St. Edward vs. Olentangy: Live score updates from Ohio high school football Division 1 semifinals - Nov. 28, 2025
Follow and refresh for score updates from the OHSAA Division 1 semifinals
The Olentangy Orange (13-0) play the St. Edward Eagles (11-2) in the OHSAA Division 1 semifinals on Friday at Mansfield Arlin Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play Middletown or St. Xavier in the Division 1 Championship on December 5.
Players to Watch
St. Edward
- Brayden Thomas, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Michigan State
- Mason Wilhelm, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Ohio State
- Makhi Bone, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to West Virginia
Olentangy
- Levi Davis, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Ohio
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
