 8
Liberty Center 40, Otsego 0
Liberty Union 56, Meigs 21
Liberty-Benton 52, McComb 9
Licking Heights 19, Sheridan 21
Licking Valley 35, Bishop Ready 20
Lima Central Catholic 6, Carey 0
Lima Senior 20, Marion Harding 14
Lincoln 20, Olentangy Liberty 14
Linden-McKinley 55, Eastmoor Academy 18
Lisbon Anderson 41, Waterloo 14
Logan 14, Warren 21
Logan Elm 0, Miami Trace 40
London 56, Franklin Heights 14
Lorain 20, Sandusky 32
Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 35
Louisville 10, Northwest 3
Loveland 14, Kings 23
Lowellville 13, LaBrae 22
Lucas 14, Danville 26
Lutheran East 20, Ridgewood 23
Lutheran West 0, Benedictine 41
Madeira 6, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 48
Madison 33, North 0
Madison Comprehensive 6, Ontario 57
Madison Plains 31, Fairbanks 32
Madison Senior 32, Blanchester 15
Malvern 34, Harrison Central 15
Manchester 45, Firestone 13
Manchester 46, Green 12
Mansfield Senior 7, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 47
Maple Heights 42, Beechcroft 6
Mapleton 34, Crestline 28
Margaretta 48, Brookside 7
Marietta 21, Athens 33
Marion Harding 14, Lima Senior 20
Marion Local 12, St. Henry 14
Marion-Franklin 0, Holy Name 20
Mariemont 14, Williamsburg 32
Marlington 38, Howland 20
Marysville 30, Lancaster 21
Mason 40, Lakota East 35
Mathews 28, Newton Falls 17
Maumee 42, Waite 6
Mayfield 46, Nordonia 59
Maysville 21, Philo 38
McComb 9, Liberty-Benton 52
McClain 35, Paint Valley 22
McDonald 56, Grand Valley 28
McDowell 9, Chardon 26
McKinley 21, Ravenna 27
Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 14
Medina 14, Wadsworth 47
Meigs 21, Liberty Union 56
Memorial 20, Champion 36
Memorial 42, Celina 14
Mentor 15, St. Ignatius 21
Miami East 45, Northwestern 21
Miami Trace 40, Logan Elm 0
Miamisburg 0, Hilliard Davidson 10
Middletown 14, Oak Hills 9
Midview 41, Elyria Catholic 20
Mifflin 0, Bexley 46
Milford 17, Winton Woods 38
Miller 52, Southern 14
Milton-Union 6, Oakwood 48
Minford 42, Eastern 48
Mineral Ridge 37, Conneaut 24
Minerva 34, Springfield 0
Minster 24, Anna 14
Mogadore 19, Dalton 28
Mohawk 40, Ayersville 15
Monroe 27, Wyoming 34
Monroe Central 21, River 14
Montpelier 28, Edgerton 29
Morgan 14, New Lexington 33
Mt. Gilead 21, Grove City Christian 7
Mt. Healthy 26, Wilmington 30
Mt. Vernon 34, Hayes 14
Napoleon 0, Anthony Wayne 7
National Trail 19, Ansonia 54
Nelsonville-York 34, Dawson-Bryant 6
New Albany 30, Olentangy Berlin 21
New Bremen 56, Parkway 14
New Lexington 33, Morgan 14
New Philadelphia 42, Wooster 7
New Richmond 14, Indian Hill 51
Newark 52, Zanesville 20
Newark Catholic 32, Buckeye Trail 28
Newcomerstown 52, Conotton Valley 20
Newton Falls 17, Mathews 28
Nordonia 59, Mayfield 46
Normandy 0, Geneva 63
North 0, Hoover 64
North 0, Madison 33
North Baltimore 47, Elgin 6
North Central 12, Perry 6
North College Hill 32, Bethel-Tate 20
North Olmsted 0, Steele 34
North Ridgeville 16, North Royalton 6
North Union 19, Northmor 13
Northeastern 34, Greeneview 0
Northland 17, KIPP Columbus 12
Northmor 13, North Union 19
Northmont 0, Withrow 9
Northridge 14, Grandview Heights 35
Northridge 15, Brookville 42
Northview 31, Start 30
Northwood 18, Upper Sandusky 28
Northwest 3, Louisville 10
Northwest 42, Chesapeake 41
Northwestern 0, Columbia 49
Northwestern 21, Miami East 45
Norwayne 35, Garaway 36
Norwood 6, Deer Park 42
Norwalk 0, Galion 41
