Ohio High School Football Playoffs 2025: How Division VII Would Look at the Halfway Point
With five weeks now in the books in the Ohio high school football season, we have hit the midway point of the regular season.
With that in mind and the fact that Ohio has once again changed the format for the playoffs, we decided to take a peek at how the playoffs would look in each division if they started after five weeks.
The change that was made by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the postseason this year is a reduction in teams making the playoffs.
Starting in 2021, the OHSAA went to a format that saw the top 16 teams in each region qualify for postseason play. But starting in 2025, only 12 will make the playoffs with the top four seeds in each region earning a bye in the first round.
Also, the first three rounds of the postseason will be hosted by the higher seeded team instead of the first two rounds.
With the top four teams earning a bye, the first-round games will be the following:
No. 12 at No. 5
No. 11 at No. 6
No. 10 at No. 7
No. 9 at No. 8
In round two, the No. 1 seed will host the winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9, the No. 2 seed will host the winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10, the No. 3 seed will host the winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11, and the No. 4 seed will host the winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12.
As has been the case over the last several years, all playoff games until the state championships will be played on Friday night.
The playoff qualifiers and first round matchups will be announced on Sunday, Oct. 26 with the first round being played on Friday, Oct. 31. The second round (or regional quarterfinals) will be played on Nov. 7, the regional semifinals on Nov. 14, the regional finals on Nov. 21 and the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The regional finals and state semifinals will all be held at neutral sites as determined by the OHSAA.
The state championship games will once again be at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 4-6.
In Division VII, the top seed in each region would be McDonald (25), Lima Central (26), Hillsdale (27) and Marion Local (28).
Here is how the playoff picture would look in Division VII if they started after five weeks.
(All rankings according to Joe Eitel.com and are not official).
Region 25
Byes
1. McDonald, 2. Fairport Harding, 3. East Palestine, 4. Mogadore
First round games
5. Malvern vs. 12 St. Paul
6. Monroeville vs. 11. Western Reserve
7. Buckeye Central vs. 10 Oberlin
8. East Canton vs. 9. Jackson-Milton
Region 26
Byes
1. Lima Central, 2. Leipsic, 3. Edgerton 4. North Baltimore
First round games
5. Pandora-Gilboa/Arlington/Mohawk vs. 12 Calvert
6. Arlington/Pandora-Gilboa/Mohawk vs. 11. Ridgemont
7. Mohawk/Pandora-Gilboa/Arlington vs. 10 Gibsonburg
8. Edon vs. 9. McComb
Region 27
Byes
1. Hillsdale, 2. Strasburg-Franklin, 3. Symmes Valley, 4. Fisher Catholic
First round games
5. South Galia vs. 12 Danville/Crestline
6. Trimble vs. 11. River
7. Waterford vs. 10 Conotton Valley
8. Miller vs. 9. Steubenville Central Catholic
Region 28
Byes
1. Marion Local, 2. St. Henry, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Beaver Eastern
First round games
5. Cincinnati Country Day vs. 12 Mississinawa Valley
6. Cincinnati College Prep vs. 11. Lehman Catholic /Ansonia
7. New Bremen vs. 10 Ansonia/Lehman Catholic
8. Manchester vs. 9. Cedarville
