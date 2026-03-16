Ohio Wrestling Crowns New Legends as Karson Brown Wins Fourth Title And Perrysburg Edges St. Edward

Sunday night around 9 P.M. Eastern Time, the final whistle blew on the 2025-2026 High School Wrestling Season with the close of business in Ohio. The Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University was the scene from Friday to Sunday.

A Fourth Crown for Brown

As we’ve been covering state tournaments across the country, we have looked at the history of three-time and four-time champs. Ohio’s three Boys’ Divisions give it a boost in the count as St. Edward’s No. 2 Karson Brown became the 34th Ohioan to emerge with four crowns.

Brown captured the Division I 138-pound gold with a 6-1 win over Perrysburg’s Urijah Lopez. Lopez was the only one with a point on the board as the third period dawned. Brown would select the bottom position and pull out a nice reversal to the back for a six-point dagger to Lopez’s heart.

All but one of Brown’s state titles came on relatively close tallies, the exception being last year’s, which came on a 16-1 technical fall of Perrysburg’s Alex Denkins. The University of Pittsburgh is Brown’s next wrestling destination, and he takes a 153-15 record with him.

Burnett Is Next In Line

With a long history and multiple divisions, it shouldn’t be a surprise that No. 1 Grey Burnett’s third gold medal makes him one of 80 (now) to acquire three titles. There are over 300 two-time champions in the Ohio Record Book.

Burnett was facing No. 8 Tommy Wurster of Dublin Coffman, and the national top ten battle would test Burnett. But the junior is used to challenges in the finals as the previous two wins were earned on 3-2 and 5-1 tallies. Wurster would keep the trend going as he proved to be ready for Burnett as the two got through a scoreless first.

Burnett was on the bottom as the second period began and was able to escape and eventually got hold of a single leg and worked it many ways before finally gathering the takedown for what would be the winning points in the 4-1 bout.

Bagdonas and Denkins Stand at the Top in Perrysburg Title Run

Burnett’s steady hand helped lead Perrysburg to the DI Team Crown over St. Edward, 173.5-168.5. They started the first place matches up by nine, 163.5-154.5. Both squads had four in the finals. Perrysburg would trot out three over the first five weights, so the team race would be decided early on.

If Perrysburg faltered enough and St. Edward pounced, a shift was possible, but alas that was not to be as the Yellow Jackets put up “Ws” in those three matches to end the team race.

The final round kicked off at 106 pounds, which gave Collin Bagdonas the opportunity to give his team some good juju out of the gate. Bagdonas’ path to victory was never in doubt as he mauled Miamisburg’s Preston Webb to the tune of a 12-0 major decision.

Next was Burnett’s victory, followed by Denkins improving on last year’s runner-up showing by receiving a medical forfeit from No. 11 Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry), and not needing to break a sweat.

Lopez’s silver at 138 pounds was the only one for the Yellow Jackets. No. 27 Ayden Dodd was third at 120 pounds. Placing fourth were Connor Bagdonas (113 pounds) and Sully Karmon (150). Noritsugu Saito was fifth at 190 pounds, Joe Foels placed seventh at 175, and Ben Takats landed in eighth at 157 pounds.

St. Edward’s Big Dogs Get Their Bones

Like Perrysburg, St. Edward went 3-1 in the finals with their other two champs being No. 27 Frankie Pieffer (190 pounds) and No. 45 Aiden Peterson (215). No. 30 Bradley Bauman came up short at 120 pounds.

Pieffer used a blast double in overtime to claim his glory over No. 38 Caige Horak (Massillon Perry), 4-1. Peterson hit Avon’s Eian Englehart with a throw-by/snap down at the same time that landed Englehart on his back and he never got up as he was stuck in slightly more than a minute, 1:04.

Seacrist Survives for Seconds

Brecksville’s No. 1 Rylan Seacrist put his second 113-pound championship in the book when he edged Highland’s No. 13 Brandon Bickerton, 4-3. Bickerton picked off No. 8 Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman) to land in the finals and was determined to do his best not to suffer a letdown.