Norton 53, Tuscarawas Valley 17
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38, Kenston 28
Oak Harbor 35, Port Clinton 20
Oak Hill 8, Rock Hill 34
Oak Hills 9, Middletown 14
Oakwood 48, Milton-Union 6
Oberlin 21, Woodward 18
Olentangy 14, Olentangy Orange 42
Olentangy Berlin 21, New Albany 30
Olentangy Liberty 14, Lincoln 20
Olentangy Orange 42, Olentangy 14
Olmsted Falls 24, Strongsville 21
Ontario 57, Madison Comprehensive 6
Orange 28, Fairview 63
Orrville 28, Canton Central Catholic 7
Otsego 0, Liberty Center 40
Ottawa Hills 12, Swanton 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Kenton 38
Padua Franciscan 22, Bedford 23
Paint Valley 22, McClain 35
Parkway 14, New Bremen 56
Patrick Henry 26, Columbus Grove 21
Perkins 24, St. Francis de Sales 30
Perry 6, North Central 12
Perry 24, Kirtland 17
Perry 25, Harding 15
Perrysburg 31, Ross 0
Philo 38, Maysville 21
Pickerington Central 20, Pickerington North 25
Piketon 7, Valley 24
Piqua 50, Greenville 7
Pleasant 7, Whitehall-Yearling 36
Plymouth 6, Wellington 22
Point Pleasant 21, Gallia Academy 28
Poland Seminary 50, Field 6
Port Clinton 20, Oak Harbor 35
Portsmouth 24, Greenup County 9
Portsmouth West 34, Hillsboro 49
Preble Shawnee 56, Twin Valley South 12
Princeton 16, Sycamore 0
Purcell Marian 12, Harvest Prep 47
Pymatuning Valley 53, Valley Christian 0
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 50, Washington Massillon 9
Ravenna 27, McKinley 21
Reading 20, Aiken 24
Reynoldsburg 0, Upper Arlington 21
Rhodes 34, Lakeside 14
Ridgedale 7, Ridgemont 30
Ridgewood 23, Lutheran East 20
Rittman 14, South Central 12
River 14, Monroe Central 21
River Valley 27, Symmes Valley 55
River View 0, Crooksville 48
Riverdale 13, Arcadia 32
Riverside 26, Cathedral Prep 7
Riverside 28, Spencerville 14
Rock Hill 34, Oak Hill 8
Rocky River 28, Lake 34
Roger Bacon 35, Hughes 8
Roosevelt 20, Indian Valley 22
Roosevelt 40, Ellet 20
Rootstown 30, Trinity 0
Ross 0, Perrysburg 31
Ross 28, Northwest 21
Rossford 34, Rogers 14
Salem 56, East Liverpool 20
Sandusky 32, Lorain 20
Sandy Valley 27, East Canton 47
Scott 6, East 31
Seneca East 14, Monroeville 2
Shadyside 14, Buckeye Local 20
Shaker Heights 7, Solon 10
Sharpsville 21, Brookfield 46
Shaw 59, Collinwood 0
Shawnee 12, Tecumseh 14
Shawnee 13, Elida 10
Shelby 56, Bellevue 6
Shenandoah 0, Waterford 49
Sheridan 21, Licking Heights 19
Sidney 7, Stebbins 42
Smithville 14, Black River 8
Solon 10, Shaker Heights 7
South 6, Belmont 20
South 34, Brush 40
South Central 12, Rittman 14
South Gallia 22, Eastern 21
South Range 42, Barberton 7
Southeast 29, Cuyahoga Falls 8
Southeastern 42, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Southern 8, Edison 41
Southern 14, Miller 52
Southview 0, Whitmer 48
Spencerville 14, Riverside 28
Springboro 0, Elder 19
Springfield 0, Minerva 34
Springfield 7, Findlay 28
Springfield 13, Trotwood-Madison 16
Springfield 21, Garfield 40
St. Charles 0, Westerville South 7
St. Clairsville 38, Beaver Local 7
St. Edward 1, Wayne 27
St. Francis de Sales 30, Perkins 24
St. Francis DeSales 35, Africentric Early College 18
St. John's 0, Versailles 35
St. Paul 22, Calvert 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20
St. Vincent-St. Mary 0, Hudson 49
Start 30, Northview 31
Stebbins 42, Sidney 7
Steele 34, North Olmsted 0
Strasburg-Franklin 47, Leetonia 14
Streetsboro 13, Alliance 46
