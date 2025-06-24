Vote: Who Is Ohio’s Top High School Quarterback in the Class of 2026
Whether it has been Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Burrow, Troy Smith or Bernie Kosar, there have been a lot of elite college quarterbacks who first starred as high school signal callers in Ohio.
With the 2026 prep football season rapidly approaching, who are the best high school senior quarterbacks in the state this fall?
Time will ultimately tell who is, but going into the season, but until the players sort it out on the field, we want to here your opinion on who is the best. Check out our list of the top five senior quarterbacks to watch this fall from the Class of 2026. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Voting ends July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nathan Bernhard, Ashland High School
Right now, Benhard is committed to Appalachian State. But with offers from others such as Michigan and Indiana, a big senior season could lead to a decision before signing day. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound Bernhard went 181 of 299 passing for 2,895 yards and 24 touchdowns. He threw four interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 1,221 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Levi Davis, Olentangy Orange High School (Lewis Center)
A dual-threat quarterback who has committed to Ohio University, Davis completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,882 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions as a junior. He also ran for 10 touchdowns and averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
Jarin Mock, Pickerington North High School
A 6-foot-3, 200 pounder, Mock originally committed to Wisconsin. But following the hiring of a new offensive coordinator by Badgers’ head coach Luke Fickell, Mock searched for a new home, and earlier this month committed to Bowling Green. Last year, he threw for 2,605 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Matt Ponatoski, Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati)
He might be one of the most notable uncommitted quarterbacks in the Midwest, with his ambitions to be a two-sport athlete in college a possible reason for any delay. The 6-foot-2 pound, 190-pound Ponatoski won Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year in both football and baseball, and wants to play both in college. Armed with a 97 mph fastball in baseball, Ponatoski can sling it on the football field as well, completing 69.4% of his passes last year for 3,456 yards, 57 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Rocco Williams, Pickerington Central
Committed to Middle Tennessee State, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,000 yards with 29 touchdowns last year. He also added eight rushing touchdowns.