The two danced around the first period with no one putting up points. Bickerton escaped in the second leading to the big sequence for Seacrist that gained him the points necessary for victory when he started with a front headlock and eventually got in on the legs to gain the takedown. A third period escape accounted for Seacrist’s fourth point. The senior became elusive at the end, leading to a warning and one stalling point being awarded to Bickerton.

Aquila Gives Two Big Bees the Honey

Seacrist was joined in victory by No. 28 Zack Aquila at 165 pounds marking the Bees as the third team with multiple champs. Aquila went into overtime to snatch his gold and did it in dramatic fashion. The initial overtime period was winding down against Highland’s Niko Gatis when Aquila had a burst and sucked in a single leg with less than a second left, for a 4-1 decision.

Shawger’s Second Leads to Dreams of a Three-Peat

Junior Kane Shawger of St. Xavier is ranked 20th in the nation at 150 pounds and locked down his second straight title with an 11-0 blanking of Ashland’s Guardian Miller. Shawger was third as a freshman and comes back next year looking for a third crown.

Jackson: The Man No One Saw Coming

Moeller’s senior Noah Jackson was 44-6 this year and a quick look over his resume reveals some losses that would have kept him from national rankings consideration, so what he did to No. 38 Drew Moro of Brecksville will either pull Jackson in at 157 pounds or push Moro out.

For now, what we do know with certainty is that Jackson is the DI state champ after a late sweep single turned into a double elevated Jackson in the match score, 4-1, and that’s how it would end.

Lester Sets Aside Inconsistency

Dublin Coffman’s Oliver Lester is hindered by an inconsistent nature that has seen him pull off some big wins and join the rankings, only to follow that up with a puzzling loss or two that demands his removal. The pendulum last year swung away from him at states as Lester failed to place as a freshman.

His sophomore return worked out far more favorable as Lester first took out No. 26 Austin Bickerton (Highland), 1-0, in the semis and save a bigger performance for the finals where he put in a lot of late work on St. Edward’s Baumann in overtime en route to a 9-2 decision.

After exchanging escape points, no one scored in the opening OT period and Baumann chose down for the next window. Lester would gain four near-fall points on a slick Merkle to take the lead. Baumann let him up in the final frame then tried a headlock, which Lester was able to easily brush off for one more takedown.

Weisner Rises at the End

Oregon Clay’s No. 21 Garrison Weisner was second as a sophomore and squared off with returning state champion, No. 19 Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry) in the finals. Weisner came up with a solid single leg shot in the first but had to fight to finish it, which he did for the 3-0 lead.

Not much else happened from there except single points being thrown up in a way that led to overtime and a 4-4 tie. Weisner somehow came out of a scramble with a takedown at the buzzer in the first round of overtime to post to mild upset, 7-4.

Warwick Jumps Four Spots on the Podium

Massillon Perry’s No. 8 Brennan Warwick was fifth here in 2025 but now has a gold as senior after dismantling Aurora’s Drake Braisel in 4:49 during an 18-3 tech fall at 175 pounds. The final DI champ was heavyweight Cliff Nicholson after a 9-7 decision of Wadsworth’s Jake Earnest.

Team Standings and How We Ranked Them

The top five of the team standings were close to being a mirror of our rankings as No. 14 Perrysburg was the champ over No. 19 St. Edward. The slight difference comes with third being occupied by No. 20 Dublin Coffman and No. 21 Massillon Perry, who both accumulated 127.5 points. No. 35 Brecksville was fifth with 106.5 points.

The Division II Crown was taken home by Bishop Watterson, who outpointed De Sales, 110.5-94.4. The Division III Champs were Graham Local and their 148 points, which were 60 ahead of Lake Catholic’s second place tally of 88 points.

In Ohio, the balance of the national power, which is our main concern, lies in DI. There are some national studs sprinkled around the other divisions, and we will highlight them here.

Boyle Is the Star in DII as He Positions Himself for Four

Division II Champs that appear in our national rankings are No. 16 Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro), No. 29 Jake Hughes (Beaver), No. 20 Collin Wooldridge (La Salle), and No. 2 Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson).

