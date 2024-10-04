Live score updates: Archbishop Hoban vs. Walsh Jesuit in top Ohio high school football showdown (10/4/2024)
Get live score updates from a top-25 matchup between Knights and the Warriors
The No. 1. Archbishop Hoban Knights (5-1) play the No. 13 Walsh Jesuit Warriors (6-0) at Walsh Jesuit High School on Friday night in a top game in Ohio high school football.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Archbishop Hoban vs. Walsh Jesuit Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Published