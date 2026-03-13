Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 13, 2026
The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Friday, March 13, with games in the Regional Final round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 20 at UD Arena.
Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 13, 2026
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division I Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 5 St. Edward vs. No. 13 Elyria - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET
No. 2 Newark vs. No. 7 Hilliard Bradley - 03/14 - 4:45 PM ET
No. 8 Oak Hills vs. No. 16 Princeton - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET
No. 3 Pickerington Central vs. No. 11 Lakota West - 03/14 - 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division II Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 1 Westerville North vs. No. 8 New Albany - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET
No. 4 Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. No. 5 North Royalton - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET
No. 7 Winton Woods vs. No. 15 Lima Senior - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET
No. 11 Euclid vs. No. 14 Washington Massillon - 03/14 - 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division III Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 8 Mansfield Senior vs. No. 16 Central Catholic - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET
No. 4 Trotwood-Madison vs. No. 5 Badin - 03/14 - 3:00 PM ET
No. 10 Steubenville vs. No. 15 Bishop Watterson - 03/14 - 12:00 PM ET
No. 11 Chaney vs. No. 14 Archbishop Hoban - 03/13 - 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division IV Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 1 Jonathan Alder vs. No. 9 Perkins - 03/14 - 3:00 PM ET
No. 12 Cleveland Central Catholic vs. No. 13 Glenville - 03/14 - 4:00 PM ET
No. 7 Circleville vs. No. 15 Maysville - 03/14 - 2:30 PM ET
No. 3 Wyoming vs. No. 6 Northridge - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division V Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 1 Columbus Academy vs. No. 8 Margaretta - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET
No. 12 West Muskingum vs. No. 13 Ironton - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET
No. 10 Waynesville vs. No. 15 Summit Country Day - 03/14 - 11:00 AM ET
No. 6 Canton Central Catholic vs. No. 14 Lutheran East - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division VI Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 8 Portsmouth West vs. No. 16 Hiland - 03/14 - 7:30 PM ET
No. 4 Kirtland vs. No. 12 Richmond Heights - 03/13 - 7:00 PM ET
No. 2 Tri-Village vs. No. 7 Marion Local - 03/14 - 7:30 PM ET
No. 6 Lincolnview vs. No. 14 Colonel Crawford - 03/14 - 6:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division VII Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Final
No. 8 Fairfield vs. No. 16 Malvern - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET
No. 5 Botkins vs. No. 13 St. John's - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Montpelier vs. No. 15 Kalida - 03/14 - 12:00 PM ET
No. 3 Heartland Christian vs. No. 11 Hillsdale - 03/13 - 7:00 PM ET
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.