Boyle used a 21-5 tech of Napoleon’s George Eggers for his third state championship at 215 pounds. The junior will be back and on the prowl for number four in 2027. Walker’s second gold was earned on a 4-3 decision of Nathan DeShon (SVSM) at 113 pounds.

Hughes, a sophomore who was third a year ago, went into overtime to get by Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson), 2-1, at 157 pounds. Wooldridge finished with a silver in 2025 and takes gold home after slaughtering Ben Logan’s Ethan Carpenter, 15-0.

Attisano’s Third Is The Highlight of the DIII Slate

Two Division III guys who have been in and out of our ratings, and are currently out, became multiple time titlists, Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian) and Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic).

Attisano was fifth as a freshman and just put added a third state crown to his accomplishments after easily winning his 132-pound final with a 19-3 tech fall of Monroeville’s Owen Patchen. Zmorowski, a junior, was third as a freshman and is now a two-time champ after a 5-1 win over Graham’s Logan Souders at 215 pounds.

Two DIII Grapplers who won titles are in our latest report, No. 12 Cohen Reer (Edison) and No. 32 Derion Williams (Trinity). Reer, a freshman Ironman Champ, slayed Eastwood’s Gabe Brough with a 19-4 tech. Williams sealed his 120-pound title on a headlock at the end of the third versus Brock Beckler (Waynedale) while trailing 2-1. Williams was third in 2025.

Team Scores

1st - Perrysburg, OH - 173.5

2nd - St. Edward, OH - 168.5

3rd - Mass. Perry, OH - 127.5

3rd - Dub. Coffman, OH - 127.5

5th - Brecksville, OH - 106.5

6th - Moeller, OH - 73.5

7th - Med. Highland, OH - 64

8th - Olen. Liberty, OH - 58.5

9th - Medina, OH - 53

10th - Ashland, OH - 52.5

11th - Wadsworth, OH - 48.5

12th - Harrison, OH - 47

13th - Springboro, OH - 35.5

14th - Louisville, OH - 34.5

15th - St. Xavier, OH - 31.5

16th - Oregon Clay, OH - 27

17th - Brunswick, OH - 24.5

18th - Elder, OH - 22

19th - Avon, OH - 21

19th - Hil. Darby, OH - 21

D1 Medal Match Results

106-Pounds

1st - Collin Bagdonas (Perrysburg) Maj. Preston Webb (Miamisburg), 12-0

3rd - Constantinos Paxos (Hoover) Dec. Greyson Boner (Harrison), 8-1

5th - D.J. Otero (Lorain) F. Andrew Mlynarczyk (St. Edward), 4:29

7th - Bennett Wachter (Elyria) T.F. Emilio Rodriguez (Louisville), 16-1 (4:51)

113-Pounds

1st - Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville) Dec. Brandon Bickerton (Med. Highland), 4-3

3rd - Loc Webber (Dub. Coffman) T.F. Connor Bagdonas (Perrysburg), 16-1 (3:45)

5th - Dominic Difilippo (Medina) Maj. Paxton Laughlin (Louisville), 13-4

7th - Ashton Scott (Moeller) F. Callen Owen (Troy), 2:58

120-Pounds

1st - Oliver Lester (Dub. Coffman) TB Bradley Bauman (St. Edward), 9-2

3rd - Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg) T.F. Taegan Gilmore (Medina), 17-1 (4:42)

5th - Austin Bickerton (Med. Highland) Dec. Asilbek Anvaroz (Mayfield), 4-2

7th - Colin Broxterman (Elder) Dec. Demarco Kates (Colerain), 8-3

126-Pounds

1st - Grey Burnett (Perrysburg) Dec. Tommy Wurster (Dub. Coffman), 4-1

3rd - Conner Whitely (St. Edward) Dec. Lincoln Rohr (Mass. Perry), 4-1

5th - Michael Rusinko (Strongsville) Maj. A.J. Dubendorfer (Whitmer), 17-9

7th - Jeremy Sibrel (Beavercreek) Dec. Jake Shirck (New Albany), 3-1

132-Pounds

1st - Alex Denkins (Perrysburg) Med. For. Liston Seibert (Mass. Perry),

3rd - Blaze Van Gundy (Dub. Coffman) Dec. Caleb Curry (Elder), 4-2

5th - Josiah Sims (Brush) Dec. William Schork (St. Edward), 12-9

7th - Blake Frantz (Wadsworth) Dec. Kyle Scavuzzo (Med. Highland), 7-0

138-Pounds

1st - Karson Brown (St. Edward) Dec. Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg), 6-1

