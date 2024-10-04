High School

Live score updates: Archbishop Hoban vs. Walsh Jesuit in top Ohio high school football showdown (10/4/2024)

Get live score updates from a top-25 matchup between Knights and the Warriors

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Archbishop Hoban wide receiver Payton Cook tries to run away from a Walsh Jesuit defender during the 2023 regional final.
Archbishop Hoban wide receiver Payton Cook tries to run away from a Walsh Jesuit defender during the 2023 regional final. / Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

The No. 1. Archbishop Hoban Knights (5-1) play the No. 13 Walsh Jesuit Warriors (6-0) at Walsh Jesuit High School on Friday night in a top game in Ohio high school football.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Archbishop Hoban vs. Walsh Jesuit Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Ohio