Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 28, 2025
Archbishop Moeller remains in the top spot of the High School on SI Ohio Top 25 after a win over La Salle, but a trip to No. 7 Elder looms, as the Panthers moved up eight spots this week after defeating then-No. 3 St. Xavier.
Archbishop Hoban jumped to No. 3 after defeating then-No. 7 Walsh Jesuit for the 13th time in 14 tries.
A week after moving up four spots into the Top 10, Massillon drops from No. 9 to No. 24 after a 34-2 loss to Clarkson North (Canada).
The only team to make its debut in the rankings this week is Gahanna Lincoln, who comes in at No. 25.
1. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 1, defeated La Salle, 42-7
This week: at No. 7 Elder
With La Salle sandwiched between St. Xavier and Elder, the Crusaders avoided a letdown by scoring the game’s first 28 points.
2. St. Edward Eagles (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated Bishop McNamara (Maryland)
This week: vs. St. Ignatius
The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season by throttling Bishop McNamara (Maryland) with a rivalry game against St. Ignatius set for this week.
3. Archbishop Hoban Knights (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated No. 7 Walsh Jesuit, 19-14
This week: Bye
Hoban and Walsh Jesuit always put on a show, and this past week was no different. As he did last year in the regional final, Brayton Feister broke the heart of the Warriors. This time he did so with a game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds left.
4. Avon Eagles (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated Berea-Midpark, 55-27
This week: vs. Midview
Junior running back Michael Colburn stepped into a starting role and ran for three scores as Avon took care of Berea-Midpark.
5. Anderson Raptors (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Milford, 63-0
This week: at Turpin
Anderson faced little resistance in defeating Milford, leading 42-0 at the half and playing the entire second half with a running clock.
6. Princeton Vikings (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Mason, 35-21
This week: vs. Hamilton
Quarterback Zion Neal did a little bit of everything for the Vikings on Friday night, running for 86 yards and two touchdowns, catching a touchdown pass and also throwing for 146 yards.
7. Elder Panthers (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 15, defeated No. 3 St. Xavier, 23-13
This week: at No. 1 Archbishop Moeller
The Panthers continue their ascent up the rankings. Their reward? A game against No. 1 Moeller.
8. St. Xavier Bombers (4-2)
Last week: ranked No. 3, lost to No. 15 Elder, 23-13
This week: vs. Trinity (Kentucky)
After dropping two straight games, things don’t get easier for the Bombers, who face 5-1 Trinity (Kentucky).
9. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 7, lost to No. 5 Archbishop Hoban, 19-14
This week: vs. Bishop Hartley
The Warriors suffered their first regular season loss in two seasons with the loss to Hoban. They look to rebound against Bishop Hartley.
10. Medina Highland Hornets (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated Tallmadge, 62-0
This week: vs. Barberton
Quarterback Grady Gibb Gibb completed all but one of his nine pass attempts for for 185 yards and tied the school record with four touchdowns passes while also rushing for two scores.
11. Glenville Tarblooders (4-2)
Last week: ranked No. 11, defeated John Marshall, 47-0
This week: at East Tech
Another easy win in Senate League play for the Tarblooders, who have another league game this week before a showdown with No. 3 Hoban.
12. Bishop Watterson Eagles (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated St. Francis DeSales, 42-7
This week: Bye
While everyone is keeping tabs on the Marion Local win streak (we will discuss that shortly), the Eagles have now won 22 games in a row.
13. Mentor Cardinals (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated Cleveland Heights, 35-0
This week: vs. Strongsville
The Cardinals have now outscored their three Greater Cleveland Conference opponents by a combined 129-7, but they now welcome in a Strongsville team averaging 32 points per game in conference play.
14. Pickerington North Panthers (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Westerville Central, 32-0
This week: at Central Crossing
The Pickerington North defense not only pitched a shutout against Westerville Central, but they scored a touchdown of their own on a pick-6.
15. Upper Arlington Golden Bears (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Hilliard Bradley, 31-14
This week: at Olentangy Liberty
Quarterback Luke Backes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help lead the Golden Bears to a win over Hilliard Bradley.
16. Kirtland Hornets (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Wickliffe, 42-0
This week: vs. Berkshire
The Hornets allowed just 119 yards of offense to Wickliffe in pitching their second consecutive shutout.
17. Pickerington Central Tigers (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Lancaster, 63-27
This week: at Newark
Quarterback Rocco Williams was 17-of-22 for 340 yards and seven touchdown passes against Lancaster.
18. Marion Local Flyers (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated Versailles, 20-19
This week: at Fort Recovery
That is 70 wins in a row for the Flyers, but not without some sweat as Marion Local had to come from behind to defeat Versailles, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 2:38 remaining.
19. Big Walnut Golden Eagles (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Padua, 42-0
This week: at Worthington Kilbourne
The Golden Eagles celebrated homecoming in style with a 42-0 win over Padua.
20. Wadsworth Grizzlies (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 23, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 49-12
This week: at Hudson
Three players scored multiple touchdowns as Wadsworth rolled past Brecksville. The Grizzlies face Hudson this week for the top spot in the Suburban League National Conference.
21. Olentangy Orange Pioneers (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Hilliard Davidson, 42-7
This week: vs. Dublin Coffman
The magic number for Olentangy Orange must be 42. In six games this season, the Pioneers have scored exactly 42 points, including this week’s win over Hilliard Davidson.
22. Indian Valley Braves (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Sandy Valley, 56-0
This week: vs. Garaway
The Braves scored 49+ for the third straight game and now face a Garaway team who has given up 14 or fewer points in four of their five games.
23. Kings (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 25, defeated Lebanon, 38-20
This week: at Little Miami
The Knights shook off their first loss of the season with a win over Lebanon as quarterback Grant Nurre threw for 442 yards and five scores.
24. Massillon Tigers (3-3)
Massillon is becoming the hardest team to rank on a week-to-week basis. Another out-of-state challenge awaits in Cardinal Ritter College Prep, who won a Missouri state title in 2022 and 2023.
Last week: ranked No. 9, lost to Clarkson North (Canada), 34-2
This week: vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep
25. Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (4-2)
Last week: unranked, defeated Central Crossing, 42-7
This week: At New Albany
This week’s newcomer has outscored its las two opponents 77-14. Their only two losses have come to teams in the Top 25.