3rd - Mason Bauer (Ashland) Inj. Seth Cavazos (Mass. Perry), 4:44

5th - Kaiden Barker (Louisville) Dec. Gage Older (Whitmer), 4-2

7th - Gael Ramirez (Moeller) Dec. Joel Brink (Green), 5-0

144-Pounds

1st - Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay) SV Mason Rohr (Mass. Perry), 7-4

3rd - Cole Speer (Brecksville) Dec. Huggy Williams (Olen. Liberty), 1-0

5th - Kolten Mellon (Wadsworth) Dec. Jacob Kiehl (St. Edward), 4-0

7th - Marshall Morency (Anderson) F. Aric Criss (Louisville), 3:44

150-Pounds

1st - Kane Shawger (St. Xavier) Maj. Guardian Miller (Ashland), 11-0

3rd - Aiden Milam (Olen. Liberty) F. Sully Karmon (Perrysburg), 2:26

5th - Yung Driscoll (St. Edward) Dec. Cameron Plotts (Mass. Perry), 4-0

7th - Brayden Miles (Brunswick) F. Brennan Kicker (Med. Highland), 2:12

157-Pounds

1st - Noah Jackson (Moeller) Dec. Drew Moro (Brecksville), 4-1

3rd - Eli Esguerra (Dub. Coffman) Dec. Kyle Jardine (Wadsworth), 4-0

5th - Lukas Jordan (Uniont. Lake) Dec. Mavrik Gregory (Mount Vernon), 4-3

7th - Owen Dennis (Harrison) Dec. Ben Takats (Perrysburg), 5-4

165-Pounds

1st - Zack Aquila (Brecksville) SV Niko Giatis (Med. Highland), 4-1

3rd - Khary McCall Jr. (Springboro) Dec. Carter Wickes (Brunswick), 5-4

5th - Graham Moyer (Northmont) Maj. Tyler Rowles (No. Royalton), 9-1

7th - Brendan Davies (St. Edward) Dec. Keegen Andrews (Marysville), 15-8

175-Pounds

1st - Brennan Warwick (Mass. Perry) T.F. Drake Brasiel (Aurora), 18-3 (4:39)

3rd - Landen Messer (Moeller) Dec. Max Weimer (Springboro), 4-2

5th - Kile Sentieri (Marion Harding) Inj. Hamde Bakeye (Whitehall-Yearling), 1:11

7th - Joe Foels (Perrysburg) F.-SV Nick Werbrich (Harrison), 5:47

190-Pounds

1st - Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward) SV Caige Horak (Mass. Perry), 4-1

3rd - Dylan Frass (Olen. Liberty) Maj. Jace Love (Butler), 11-0

5th - Noritsugu Saito (Perrysburg) Dec. Michael Feeney (Dub. Coffman), 4-3

7th - Nik Kofinas (No. Royalton) F. Cameron Fiasco (Lak. West), 4:12

215-Pounds

1st - Aiden Peterson (St. Edward) F. Eian Englehart (Avon), 1:04

3rd - Logan Krooner (Hil. Darby) Dec. E.J. German (Brecksville), 4-3

5th - Grant Dallio (Harrison) Dec. Mason Parrill (Dub. Coffman), 7-2

7th - Drayston Martin (Ashland) Dec. James Moore (Normandy), 5-3

285-Pounds

1st - Cliff Nicholson (Medina) Dec. Jake Earnest (Wadsworth), 9-7

3rd - Caden Orr (Moeller) SV Chandler Moore (Trotwood-Madison), 3-2

5th - Jaiden Davis (Middletown) Med. For. Braylon Wright (Dub. Coffman),

7th - Daniel Stephens (Olentangy) F. Cole Ditzig (Brecksville), 1:40

D2 Medal Match Results

106-Pounds

1st - Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic) Dec. Zane Russell (Wapakoneta), 14-7

