High School

St. Edward vs. Olentangy: Live score updates from Ohio high school football Division 1 semifinals - Nov. 28, 2025

Follow and refresh for score updates from the OHSAA Division 1 semifinals

Jack Butler

Olentangy Orange's Treyton Schroeder celebrates Nov. 21, 2025, at Historic Crew Stadium.
Olentangy Orange's Treyton Schroeder celebrates Nov. 21, 2025, at Historic Crew Stadium. / John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Olentangy Orange (13-0) play the St. Edward Eagles (11-2) in the OHSAA Division 1 semifinals on Friday at Mansfield Arlin Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play Middletown or St. Xavier in the Division 1 Championship on December 5.

Players to Watch

St. Edward

  • Brayden Thomas, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Michigan State
  • Mason Wilhelm, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Ohio State
  • Makhi Bone, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to West Virginia

Olentangy

  • Levi Davis, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Ohio

Pick 'EM

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.

St. Edward vs. Olentangy: Live score updates from Ohio high school football Division 1 semifinals - Nov. 28, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Ohio