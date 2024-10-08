Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
It was a tough call for No. 1 this week between Archbishop Moeller and Walsh Jesuit, but if recent history is any indication, maybe No. 2 is the better spot.
Walsh Jesuit had the biggest win of the week in knocking off previous No. 1 Archbishop Hoban, rising 11 spots in the SBLive/SI Ohio Top 25.
No. 1s have been falling all year long, and St. Ignatius is on the clock to keep the streak going.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO TOP 25
1. Archbishop Moeller (6-1)
Last week: 3
Moeller crushed Elder 42-14 behind another stellar performance by quarterback Matt Ponatoski. Next up: St. Ignatius, Oct. 11
2. Walsh Jesuit (7-0)
Last week: 13
Walsh Jesuit knocked off previous No. 1 Archbishop Hoban to end an 11-game losing streak to the Knights. Next up: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Oct. 11
3. Massillon (5-2)
Last week: 2
Massillon routed Clarkson North a week after the team from Canada beat Top 25 team Ironton. Next up: Edison, Oct. 11
4. Avon (7-0)
Last week: 4
Avon continued its impressive season with a 49-7 homecoming rout of Berea-Midpark. Next up: Midview, Oct. 11
5. Archbishop Hoban (5-2)
Last week: 1
Archbishop Hoban proved what a dangerous place No. 1 has been this season, losing 19-14 to Walsh Jesuit. Next up: Glenville, Oct. 11
6. Toledo Central Catholic (6-1)
Last week: 5
Toledo Central Catholic routed rival St.John's Jesuit 56-21 for its 10th straight win in the series. Next up: St. Mary's Prep, Oct. 11
7. Anderson (7-0)
Last week: 8
Another week, another blowout win for Anderson, this time a 56-13 thrashing of rival Turpin. Next up: Walnut Hills, Oct. 11
8. Glenville (5-2)
Last week: 9
No letdown for Glenville after its upset of St. Edward, as the Tarblooders cruised past Rhodes 35-14. Next up: Archbishop Hoban, Oct. 11
9. St. Edward (4-3)
Last week: 10
St. Edward got back on track after back-to-back losses with an efficient 28-6 win over St. Ignatius. Next up: Clarkson North, Oct. 11
10. Marion Local (7-0)
Last week: 6
Fort Recovery had no chance against Marion Local in a 62-0 blowout. Next up: Anna, Oct. 11
11. Bishop Watterson (7-0)
Last week: 7
Bishop Watterson followed its hard-fought win over Bishop Hartley with an easy 45-6 victory of KIPP Columbus. Next up: St. Charles, Oct. 11
12. Lakota West (6-1)
Last week: 11
Lakota West enjoyed its 52-0 win two weeks ago against Colerain so much that the Firebirds posted the same score against Sycamore last week. Next up: Oak Hills, Oct. 11
13. Wadsworth (7-0)
Last week: 12
Two straight thrillers in a row for Wadsworth, which beat previously unbeaten Nordonia 37-36 a week after an overtime win over Hudson. Next up: Stow-Munroe Falls, Oct. 11
14. Mentor (7-0)
Last week: 17
Mentor continues its ascent up the rankings with a 45-6 win at Shaker Heights. Next up: Brunswick, Oct. 11
15. Ursuline (6-1)
Last week: 18
Ursuline made it six consecutive easy wins with a 37-7 victory over St. Vincent-St. Mary. And that Week 1 two-point loss to Walsh Jesuit is looking awfully good now. Next up: Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Oct. 11
16. St. Xavier (4-3)
Last week: 14
St. Xavier lost a defensive battle against a tough team from Kentucky, falling 7-3 to Trinity. Next up: La Salle, Oct. 11
17. Upper Arlington (6-1)
Last week: NR
Upper Arlington won a big matchup with Olentangy Liberty 31-28, and its only loss was a hard-fought 6-0 defeat in Week 1 against Glenville. Next up: Olentangy Orange, Oct. 11
18. Wapakoneta (7-0)
Last week: 19
Wapakoneta continued its streak of double-digit wins with a 42-21 triumph over Kenton. Next up: Elida, Oct. 11
19. Winton Woods (7-0)
Last week: 23
Winton Woods cruised to a 49-0 win over Loveland, and with a win this week, a huge matchup the following week with Anderson looms. Next up: West Clermont, Oct. 11
20. Coldwater (7-0)
Last week: 24
Coldwater made it two blowout wins in a row after its first close game of the season, beating Delphos St. John's 52-7. Next up: New Bremen, Oct. 11
21. Ironton (6-1)
Last week: 21
Ironton bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 48-34 win over Pikeville (Kentucky). Next up: Fairland, Oct. 11
22. Elder (4-3)
Last week: 16
Elder has lost three of its past four games against tough competition, getting handled last week by Archbishop Moeller 42-14. Next up: Rock Creek Christian Academy, Oct. 11
23. Anthony Wayne (7-0)
Last week: 22
Anthony Wayne outlasted Findlay 34-25 to keep its undefeated season going. Next up: Holland Springfield, Oct. 11
24. Olentangy Liberty (5-2)
Last week: 20
Olentangy Liberty lost a tough one to Upper Arlington, 31-28, after winning a close game the previous week against Dublin Coffman. Next up: Hilliard Bradley, Oct. 11
25. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1)
Last week: 25
The big question is whether the off week (game against Dohn Community was canceled) was enough time to get Ohio State commit Bo Jackson healthy enough to return. Next up: Ursuline, Oct. 11