3rd - Mark Mobley (Col. DeSales) Dec. Jordan Bates (Beaver), 10-8

5th - Cole Palma (Akron SVSM) Dec. Brody McNabb (New Lexington), 1-0

7th - Blake Foucht (Alter) Maj. Brody Miller (Licking Valley), 9-1

113-Pounds

1st - Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro) Dec. Nolan DeShon (Akron SVSM), 4-3

3rd - Dominic Prosperi (Canton South) T.F. Caleb Snyder (Clear Fork), 20-5 (4:37)

5th - Cash Owen (Sheridan) Dec. Blaine Napier (Franklin), 5-1

7th - Henry Geiger (Granville) Maj. Jordan McCullough (Madison), 14-5

120-Pounds

1st - Aiden Ohl (Ontario) Dec. Gavin Genovese (Woodridge), 7-2

3rd - Caden Kaleal (West Geauga) Dec. Bronko Braun (Indian Valley), 13-10

5th - Rayce Watson (Jonathan Alder) F. Collin Bartos (Buckeye), 4:18

7th - Heath Norris (Clyde) Dec. Nash Finley (Granville), 4-0

126-Pounds

1st - Joe Curry (Licking Valley) Dec. Carter Trukovich (Galion), 7-1

3rd - Josh Sheets (Col. DeSales) F. Carter Abella (Maysville), 2:03

5th - Anthony Bergeron (Granville) Dec. Carter Baran (Kenston), 7-1

7th - Alijah Mohanna (La Salle) Dec. John Paul Hatgas (Benedictine), 6-5

132-Pounds

1st - Maddox Laymon (Sheridan) Dec. Cannan Smith (Chillicothe), 7-3

3rd - Bronson Begley (Alter) Med. For. Rocco Czarnecki (CVCA),

5th - Gradey Harding (Galion) Maj. Markel Hackwelder (Hubbard), 13-3

7th - Devion Coffin (Benedictine) Maj. Carter Stuckey (Wauseon), 11-3

138-Pounds

1st - Blake Bartos (Buckeye) Maj. Desmond Childers Jr (Copley), 8-0

3rd - Grayson Debevoise (Col. DeSales) Dec. Thomas Lindsay (Watterson), 6-4

5th - Joseph Lugabihl (Wauseon) Dec. Ryder Alberty (Galion), 1-0

7th - DreVonn Searcy (Claymont) F. Ryan Morgan (Alter), 2:25

144-Pounds

1st - Anthony Oscar (Clear Fork) Maj. Kasey Clark (Mar. Highland), 12-1

3rd - Cooper Smith (Steubenville) Dec. Owen Weaks (Ben. Logan), 1-0

5th - Tyson Spicer (New Lexington) F. Aldin Short (Franklin), 0:29

7th - Nile Abbuhl (Claymont) Dec. Anthony Trentanelli (Perry), 4-2

150-Pounds

1st - James Lindsay (Watterson) Dec. Beau Nezbeth (West Branch), 9-3

3rd - Chance Schlauch (Perry) F. Harrison Ratliff (New Lexington), 2:03

5th - Ben Jacobs (Bellevue) Dec. Marshall Laishley (Cambridge), 4-3

7th - Robert Buchheit (Beaver) Maj. Gavin Miller (Ontario), 15-2

157-Pounds

1st - Jake Hughes (Beaver) TB Tommy Rowlands (Watterson), 2-1

3rd - Louden Dixon (West Holmes) F. Wyatt Warren (Gallia Academy), 0:51

5th - Jonah Jenkins (Col. DeSales) TB Aiden Proctor (Mad. Comprehensive), 5-1

7th - Ethan Lewis (Upper Sandusky) Maj. Aiden Kyser (Vermilion), 14-4

165-Pounds

1st - Joel Welch (Col. DeSales) Inj. Kamden Stout (Claymont),

3rd - Cael Gilmore (Mar. Highland) Dec. Law Davlin (Perkins), 7-3

5th - Keyno Mendez (Wapakoneta) F. Brian Denamen (West Geauga), 2:24

7th - Evan Ours (Beaver) Dec. Jack Berry (Franklin), 4-0

175-Pounds

1st - Colin Wooldridge (La Salle) T.F. Ethan Carpenter (Ben. Logan), 15-0 (4:51)