Strongsville 21, Olmsted Falls 24
Struthers 6, West Branch 55
Summit Country Day 21, Lockland 0
Swanton 0, Ottawa Hills 12
Sycamore 0, Princeton 47
Symmes Valley 55, River Valley 27
Taft 56, Chaminade Julienne 7
Talawanda 45, Eaton 20
Tallmadge 7, Green 42
Taylor 55, Woodward 0
Teays Valley 35, Watkins Memorial 14
Tecumseh 14, Shawnee 12
Thomas Worthington 27, Dublin Scioto 28
Thurgood Marshall 7, Western Hills 60
Tinora 27, Archbold 35
Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 7
Toledo Christian 6, Lakota 26
Toronto 49, Wellsville 19
Triad 7, Catholic Central 37
Trinity 0, Rootstown 30
Tri-County North 12, Tri-Village 56
Tri-Valley 35, Clinton-Massie 0
Tri-Village 56, Tri-County North 12
Triway 45, Waynedale 0
Trotwood-Madison 16, Springfield 13
Troy 46, West Carrollton 0
Turpin 47, Walnut Hills 6
Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Tuscarawas Valley 17, Norton 53
Tuslaw 43, Caldwell 20
Twinsburg 20, Aurora 19
Twin Valley South 12, Preble Shawnee 56
Union Local 15, Indian Creek 23
United 7, Crestview 34
Unioto 49, Waverly 6
University School 14, Hubbard 37
Upper Arlington 50, Reynoldsburg 0
Upper Sandusky 28, Northwood 18
Upper Scioto Valley 36, Waynesfield-Goshen 14
Urbana 24, Benjamin Logan 41
Utica 20, Fredericktown 27
Valley 24, Piketon 7
Valley Christian 0, Pymatuning Valley 53
Valley View 31, Bellbrook 14
Van Wert 28, Bath 35
Versailles 35, St. John's 0
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 47, Mansfield Senior 7
Wadsworth 47, Medina 0
Waite 6, Maumee 42
Walnut Hills 6, Turpin 47
Walnut Ridge 0, Bishop Hartley 6
Wapakoneta 31, Defiance 7
Warren 21, Logan 14
Warrensville Heights 27, Westlake 42
Washington 42, Finneytown 14
Waterford 49, Shenandoah 0
Waterloo 14, Lisbon Anderson 41
Watkins Memorial 14, Teays Valley 35
Wauseon 13, Eastwood 35
Waverly 6, Unioto 49
Wayne Trace 20, Crestview 41
Waynedale 0, Triway 45
Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Upper Scioto Valley 36
Waynesville 6, Goshen 34
Wellington 22, Plymouth 6
Wellsville 19, Toronto 49
West 7, Centennial 27
West Branch 55, Struthers 6
West Carrollton 0, Troy 46
West Clermont 14, Lebanon 49
West Geauga 42, Chagrin Falls 14
West Holmes 28, Dover 7
West Jefferson 24, Greenon 21
West Liberty-Salem 21, Cedarville 15
West Muskingum 7, John Glenn 28
Western Brown 16, Chillicothe 35
Western Hills 60, Thurgood Marshall 7
Western Reserve 19, Columbiana 21
Western Reserve 46, Wynford 0
Westerville Central 23, Bellefontaine 6
Westerville North 0, Bishop Watterson 38
Westerville South 7, St. Charles 0
Westfall 35, Circleville 42
Westlake 42, Warrensville Heights 27
Westland 33, Central Crossing 0
Wheelersburg 17, Jackson 7
Wheeling Central Catholic 0, Fort Frye 40
Whetstone 2, Briggs 13
Whitehall-Yearling 36, Pleasant 7
Whitmer 48, Southview 0
Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 0
Williamsburg 32, Mariemont 14
Wilmington 30, Mt. Healthy 26
Windham 0, Jackson-Milton 47
Winton Woods 38, Milford 17
Withrow 9, Northmont 0
Woodmore 44, Fostoria 0
Woodridge 0, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 49
Woodward 0, Taylor 55
Woodward 18, Oberlin 21
Wooster 7, New Philadelphia 42
Worthington Christian 14, Centerburg 53
Worthington Kilbourne 28, Canal Winchester 48
Wyoming 34, Monroe 27
Wynford 0, Western Reserve 46
Xenia 20, Butler 0
Zane Trace 7, Amanda-Clearcreek 25
Zanesville 20, Newark 52