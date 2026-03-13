The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Friday, March 13, with games in the Regional Final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 20 at UD Arena.

Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 13, 2026

Regional Final

No. 5 St. Edward vs. No. 13 Elyria - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET

No. 2 Newark vs. No. 7 Hilliard Bradley - 03/14 - 4:45 PM ET

No. 8 Oak Hills vs. No. 16 Princeton - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET

No. 3 Pickerington Central vs. No. 11 Lakota West - 03/14 - 7:00 PM ET

Regional Final

No. 1 Westerville North vs. No. 8 New Albany - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET

No. 4 Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. No. 5 North Royalton - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET

No. 7 Winton Woods vs. No. 15 Lima Senior - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET

No. 11 Euclid vs. No. 14 Washington Massillon - 03/14 - 7:00 PM ET

Regional Final

No. 8 Mansfield Senior vs. No. 16 Central Catholic - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET

No. 4 Trotwood-Madison vs. No. 5 Badin - 03/14 - 3:00 PM ET

No. 10 Steubenville vs. No. 15 Bishop Watterson - 03/14 - 12:00 PM ET

No. 11 Chaney vs. No. 14 Archbishop Hoban - 03/13 - 7:00 PM ET

Regional Final

No. 1 Jonathan Alder vs. No. 9 Perkins - 03/14 - 3:00 PM ET

No. 12 Cleveland Central Catholic vs. No. 13 Glenville - 03/14 - 4:00 PM ET

No. 7 Circleville vs. No. 15 Maysville - 03/14 - 2:30 PM ET

No. 3 Wyoming vs. No. 6 Northridge - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET

Regional Final

No. 1 Columbus Academy vs. No. 8 Margaretta - 03/14 - 2:00 PM ET

No. 12 West Muskingum vs. No. 13 Ironton - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET

No. 10 Waynesville vs. No. 15 Summit Country Day - 03/14 - 11:00 AM ET

No. 6 Canton Central Catholic vs. No. 14 Lutheran East - 03/14 - 1:00 PM ET

Regional Final

No. 8 Portsmouth West vs. No. 16 Hiland - 03/14 - 7:30 PM ET

No. 4 Kirtland vs. No. 12 Richmond Heights - 03/13 - 7:00 PM ET

No. 2 Tri-Village vs. No. 7 Marion Local - 03/14 - 7:30 PM ET

No. 6 Lincolnview vs. No. 14 Colonel Crawford - 03/14 - 6:00 PM ET

Regional Final

No. 8 Fairfield vs. No. 16 Malvern - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET

No. 5 Botkins vs. No. 13 St. John's - 03/14 - 5:00 PM ET

No. 7 Montpelier vs. No. 15 Kalida - 03/14 - 12:00 PM ET

No. 3 Heartland Christian vs. No. 11 Hillsdale - 03/13 - 7:00 PM ET

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