3rd - Hayden Groll (Napoleon) F. Ian Bee (Tallmadge), 2:40

5th - Wyatt Buell (Wapakoneta) Dec. Avery Conroy (Streetsboro), 8-7

7th - Gabriel Carson (Miami Trace) F. Dominic Bates (John Glenn), 2:25

190-Pounds

1st - Rod Owens (Alter) Maj. Paul Tepley (CVCA), 12-3

3rd - Isaac Blevins (Kenton) Dec. Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace), 6-5

5th - Presley Stewart (Eaton) F. Gabriel Miller (Canfield), 0:41

7th - Eli Wright (Westfall) Dec. Boden Ballinger (Perkins), 4-3

215-Pounds

1st - Michael Boyle (Watterson) T.F. George Eggers (Napoleon), 21-5 (3:17)

3rd - Matt Webster (Jefferson Area) Dec. Chase White (Madison), 4-1

5th - Dash Koelker (Alter) Dec. Eric Carr (Warren), 4-3

7th - Tyler Doeden Kiessling (Defiance) Dec. Trio Ladd (Zanesville), 5-4

285-Pounds

1st - Brydon Feister (Hoban) Dec. Deangelo Spear (Canton South), 7-3

3rd - Cash Patrick (Celina) Dec. Jaxin Stancombe (Mad. Comprehensive), 4-0

5th - A.J. DeMassimo (Watterson) Dec. Logan McClellan (Tri-Valley), 6-4

7th - Trent Taylor (Perry) F. Beau Hudson (Steubenville), 0:37

D3 Medal Match Results

106-Pounds

1st - Cohen Reer (Mil. Edison) T.F. Gabe Brough (Eastwood), 19-4 (3:19)

3rd - Trent Huber (Versailles) T.F. Bryce Books (Garaway), 20-3 (2:22)

5th - Brenden Bosco (Archbold) Maj. Easton Stephen (Barnesville), 10-0

7th - Branton Tapp (Waynedale) TB Ralph Stellato (South Range), 9-3

113-Pounds

1st - Cooper Breslin (Graham Local) F. Hunter Meeker (Eastwood), 1:53

3rd - Braedyn Tammarine (Liberty Center) Dec. Chance Wuhr (Lake Cath.), 6-5

5th - Bodey Gibbs (Columbia) Dec. Jayce Nixon (Martins Ferry), 8-4

7th - Jaxten DeWeese (Tinora) Dec. Noah Huston (Clearview), 5-3

120-Pounds

1st - Derion Williams (Trinity) Dec. Brock Beckler (Waynedale), 4-2

3rd - Jaxon Aberegg (Barnesville) Dec. Damian Kemble (Southeast), 7-3

5th - Ethan Amens (Northmor) Med. For. Michael Frye (Columbia),

7th - Ty Bosco (Archbold) Dec. Langston McClain (Allen East), 7-0

126-Pounds

1st - Tyler Barnes (Delta) Dec. Isaak Skelly (Waynedale), 5-0

3rd - Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area) T.F. Lucas Shore (Miami East), 17-0 (2:36)

5th - Grady Lambdin (Chippewa) Dec. Rocco Wrobel (Crestwood), 5-2

7th - Gamble Gossett (Union Local) Med. For. Mekhi Davenport (Trinity),

132-Pounds

1st - Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian) T.F. Owen Patchen (Monroeville), 19-3 (3:17)

3rd - Timmy Mazur (Lake Cath.) T.F. Cooper Schlaegel (Elgin), 18-3 (4:05)

5th - Isaac Brown (Archbold) Dec. Chase Milton (Buckeye Local), 4-0

7th - Kaden Lawson (Tuslaw) F. AJ Gleckler (Evergreen), 1:54

138-Pounds

1st - Antwain Adams (Lima C.C.) Dec. Dominic Kemble (Southeast), 7-1

3rd - Grady Phelps (Riverdale) Dec. Daine Bayer (Liberty Center), 9-2

5th - Tyler Ineman (Lake Cath.) Dec. Holden Hodgson (Nelsonville-York), 4-3

7th - Stephen Patterson (Waynedale) Dec. Ryder King (Barnesville), 6-4

144-Pounds

1st - Jordan Neal (Lima C.C.) F. Gavin Cantera (Southeast), 0:40

3rd - Owen Patrizi (Mohawk) Dec. Colt Carpenter (Barnesville), 7-3

5th - Ryan Hager (Williamsburg) Dec. Braylon Books (Garaway), 15-10

7th - Giovanni Magistrelli (Lake Cath.) Dec. Phillip Hash (Bid. River Valley), 4-2

150-Pounds

1st - Ben James (Sand. SMCC) Dec. Eddie Kessen (Del. St. John's), 1-0

3rd - Sulaiman Muhammed (Day. Northridge) Dec. Gavin Cornell (Port Clinton), 4-3

5th - Tyler Abbey (Genoa Area) Dec. Tommy Slack (Lake Cath.), 7-6

7th - Cole Winemiller (Graham Local) Dec. Chase Godwin (Swanton), 1-0

157-Pounds

1st - Caleb Greenwood (Beachwood) T.F. Logan Haer (Tuslaw), 20-4 (5:42)

3rd - Trace Johnson (Eastwood) F. Gabe Krieger (Graham Local), 2:11

5th - Lane Lopez (Delta) Med. For. Gunnar Gossett (Union Local),

7th - Caleb Ryman (Covington) T.F. Davyn Kunkle (Shenandoah), 23-5 (4:46)

165-Pounds

1st - Jake Hoke (Graham Local) Maj. Tyson Seesholtz (South Range), 22-8

3rd - Carson Campbell (Northmor) Maj. Gunner Taylor (Delta), 11-0

5th - Rafael Gross (St. Paul) Maj. Landyn Knapke (Versailles), 10-0

7th - Rylan Puckett (West Jefferson) Dec. Maddox Kidd (Waynedale), 14-10

175-Pounds

1st - Kyler Crooks (Graham Local) Dec. Marcus Nagel (Delta), 7-5

3rd - Kaden Bish (Mohawk) T.F. Matt Frey (Garaway), 18-1 (3:35)

5th - Hines Ford (Barnesville) Disq. Tye Berquist (Crestwood), 4:02

7th - Bryson Doran (Preble Shawnee) F. Tanner Young (Bid. River Valley), 0:44

190-Pounds

1st - Budder Manley (Bid. River Valley) Maj. Danny Hoke (Graham Local), 13-3

3rd - Carter Lester (Lima C.C.) Maj. Brody Perzanowski (Union Local), 8-0

5th - Trent Johnson (Patrick Henry) F. Malakii Pinkelton (Port Clinton), 4:38

7th - Carson McNeal (Huntington) Dec. Danny Tiller (Berkshire), 4-2

215-Pounds

1st - Danny Zmorowski (Lake Cath.) Dec. Logan Souders (Graham Local), 5-1

3rd - Dylan Benedum (Mogadore) F. Sam Bradford (West Liberty-Salem), 4:17

5th - Bailey Jendrzejak (Woodmore) Maj. Kolten Snyder (Union Local), 10-2

7th - Thomas Grimm (Garaway) F. Ayden Cordle (West Jefferson), 1:45

285-Pounds

1st - Ben Kaiser (Versailles) Dec. Christopher Timms (Indian Lake), 4-3

3rd - Jett Manley (Waynesville) Dec. Heath Thomas (Toronto), 6-3

5th - Will Odenthal (Nelsonville-York) F. Logan Sifuentes (Liberty Center), 0:27

7th - Brycen Dunlap (Monroeville) Dec. Brandon Walters (Waynedale), 1-0